The RealReal Appoints Alexis Hoopes as Chief Merchandising Officer

Former eBay executive brings deep luxury merchandising expertise and a proven track record of scaling global fashion marketplaces to accelerate The RealReal's next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, today announced the appointment of Alexis Hoopes as Chief Merchandising Officer. Hoopes joins from eBay, where she led the company's $10 billion global fashion business, bringing extensive experience in luxury merchandising, international marketplace expansion and digital commerce from leadership roles at eBay, Mattel and Nordstrom.

In her new role, Hoopes will lead The RealReal's merchandising strategy, with a focus on strengthening its luxury assortment, enhancing personalized product discovery and unlocking new opportunities for growth through technology, data and global marketplace expertise.

"Alexis is a proven leader who brings a rare combination of luxury merchandising expertise, global marketplace experience and operational discipline," said Rati Sahi Levesque, President and CEO of The RealReal. "As we build on our leadership in luxury resale, her ability to connect exceptional merchandise with evolving consumer demand will be instrumental in accelerating growth, elevating the shopping experience and realizing the full potential of our platform."

At eBay, Hoopes served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Fashion, leading teams across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. She helped build and scale the company's fashion business, expanding its Authenticity Guarantee program into new categories, price points and international markets to strengthen trust among buyers and sellers. She also expanded luxury supply through cross-border commerce between Asia and the U.S. and developed resale-as-a-service partnerships with leading brands and retailers.

Previously, Hoopes served as Senior Vice President of E-commerce at Mattel, where she built the company's direct-to-consumer business, launched two digital commerce platforms and integrated American Girl's e-commerce operations. Earlier in her career, she spent nearly 15 years at Nordstrom in leadership roles spanning merchandising, strategy, e-commerce and planning.

"I've long admired The RealReal for bringing together the best of luxury fashion with the excitement of discovery," said Alexis Hoopes, Chief Merchandising Officer of The RealReal. "The opportunity to combine luxury products, deep proprietary data and emerging technologies to create a more personalized shopping experience is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to work with the team to expand our assortment, unlock new sources of supply and help shape the future of luxury resale."

Hoopes' appointment comes as The RealReal continues to advance its AI-powered capabilities and strengthen its position as a destination for luxury discovery. With more than 15 years of proprietary data and an ever-changing assortment of over one million luxury items, the company is uniquely positioned to expand opportunities for luxury goods to find new owners.

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, trusted by a community of 45 million members. Its full-service consignment model across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home makes it easy for customers to buy and sell luxury wherever they are. The company combines rigorous, expert-led authentication with AI and proprietary technology to optimize operations and pricing while streamlining the customer experience. Backed by 15 years of proprietary data and more than 55 million items sold, The RealReal has become the preferred destination for modern luxury resale, redefining the luxury lifecycle.

SOURCE The RealReal