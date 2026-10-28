Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Bluberi launches Beacon+ SoundWave, a new banking solution that combines immersive audio, synchronized lighting and engaging game content to create a more dynamic experience for players and operators. Engineered around the power of sound, SoundWave brings winning moments to life across the bank and beyond.

Bluberi's Beacon+ SoundWave, showcasing Reign of the Panther slot game

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With casino floors filled with competing visual attractions, SoundWave cuts through the noise to draw players in with distinctive audio cues that celebrate key game events.

"We believe SoundWave embodies how Bluberi is focusing on under-served market elements and illustrates why we feel vendor variety in essential in the North American market," said Mike Brennan, Chief Product Officer. "We're looking beyond individual games and cabinets to consider the entire bank solution and how it shapes the player experience. Our goal is to create solutions operators are excited to bring to their slot floors and that bring more energy throughout the casino."

At the center of the hardware is the SoundWave bar, featuring audio powered by Soen and synchronized helix LED lighting. The system responds to key game instances, creating visual and audio moments constructed to draw attention and amplify wins.

"SoundWave is designed to create a lively, fun anchor point on the casino floor, where winning moments come to life through the immersive sound of the Soen sound bar," said Brennan.

SoundWave also introduces Wintones, distinctive audio stingers, which are short sound or music effects that punctuate important game outcomes and create recognizable moments for players. Wintones highlight win celebrations, bonus events and jackpot wins. Each game will feature two additional custom sounds, unique sounds built around specific game mechanics and features.

"We like to refer to the idea that, 'you don't choose what you hear,' because sound is always present on a visually overwhelming casino floor," said Brennan. "SoundWave harnesses that power to create more excitement, more fun and more opportunities to broadcast wins."

Beacon+ SoundWave launches with Reign of the Panther, Ashes to Riches and Imperial Lock. All future Bluberi core games will be SoundWave compatible, creating a growing library designed to take advantage of this unique player attraction.

For more information about Beacon+ SoundWave and Bluberi's gaming portfolio, visit bluberi.com.

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of business, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver unique player game play. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

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