BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2026, has been set at 1.329873 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.714831 pence per share (USD dividend 7.60 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 November 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2026).
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098
28 October 2026
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