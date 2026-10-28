S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and raised the outlook from negative to stable

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and raised the outlook from negative to stable

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 October 2026, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") revised its outlook on Aktia Bank Plc ("Aktia") to stable from negative. At the same time, S&P affirmed Aktia's 'A-/A-2' long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings.

According to S&P, the outlook revision reflects Aktia's resilient strategic execution. S&P also highlights Aktia's ability to generate returns, its strong capitalisation, and the successful stabilisation of leadership.

S&P's release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

Aktia is currently in a silent period, which may limit the disclosure of additional information. The silent period will last until the publication of the interim report on 30 October 2026.

Aktia Bank Plc

For more information:

Mikael Terho, Head of Funding, Tel. +358 40 717 0266

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is a growing Finnish financial group. Since 1826, our mission has been to safeguard and increase the wealth and well-being of our customers and society as a whole. Our operations are based on strong values, long-term commitment, and trust. We provide expert, personal support to our customers across Finland, helping them develop their finances and build prosperity across generations. Our award-winning asset management business also sells investment funds internationally.

Our strong business model is based on complementary wealth management, life insurance, and banking services. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2026 amounted to EUR 18.1 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). Read more about Aktia: aktia.com.

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