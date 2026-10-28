SSMC Steel Highlights Compactor Line as Holiday Packaging Waste Peaks

Statesville, N.C., manufacturer builds self-contained compactors, stationary compactors and octagon receiver boxes for retailers, grocers, warehouses and haulers heading into the highest-volume waste season of the year

STATESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Southeastern Steel Manufacturing Co. (SSMC Steel) is highlighting the commercial compactors it builds in Statesville as retailers, grocers and distribution centers head into the busiest waste season of the year. In a 2009 news release , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated that household waste in the United States generally rises 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, about 1 million extra tons.

Compaction is how many commercial sites handle that surge. A compactor presses loose, bulky waste into a sealed container before pickup, so each load carries more material and less of it sits in open bins on the dock.

One Line, Several Waste Streams

SSMC Steel builds compactors for several waste streams, including self-contained, stationary and apartment compactors, each matched to a different kind of waste.

The self-contained compactor is designed for wet, food and liquid waste that needs leak-free containment. The compactor and its container work as one unit, so waste stays sealed from the loading door to the disposal site. It serves hospitals, grocery stores, universities, stadiums, restaurants and food processing plants. Motor size and compaction force vary by model and are matched to each site's waste volume.

The stationary compactor handles high volumes of dry waste such as cardboard, plastics, paper and packaging. It stays anchored in place while full receiver containers are hauled away and replaced, a common setup at manufacturing plants, warehouses, retailers and distribution centers.

The apartment compactor is built for apartment complexes, condominiums and other multifamily buildings. Installed in the property's trash room, it compacts residents' household waste, whether it arrives through a trash chute or is loaded by hand, into a container that is hauled away when full.

Each unit can be configured for the site and for how crews load it, with options such as rear-feed hoppers, walk-on decks and access gates with safety interlocks.

Built Heavy Where It Counts

A compactor takes a beating every cycle, so SSMC Steel builds the charge box the way it builds its containers. SSMC Steel's self-contained compactors feature a heavy-duty charge box constructed with 1/4-inch steel walls and a 1/4-inch steel floor, built for repeated high-pressure compaction cycles and abrasive waste materials. The heavier steel is intended to reduce wear and extend the equipment's service life. The charge box and container are integrated into a single, sealed unit designed to retain liquids throughout the entire process, from loading to final disposal. SSMC Steel welders average 20 years of experience.

A New Service Line for Haulers

For waste haulers, compaction is a growing part of commercial service. A hauler that places a self-contained or stationary compactor at a grocer, plant or hospital collects higher-density waste loads on a set schedule instead of emptying loose bins. SSMC Steel builds the compactors and receiver boxes and offers setup services.

Where Compactors Fit

Food-heavy operations such as grocery stores, restaurants and food processors tend to choose a self-contained compactor because it keeps liquids and odors sealed in. Hospitals, universities and stadiums use the same design to manage large daily volumes in limited space. Apartment complexes and condominiums use apartment compactors to keep residents' trash contained in the trash room between pickups.

Warehouses, retailers and manufacturers move a constant flow of boxes, shrink wrap and packaging. A stationary compactor turns that loose material into dense loads and frees up dock space that bins and loose piles used to fill.

Construction sites are another fit. Large projects and new commercial builds generate a steady stream of cardboard, plastic wrap and packaging from deliveries of fixtures, appliances and materials. A stationary compactor can keep that dry, bulky waste contained and off the work area, while heavy debris such as concrete, wood and metal continues to go into roll-off containers .

Receiver Boxes Built for Compaction

To pair with the stationary unit, SSMC Steel builds octagon receiver boxes in 30-, 40- and 50-yard sizes at its Workhorse construction level. The octagon shape spreads compaction pressure across the container walls. For heavier duty applications, SSMC Steel also builds box-style receivers, and both octagon and box receivers can be upgraded to its Titan construction level.

"Our commercial customers want to spend less time and money moving waste around," SSMC Steel said. "When the compactor fits the waste stream and the site, it does that work every day. We stay with the customer from the site survey through startup and keep the equipment running after that."

From Site Survey to Startup

SSMC Steel offers installation services as separate line items, from a site survey through delivery, placement and anchoring, electrical and hydraulic hookup with testing, and startup. SSMC Steel can also remove old equipment during the changeover. Following installation, ongoing maintenance services and refurbishment options are available as needed to ensure continued performance, reliability and long-term service life.

For operators who already have compactors on site, SSMC Steel repairs and refurbishes commercial compactors, giving them a path to extend the life of equipment they own.

About SSMC Steel

Southeastern Steel Manufacturing Co. (SSMC Steel) is a Statesville, N.C., manufacturer of waste and recycling equipment, including roll-off and hooklift containers, front- and rear-load containers, flatbeds, commercial compactors, specialty containers and custom builds. Its welders average 20 years of experience. The company is BBB accredited, ships across the continental United States and offers container repair, compactor refurbishment and a waste equipment trade-in program. Learn more at ssmcsteel.com . Inquiries: 704-469-5532 (call or text) or pr@ssmcsteel.com.

Media Contact

SSMC Steel

pr@ssmcsteel.com

+1 704-469-5532

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SOURCE: SSMC Steel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ssmc-steel-highlights-compactor-line-as-holiday-packaging-waste-peaks-1242271