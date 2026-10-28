Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will attend the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place October 28-31, 2026 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich, taking place November 9-11, 2026 at the Park Hyatt Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland.

New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the longest-running investment events in the world. It brings together investors, analysts, newsletter writers and company executives with a strong focus on precious metals and natural resources. Justin Cochrane, Project Financing & M&A, and Andrew Jedemann, Vice President, Exploration, will represent the Company at booth #407.

Precious Metals Summit Zurich

The Precious Metals Summit Zurich is a by-invitation event. It connects institutional investors, sell-side representatives and senior precious metals executives with a select group of issuers through private one-on-one meetings, giving the Company exposure to European capital.

The Company is set to present at the Precious Metals Summit Zurich on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 4:30pm CET in Room 2.

Honey Badger Silver will use both conferences to meet with existing shareholders, prospective investors and strategic industry participants as the Company continues to advance the fully-permitted PC Silver Mine in the Northwest Territories. The PC Silver Mine is one of Canada's most advanced, high-grade silver-zinc-lead mine restarts.

"Following a very productive LME Week in London, we are looking forward to sharing Honey Badger Silver's progress with investors in New Orleans and Zurich," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Honey Badger Silver.

Investors attending either conference who wish to meet with Honey Badger Silver are encouraged to contact the Company at investors@honeybadgersilver.com to arrange a meeting.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is a North American silver and critical minerals company. The Company's flagship is the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine (Prairie Creek) in the Northwest Territories. Honey Badger Silver also holds a portfolio of silver and critical minerals projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties, providing district-scale exposure in metal-rich Canadian jurisdictions.

What sets Honey Badger Silver apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds over 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing exploration, development and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, Honey Badger Silver's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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