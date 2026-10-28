Study will Advance AP1000 Engineering, Licensing and Project Planning for Jaslovské Bohunice Site

Westinghouse Electric Company has launched a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study, funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of State's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program, for one advanced AP1000 modular reactor at Jaslovské Bohunice Nuclear Power Plant in Slovakia. The work is being conducted for Jadrová energetická spolocnost Slovenska (JESS), a wholly owned subsidiary of state-owned Jadrová a vyradovacia spolocnost (JAVYS), which is responsible for developing Slovakia's new nuclear plant.

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Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico

This comprehensive six-month study will advance engineering, licensing and project planning activities for the Jaslovské Bohunice project. The FEED study represents a significant step forward in the country's ambitious strategy to reduce its reliance on foreign energy sources to gain energy independence.

"The start of work on the FEED study marks a significant milestone for JESS and brings the preparation of the new nuclear power plant in Jaslovské Bohunice one step closer to implementation," said Tomáš Vavruška, CEO of JESS. "Thanks to cooperation between the Slovak Republic and the United States under the intergovernmental agreement, we can assess the suitability of deploying AP1000 technology at this site and obtain more detailed technical and project documentation, including a preliminary schedule and budget. The results of the study will provide JESS with an important basis for deciding on the next steps in the project."

"We thank the Slovak and U.S. governments for their close cooperation on civil nuclear power and for U.S. support in leading the FEED financing," said Petr Brzezina, President of Westinghouse Czech and Slovakia. "Not only would an AP1000 plant at Jaslovské Bohunice deliver real economic benefits and high-quality jobs to Slovakia for generations, it can also foster the country's energy independence."

The advanced AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market among large-scale reactors. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 additional reactors under construction and a few in contractual phases. The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Bulgaria and Ukraine and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the Middle East and North America.

About Westinghouse

Westinghouse delivers nuclear energy the world needs to meet rising electricity demand, support growing economies, strengthen energy security and power millions of homes across five continents. The company designs and deploys advanced nuclear reactors, manufactures the fuel that powers them, maintains and modernizes operating plants and advances tomorrow's breakthroughs. Founded in 1886, the company electrified the industrial economy and pioneered nuclear power with the first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. Today, Westinghouse technology powers 57% of the world's nuclear power plants, maintains nearly two-thirds of the world's nuclear fleet and fuels 40% of that fleet. As the global leader in deployment of nuclear power at scale, Westinghouse has one of the largest new build pipelines in the industry.

From nuclear's first chapter to its next, Westinghouse turns possibility into power.

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