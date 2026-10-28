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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - From billion-dollar gold developments and large-scale copper deposits to emerging silver producers, BTV - Business Television explores the companies advancing some of the mining industry's most compelling projects. As demand for precious and critical metals continues to shape global markets, BTV highlights the discoveries, production milestones, and growth strategies creating new opportunities across the resource sector.





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This episode features Osisko Gold Group, Copper Giant Resources, Amex Gold Mining, Heliostar Metals, Contango Silver & Gold, Sierra Madre Gold & Silver, and Arizona Eagle Mining-seven companies working to expand resources, advance projects toward production, and unlock long-term value for investors.

Osisko Gold Group (TSXV: OGG) (NYSE: OGG) - Osisko Gold is advancing the fully permitted and financed Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, with approximately $1.3 billion in available funding and 16 drills turning. The company controls the historic Cariboo mining camp, where just 10 kilometres of an 89-kilometre mineralized trend have been explored. With construction underway and first gold targeted for early 2029, Osisko is positioning itself to revive gold production in one of Canada's most historic mining districts.

Copper Giant Resources (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQX: CGNRF) - Copper Giant is advancing a billion-tonne, near-surface copper project in Colombia's mineral-rich Andes. With global copper supply challenges creating renewed interest in large-scale deposits, the company is preparing its first economic assessment. Supported by growing international attention toward critical minerals and Colombia's evolving investment landscape, Copper Giant is working to unlock the potential of its significant copper resource.

Amex Gold Mining (TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF) - Amex Gold Mining is advancing its high-grade Perron Gold Project in Quebec, with underground development underway and six exploration drills operating across Quebec and Ontario. A feasibility study estimates a Phase 1 after-tax net present value of approximately $1.1 billion. With a fully funded drilling program and a land package expanded more than twelvefold to 570 square kilometres along the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Amex is pursuing near-term production alongside significant exploration upside.

Heliostar Metals (TSX: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) - Heliostar Metals is building a growing gold production platform, having already restarted two past-producing mines while advancing its flagship Ana Paula project. Focused on becoming a mid-tier gold producer, the company is expanding its development pipeline through strategic acquisitions, including the Goldstrike project in Utah, which hosts an existing million-ounce resource. Heliostar aims to develop three additional mines over the next five to six years as it works toward its long-term production goals.

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE American: CTGO) (TSX: CTGO) - Contango Silver & Gold is advancing a portfolio of precious metals projects with ambitions of becoming a mid-tier producer. Supported by cash flow from an existing producing asset, the company is expanding its resource base, including a Canadian silver project where indicated resources recently increased by 93%. Contango's longer-term portfolio ambitions include annual production of approximately 200,000 ounces of gold and five million ounces of silver, positioning the company for significant potential growth.

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) - Sierra Madre Gold & Silver is transitioning from exploration and development toward becoming a significant silver producer in Mexico. Its producing La Guitarra project provides operating cash flow and continued exploration potential, while a recently acquired second Mexican asset strengthens its growth pipeline. Backed by major shareholder First Majestic Silver, the company is targeting annual production of 10 to 12 million ounces as it pursues its ambition of becoming a mid-tier silver producer.

Arizona Eagle Mining (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) - Arizona Eagle Mining is advancing a high-grade gold project at a former BHP mining operation in Arizona, where substantial underground infrastructure remains in place. A historical 1984 estimate identified approximately 878,000 ounces of gold grading nearly 12 grams per tonne, while recent surface drilling has delivered two discoveries from seven holes. With an estimated $40 million in existing infrastructure, the company is preparing to pursue high-grade mineralization through underground exploration.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and unique compelling investment opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

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Wednesday, October 28 @ 7:30pm ET

Saturday, October 31 @ 8:00pm ET

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Sunday, November 1 @ 1:00pm ET

Monday, November 2 @ 8:30am ET

Tuesday, November 3 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

Friday, November 6 @ 6:30am ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321468