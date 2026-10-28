Annualized Total Shareholder Return of 14.2%

Strengthened Casualty Reinsurance Reserves

Repurchased $474 million of Common Shares During the Quarter

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its third quarter 2026 results.

"This quarter Everest generated an annualized total shareholder return of 14.2% as we executed on a number of initiatives including strengthening the balance sheet, accelerating capital return, and positioning the Company for its next chapter," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "Our Reinsurance Treaty team is navigating the market cycle with the highest level of discipline, while leveraging its expertise and competitive advantages to maintain our focus on bottom-line results. Our Global Wholesale Specialty business continues to generate momentum with strong profitable growth in specialty lines and targeted international markets. Our high-quality investment portfolio contributed $634 million in net investment income. As we approach the final stretch of the year and head into 2027, we are focused on executing our strategies across our Core businesses and proactively deploying capital, where share repurchases remain a top priority."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $233 million, equal to $6.12 per diluted share versus third quarter 2025 net income of $255 million, equal to $6.09 per diluted share

Net operating income of $290 million, equal to $7.62 per diluted share versus third quarter 2025 net operating income of $316 million, equal to $7.54 per diluted share

Total Shareholder Return of 14.2% annualized 1 ; Annualized 6.0% Net Income ROE and 7.4% Net Operating Income ROE

; Annualized 6.0% Net Income ROE and 7.4% Net Operating Income ROE Book value per share of $381.04 at September 30, 2026 versus $379.83 at December 31, 2025

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $414.00 at September 30, 2026 versus $379.70 at December 31, 2025

$3.7 billion in gross written premium from Core businesses, a year-over-year decrease of 4.0%, which includes a 6.2% decrease for Reinsurance Treaty and a 3.2% increase for Global Wholesale Specialty on a comparable basis

Combined ratio of 105.8% for Core businesses, which includes 108.5% for Reinsurance Treaty and 97.3% for Global Wholesale Specialty

Attritional combined ratios of 87.0% for Core businesses, which includes 84.9% for Reinsurance Treaty and 93.7% for Global Wholesale Specialty

Net unfavorable reserve development of approximately $268 million in prior year loss reserves, resulting in an increase of 8.5 points on the Group combined ratio

Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of $(223) million for Group, $(191) million for Reinsurance Treaty, $19 million for Global Wholesale Specialty, and $(51) million for Legacy

Net investment income of $634 million versus $540 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher alternative investment returns

Core businesses consist of our Reinsurance Treaty and Global Wholesale Specialty segments (1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) 233 255 1,445 1,145 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 6.12 6.09 36.85 27.06 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 6.0% 6.6% 12.5% 10.1% Net operating income (loss) (2) (5) 290 316 1,620 1,326 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2) (5) 7.62 7.54 41.30 31.33 After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2) (5) 7.4% 8.2% 14.0% 11.7% Book value per common share outstanding 381.04 366.22 381.04 366.22 Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (2) 414.00 368.29 414.00 368.29 Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 14.2% 12.3% Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted 37.6 41.4 38.7 41.8 Common shares outstanding 37.4 42.0 37.4 42.0 Total shareholders' equity 14,252 15,375 14,252 15,375 Total shareholders' equity excluding URA(D) 15,485 15,462 15,485 15,462 Net investment income 634 540 1,725 1,563 Total investments and cash 43,965 45,831 43,965 45,831 Total Capital Return Common share repurchases 474 1,200 400 Number of common shares repurchased 1,268,158 3,426,047 1,154,883 Dividends per share 2.00 2.00 6.00 6.00 Dividends to shareholders 75 84 233 253 All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) After-tax net operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs, after-tax ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) loss reserve development on reserves that are subject to the external Adverse Development Cover ("ADC") and the related amortization of the deferred gain, after-tax net gains (losses) on investments, and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense). After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) ("URA(D)") of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to after-tax net operating income.

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results on a total reportable segments basis, Core businesses basis and by reportable segment Reinsurance Treaty, Global Wholesale Specialty, and Legacy, with selected commentary on these results.

Underwriting Results Total Reportable Segments

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September September September September 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Gross written premiums 3,742 4,375 (14.5)% 11,116 13,446 (17.3)% Net written premiums 2,968 3,754 (20.9)% 9,192 11,607 (20.8)% Net premiums earned 3,156 3,855 (18.1)% 10,220 11,698 (12.6)% Key Ratios (6) Loss Ratio: Current year 58.0% 59.9% (1.9) pts 59.0% 60.4% (1.4) pts Prior year unfavorable (favorable) (6) 8.5% 12.4% (3.9) pts 2.2% 4.6% (2.4) pts Catastrophe 10.5% 1.3% 9.2 pts 5.4% 5.2% 0.2 pts Total loss ratio 77.0% 73.6% 3.4 pts 66.6% 70.1% (3.5) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 23.7% 23.1% 0.6 pts 23.3% 22.2% 1.1 pts Other underwriting expenses 6.3% 6.7% (0.3) pts 6.3% 6.4% (0.1) pts Combined ratio 107.1% 103.4% 3.7 pts 96.3% 98.7% (2.4) pts Attritional combined ratio (3) 88.4% 89.6% (1.2) pts 88.8% 89.5% (0.7) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (4) 322 50 546 542 Pre-tax net prior year unfavorable (favorable) development (6) 268 478 226 537 All values in USD millions except for percentages Notes (3) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, and prior year unfavorable (favorable) development. Attritional ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. (6) On October 26, 2025 (effective October 1, 2025), the Company entered into two adverse development reinsurance agreements ("ADC"). These agreements provide coverage for potential adverse development on North American liabilities within the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments for net losses and net LAE with dates of loss prior to January 1, 2025, that are paid on or after the effective date. To remove timing differences created by the retroactive reinsurance accounting model and improve the comparability between periods of underlying results, management excludes the following from the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments and total reportable segment results: Any ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC

The related amortization of the deferred gain from prior year incurred losses and LAE See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of incurred losses and LAE and respective loss ratio metrics.

Underwriting Results Core Businesses2

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September September September September 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Gross written premiums 3,663 3,785 (3.2)% 10,808 11,398 (5.2)% Net written premiums 2,911 3,309 (12.0)% 8,974 10,042 (10.6)% Net premiums earned 2,949 3,317 (11.1)% 9,291 10,082 (7.8)% Key Ratios (6) Loss Ratio: Current year 57.0% 57.7% (0.7) pts 57.3% 58.0% (0.7) pts Prior year unfavorable (favorable) (6) 8.6% (0.2)% 8.8 pts 2.3% 0.5% 1.8 pts Catastrophe 10.6% 1.5% 9.1 pts 5.6% 5.7% (0.1) pts Total loss ratio 76.1% 58.9% 17.2 pts 65.2% 64.3% 0.9 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.5% 25.4% (0.9) pts 24.5% 24.3% 0.2 pts Other underwriting expenses 5.2% 4.6% 0.6 pts 5.0% 4.2% 0.8 pts Combined ratio 105.8% 88.9% 16.9 pts 94.7% 92.8% 1.9 pts Attritional combined ratio (3) 87.0% 87.6% (0.6) pts 87.0% 87.2% (0.2) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (4) 302 48 507 514 Pre-tax net prior year unfavorable (favorable) development (6) 253 (7) 211 54 All values in USD millions except for percentages Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (3) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, and prior year unfavorable (favorable) development. Attritional ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. (6) On October 26, 2025 (effective October 1, 2025), the Company entered into two adverse development reinsurance agreements ("ADC"). These agreements provide coverage for potential adverse development on North American liabilities within the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments for net losses and net LAE with dates of loss prior to January 1, 2025, that are paid on or after the effective date. To remove timing differences created by the retroactive reinsurance accounting model and improve the comparability between periods of underlying results, management excludes the following from the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments and total reportable segment results: Any ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC

The related amortization of the deferred gain from prior year incurred losses and LAE See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of incurred losses and LAE and respective loss ratio metrics.

Underwriting Results Reinsurance Treaty Segment

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September September September September 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Gross written premiums 2,715 2,867 (5.3)% 8,109 8,753 (7.4)% Net written premiums 2,164 2,548 (15.1)% 6,797 7,861 (13.5)% Net premiums earned 2,243 2,579 (13.0)% 7,158 7,885 (9.2)% Key Ratios Loss Ratio: Current year 56.0% 56.8% (0.8) pts 56.6% 56.7% (0.1) pts Prior year unfavorable (favorable) 11.3% (0.6)% 11.9 pts 3.1% 0.5% 2.6 pts Catastrophe 12.8% 1.6% 11.2 pts 6.3% 7.0% (0.7) pts Total loss ratio 80.1% 57.8% 22.3 pts 66.0% 64.2% 1.8 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 25.5% 26.8% (1.3) pts 25.6% 25.5% 0.1 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.9% 2.4% 0.5 pts 2.8% 2.4% 0.4 pts Combined ratio 108.5% 87.0% 21.5 pts 94.3% 92.1% 2.3 pts Attritional combined ratio (3) 84.9% 86.0% (1.1) pts 85.1% 85.4% (0.3) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (4) 277 43 442 489 Pre-tax net prior year unfavorable (favorable) development 253 (16) 220 43 All values in USD millions except for percentages

Gross written premiums decreased 6.2% versus the prior year quarter on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $2.7 billion.

, to approximately $2.7 billion. Reduction in gross written premiums was primarily led by decreases of 24.8% in Casualty XOL and 15.8% in Casualty Pro-Rata, while property decreased 1.8%, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.

Attritional loss ratio decreased 50 basis points over third quarter 2025 to 56.3%, while the attritional combined ratio decreased 110 basis points to 84.9% versus a year ago.

Net adverse prior year reserve development of $253 million, including gross casualty reserve strengthening of approximately $600 million, on top of the over $200 million of reserve strengthening in 2Q26.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $277 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by losses from the Colombia Earthquake and events in the Middle East, as well as a number of weather-related losses globally. Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $43 million in the prior-year quarter.

Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (3) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, and prior year unfavorable (favorable) development. Attritional ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Underwriting Results Global Wholesale Specialty Segment

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September September September September 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Gross written premiums 948 918 3.3% 2,699 2,646 2.0% Net written premiums 747 761 (1.9)% 2,177 2,182 (0.2)% Net premiums earned 705 737 (4.3)% 2,133 2,197 (2.9)% Key Ratios (6) Loss Ratio: Current year 60.0% 61.0% (1.0) pts 59.8% 62.9% (3.1) pts Prior year unfavorable (favorable) (6) 1.2% (1.2) pts (0.4)% 0.5% (0.9) pts Catastrophe 3.5% 0.8% 2.7 pts 3.0% 1.1% 1.9 pts Total loss ratio 63.6% 63.0% 0.6 pts 62.5% 64.5% (2.0) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.1% 20.2% 0.9 pts 21.0% 20.0% 1.0 pts Other underwriting expenses 12.6% 12.3% 0.3 pts 12.6% 10.9% 1.7 pts Combined ratio 97.3% 95.5% 1.8 pts 96.0% 95.4% 0.6 pts Attritional combined ratio (3) 93.7% 93.4% 0.3 pts 93.4% 93.6% (0.2) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (4) 25 6 65 25 Pre-tax net prior year unfavorable (favorable) development (6) 9 (9) 10 All values in USD millions except for percentages

Gross written premiums increased 3.2% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $948 million as we continued to improve the mix and quality of the portfolio.

, to approximately $948 million as we continued to improve the mix and quality of the portfolio. Growth in gross written premiums was led by increases of 27.5% in Financial Lines, 21.5% in Specialty, and 19.7% in Casualty, partially offset by decreases of 21.4% in Facultative and 6.0% in Property.

Attritional loss ratio improved 90 basis points over third quarter 2025 to 60.0%, while the attritional combined ratio increased by 30 basis points to 93.7% versus a year ago.

Total expense ratio increased 120 basis points to 33.7% due to mix and lower earned premium.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $25 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, an increase versus the prior year quarter.

Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (3) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, and prior year unfavorable (favorable) development. Attritional ratios are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. (6) On October 26, 2025 (effective October 1, 2025), the Company entered into two adverse development reinsurance agreements ("ADC"). These agreements provide coverage for potential adverse development on North American liabilities within the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments for net losses and net LAE with dates of loss prior to January 1, 2025, that are paid on or after the effective date. To remove timing differences created by the retroactive reinsurance accounting model and improve the comparability between periods of underlying results, management excludes the following from the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments and total reportable segment results: Any ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC

The related amortization of the deferred gain from prior year incurred losses and LAE See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of incurred losses and LAE and respective loss ratio metrics.

Underwriting Results Legacy Segment

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross written premiums 79 590 308 2,048 Net written premiums 57 444 218 1,565 Net premiums earned 208 539 929 1,616 Incurred losses and LAE Current year 152 395 702 1,211 Prior year unfavorable (favorable) (6) 14 486 14 484 Catastrophes 20 2 39 28 Total incurred losses and LAE 186 882 755 1,723 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 26 50 108 144 Other underwriting expenses 46 105 175 324 Underwriting income (loss) (2) (6) (51) (498) (109) (575) KEY METRIC Net reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses before impact of ADC (2) 5,882 6,306 5,882 6,306 All values in USD millions

Our Legacy segment now encompasses our commercial retail insurance business following the announcement of the commercial retail insurance renewal rights transaction.

Net premiums earned in the quarter were largely driven by the commercial retail insurance business, which remain on track with our expectations following the announcement of the renewal rights transaction.

Net adverse prior year reserve development of $14 million not subject to the ADC, driven by two mid-sized property losses.

Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (6) On October 26, 2025 (effective October 1, 2025), the Company entered into two adverse development reinsurance agreements ("ADC"). These agreements provide coverage for potential adverse development on North American liabilities within the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments for net losses and net LAE with dates of loss prior to January 1, 2025, that are paid on or after the effective date. To remove timing differences created by the retroactive reinsurance accounting model and improve the comparability between periods of underlying results, management excludes the following from the Global Wholesale Specialty and Legacy segments and total reportable segment results: Any ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC

The related amortization of the deferred gain from prior year incurred losses and LAE See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of incurred losses and LAE and respective loss ratio metrics.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, our ability to execute divestitures, obtain regulatory approvals and effectuate strategic transactions, including the sale of our retail commercial insurance business, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemics, regulatory developments and legal uncertainties, expenses related to divestitures and other factors described in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday October 29, 2026. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://investors.everestglobal.com/overview.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures which include the following:

after-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share,

net operating income return on equity ("ROE"),

book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"),

Annualized Total Shareholder Return,

underwriting income (loss),

net reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses before the impact of ADC (Legacy Segment Metric),

attritional loss ratio,

attritional combined ratio, and

gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis.

The Company has also presented results of its "Core" businesses, consisting of the Reinsurance Treaty and Global Wholesale Specialty segments (excluding the Legacy segment), to reflect the businesses that are the Company's primary strategic focus. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measures is included below.

After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share

After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs, after-tax ceded prior year unfavorable (favorable) loss reserve development on reserves that are subject to the external adverse development cover ("ADC") and the related amortization of the deferred gain, after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted

Share Amount Per Diluted

Share Amount Per Diluted

Share Amount Per Diluted

Share Net income (loss) 233 6.12 255 6.09 1,445 36.85 1,145 27.06 After-tax acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs 18 0.46 108 2.76 After-tax ceded prior year unfavorable (favorable) development and related amortization under ADC 7 0.18 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments 51 1.35 37 0.87 65 1.67 46 1.09 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (12 (0.30 24 0.58 (6 (0.15 135 3.18 After-tax net operating income (loss) 290 7.62 316 7.54 1,620 41.30 1,326 31.33 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Additionally, the Company believes acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs, which are comprised of transactional gain (losses) and one-time expenses, are of a non-recurring nature as they are associated with acquiring or divesting businesses and restructuring activities. Lastly, the retroactive reinsurance accounting model applied to the ADC creates volatility in the statement of operations that is not representative of the underlying economic substance of the transaction. Management is excluding the ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves that are subject to the ADC and the related amortization of the deferred gain from the after-tax net operating income to improve comparability between periods and to remove this timing difference created by the retroactive reinsurance accounting model from its net operating income measure.

Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Net Operating Income Return on Equity ("ROE")

Net Operating Income ROE (also referred to as operating ROE) is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in millions) September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning of period shareholders' equity 15,430 15,019 15,461 13,875 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 342 252 (5) 849 Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity 15,772 15,272 15,455 14,724 End of period shareholders' equity 14,252 15,375 14,252 15,375 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 1,233 87 1,233 87 Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity 15,485 15,462 15,485 15,462 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 15,628 15,367 15,470 15,093 Net income (loss) 233 255 1,445 1,145 After-tax acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs 18 108 After-tax ceded prior year unfavorable (favorable) development and related amortization under ADC 7 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments 51 37 65 46 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (12) 24 (6) 135 After-tax net operating income (loss) 290 316 1,620 1,326 Return on equity (annualized) Net income (loss) 6.0% 6.6% 12.5% 10.1% After-tax acquisition, divestiture and restructuring costs 0.5% 0.9% After-tax ceded prior year unfavorable (favorable) development and related amortization under ADC 0.1% After-tax net gains (losses) on investments 1.3% 1.0% 0.6% 0.4% After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (0.3)% 0.6% (0.1)% 1.2% After-tax net operating income (loss) 7.4% 8.2% 14.0% 11.7% (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

Annualized Total Shareholder Return

Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

As of (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 End of period shareholders' equity 14,252 15,375 Net URA(D) 1,233 87 Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity 15,485 15,462 Common shares outstanding 37.4 42.0 Book value per common share outstanding 381.04 366.22 Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities (32.96) (2.07) Book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) 414.00 368.29 Total Shareholder Return (TSR) 14.2% 12.3% (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Underwriting Income (Loss)

Underwriting income (loss) is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses adjusted to exclude ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC and the related amortization of the deferred gain, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. Core businesses consist of the Reinsurance Treaty and Global Wholesale Specialty segments (excluding the Legacy segment) to reflect the businesses that are the Company's primary strategic focus. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income (Loss) and Net Income is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 (unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

& Specialty Core

Businesses Legacy Total

Consolidated Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

& Specialty Core

Businesses Legacy Total

Consolidated Net premiums earned 2,243 705 2,949 208 3,156 2,579 737 3,317 539 3,855 Less: Incurred losses and LAE 1,797 449 2,245 186 2,432 1,490 465 1,955 882 2,837 Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 572 149 721 26 747 692 149 841 50 890 Less: Other underwriting expenses 65 89 154 46 200 62 90 152 105 258 Underwriting income (loss) (191 19 (172 (51 (223 335 33 369 (498 (130 Ceded prior year (unfavorable) favorable development and related amortization under ADC Net investment income 634 540 Net gains (losses) on investments (68 (47 Corporate expenses (30 (27 Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense (36 (38 Other income (expense) (9 (29 Income tax benefit (expense) (36 (14 Net income (loss) 233 255 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Net reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses before impact of the ADC (Legacy Segment Metric)

Net reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") before impact of the ADC is calculated as reserve for losses and LAE, less unpaid reinsurance loss recoverable adjusted to exclude the unpaid recoverable of the ADC reinsurance agreements. Due to the run-off nature of the Legacy business and the Company's focus on managing and settling existing liabilities, the company introduced net reservesfor losses and LAE before impact of the ADC as a Legacy segment performance measure to better align with how management evaluates the business. This measure is not meaningful for the Global Wholesale Specialty and the Reinsurance Treaty segments so it is not used as a measure to manage these segments.

The following table is a reconciliation of the Legacy reserve for losses and LAE including and excluding the impact of ADC for the periods noted:

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Group Incurred Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses Consolidated Statements Of Operations 2,432 2,837 6,819 8,203 Less: ceded prior year unfavorable (favorable) development and related amortization under ADC 8 Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses total reportable segments 2,432 2,837 6,811 8,203 Legacy Segment Key Metric: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,790 8,379 7,790 8,379 Less: unpaid reinsurance loss recoverables before impact of ADC (1,907 (2,073 (1,907 (2,073 Net reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses before impact of ADC 5,882 6,306 5,882 6,306 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio

The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses less the ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC and the related amortization of the deferred gain, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses less the ceded prior year favorable (unfavorable) reserve development on reserves subject to the ADC and the related amortization of the deferred gain, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, and prior year development. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. Core businesses consist of the Reinsurance Treaty and Global Wholesale Specialty segments (excluding the Legacy segment) to reflect the businesses that are the Company's primary strategic focus. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

Specialty Core

Businesses Total

Reportable

Segments Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

Specialty Core

Businesses Total

Reportable

Segments Loss ratio 80.1% 63.6% 76.1% 77.0% 57.8% 63.0% 58.9% 73.6% Adjustment for catastrophe losses (12.8)% (3.5)% (10.6)% (10.5)% (1.6)% (0.8)% (1.5)% (1.3)% Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% Adjustment for prior year development (11.3)% (8.6)% (8.5)% 0.6% (1.2)% 0.2% (12.4)% Adjustment for other items 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% (0.1)% Attritional loss ratio 56.3% 60.0% 57.2% 58.3% 56.8% 60.9% 57.7% 59.9% (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

Specialty Core

Businesses Total

Reportable

Segments Reinsurance

Treaty Global

Wholesale

Specialty Core

Businesses Total

Reportable

Segments Combined ratio 108.5% 97.3% 105.8% 107.1% 87.0% 95.5% 88.9% 103.4% Adjustment for catastrophe losses (12.8)% (3.5)% (10.6)% (10.5)% (1.6)% (0.8)% (1.5)% (1.3)% Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% Adjustment for prior year development (11.3)% (8.6)% (8.5)% 0.6% (1.2)% 0.2% (12.4)% Adjustment for other items 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% (0.2)% Attritional combined ratio 84.9% 93.7% 87.0% 88.4% 86.0% 93.4% 87.6% 89.6% (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis

The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. Core businesses consist of the Reinsurance Treaty and Global Wholesale Specialty segments (excluding the Legacy segment) to reflect the businesses that are the Company's primary strategic focus. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:

(Dollars in millions) Quarter-to-Date September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Change (unaudited) Gross Written Premium Gross Written Premium Impact Group 3,742 4,375 (14.5 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (18 (3 (0.4 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 14 (0.3 Group (comparable basis) 3,724 4,386 (15.1 Core Businesses 3,663 3,785 (3.2 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (18 (3 (0.4 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 13 (0.3 Core Businesses (comparable basis) 3,645 3,796 (4.0 Reinsurance Treaty 2,715 2,867 (5.3 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (18 (3 (0.5 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 12 (0.4 Reinsurance Treaty (comparable basis) 2,697 2,877 (6.2 Global Wholesale Specialty 948 918 3.3 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 1 (0.1 Global Wholesale Specialty (comparable basis) 948 919 3.2 Legacy 79 590 (86.7 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 1 Legacy (comparable basis) 79 590 (86.7 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,156 3,855 10,220 11,698 Net investment income 634 540 1,725 1,563 Net gains (losses) on investments (68) (47) (86) (59) Other income (expense) (9) (29) (117) (129) Total revenues 3,713 4,319 11,742 13,073 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,432 2,837 6,819 8,203 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 747 890 2,386 2,595 Other underwriting expenses 200 258 641 750 Corporate expenses 30 27 101 79 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 36 38 107 114 Total claims and expenses 3,445 4,050 10,054 11,740 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 268 269 1,688 1,332 Income tax expense (benefit) 36 14 243 187 NET INCOME (LOSS) 233 255 1,445 1,145 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") of securities arising during the period (935) 129 (1,295) 714 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 44 37 57 48 Total URA(D) of securities arising during the period (891) 165 (1,238) 762 Foreign currency translation and other adjustments 9 1 (23) 230 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) (1) (8) Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period (1) (8) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (882) 167 (1,262) 984 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (649) 422 183 2,129 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 6.12 6.09 36.85 27.06 Diluted 6.12 6.09 36.85 27.06

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share) 2026 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2026, $34,680; 2025, $34,620, credit allowances: 2026, $(115); 2025, $(68)) 33,058 34,573 Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2026, $549; 2025, $576, net of credit allowances: 2026, $(7); 2025, $(6)) 563 567 Equity securities, at fair value 161 180 Other invested assets 6,141 5,796 Short-term investments 3,055 2,994 Cash 987 1,318 Total investments and cash 43,965 45,429 Accrued investment income 408 436 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(112); 2025, $(94)) 5,828 5,727 Reinsurance loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(62); 2025, $(57)) 5,196 5,110 Funds held by reinsureds 1,392 1,326 Deferred acquisition costs 1,460 1,546 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 871 653 Income tax asset, net 1,322 915 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(17); 2025, $(17)) 1,609 1,372 TOTAL ASSETS 62,052 62,514 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 35,288 34,312 Unearned premium reserve 6,409 7,275 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 273 267 Amounts due to reinsurers 1,013 642 Losses in course of payment 213 151 Senior notes 2,353 2,352 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 1,019 1,019 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 43 21 Unsettled securities payable 30 Other liabilities 943 797 Total liabilities 47,800 47,054 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; 74.5 (2026) and 74.4 (2025) shares issued and outstanding 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,891 3,852 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(335) at 2026 and $(23) at 2025 (1,314 (52 Treasury shares, at cost; 37.1 (2026) and 33.7 (2025) (6,104 (4,906 Retained earnings 17,777 16,565 Total shareholders' equity 14,252 15,461 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 62,052 62,514

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2026 2025 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,445 1,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (158 (417 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (62 (43 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (284 (266 Decrease (increase) in income taxes (106 80 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (255 77 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,251 3,086 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums (812 (48 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers 425 213 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 62 (23 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (424 (242 Distribution of limited partnership income 176 128 Change in other assets and liabilities, net 302 (204 Non-cash compensation expense 58 43 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (98 (122 Net (gains) losses on investments 86 59 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,606 3,466 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 3,201 3,376 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 1,485 933 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 91 156 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold held to maturity 10 Proceeds from equity securities sold 36 55 Distributions from other invested assets 202 266 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (4,948 (8,021 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (84 (6 Cost of equity securities acquired (3 (2 Cost of other invested assets acquired (325 (406 Net change in short-term investments (47 945 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 22 (66 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (369 (2,759 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (18 (19 Purchase of net treasury shares (1,198 (400 Dividends paid to shareholders (233 (253 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (24 (20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,474 (693 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 47 (24 Net change in cash including balances classified as held-for-sale (190 (10 Net change in cash balances classified as held-for-sale (141 Cash, beginning of period 1,318 1,549 Cash, end of period 987 1,539 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 342 98 Interest paid 106 91 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Non-cash limited partnership distribution 8 Non-cash restructure of equity securities and other invested assets 20 Non-cash restructure of fixed maturity securities available for sale and equity securities 6

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