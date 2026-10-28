Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (OTCQB: SKRKF) is advancing the redevelopment and potential restart of the Minto Copper Mine in Yukon, positioning itself to become the territory's next base metals producer. As demand for copper grows across electrification, data centres and power infrastructure, the company's recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlines a 13-year mine life, the longest projected in Minto's history. With encouraging preliminary economics and a clear path toward redevelopment, Selkirk Copper is working to unlock Minto's potential as a significant source of Canadian copper production.





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Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (OTCQB: SKRKF)

https://selkirkcopper.com/

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