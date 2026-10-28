Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland October 28, 2026 - Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) announced today that it has successfully completed its $1 billion share repurchase program, initiated on May 6, 2026.
Through the program, Amrize repurchased 22,446,667 shares, which is equivalent to 3.96% of the current share capital of Amrize Ltd for a total value of $ 999,991,289. To effect the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Board of Directors of Amrize intends to exercise its cancellation authority under the Company's capital band.
More information about the completed share repurchase program is available on Amrize's investor website: https://investors.amrize.com/stock-data/share-buyback-programs
About Amrize
Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2424070
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2424070 28.10.2026 CET/CEST