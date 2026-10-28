Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Amrize Completes $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program



28.10.2026 / 21:15 CET/CEST





CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland October 28, 2026 - Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) announced today that it has successfully completed its $1 billion share repurchase program, initiated on May 6, 2026.

Through the program, Amrize repurchased 22,446,667 shares, which is equivalent to 3.96% of the current share capital of Amrize Ltd for a total value of $ 999,991,289. To effect the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Board of Directors of Amrize intends to exercise its cancellation authority under the Company's capital band.

More information about the completed share repurchase program is available on Amrize's investor website: https://investors.amrize.com/stock-data/share-buyback-programs



About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



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