Pacific Life Re, a leader in the global life reinsurance industry, today announced an enhanced leadership structure across its global protection business, designed to strengthen its global functional capabilities, bring decision-making closer to clients, and support future growth.

The enhanced structure brings pricing and underwriting under a unified global leadership while establishing greater leadership focus within key markets. Together, these changes are designed to strengthen collaboration across functional and client-facing teams, enable more locally informed decision-making while leveraging the strength, expertise and resources of Pacific Life Re's global organisation. It reinforces the company's commitment to helping insurers navigate changing customer expectations, evolving distribution models, and growing protection needs.

"Across the world, insurers are navigating evolving customer expectations, changing distribution models and increasingly complex protection needs." said Andrew Gill, executive vice president, Protection. "By bringing leadership closer to clients and markets, we are strengthening our ability to support their ambitions while continuing to provide access to the global capabilities, expertise, and support that help them succeed."

Jia Yi Tan has been appointed chief pricing, underwriting claims officer, Protection expanding her previous responsibilities to provide broader functional leadership across the Protection business. The expanded remit will strengthen alignment across Pacific Life Re's functional capabilities and support closer collaboration with its market-facing teams.

Alongside the strengthened global functional leadership, Pacific Life Re is bolstering market leadership across its Protection business. Jane Cheng has been appointed general manager, Protection, SEA, and Jonathan Sen has been appointed general manager, Protection, Australia. Mala Thurston and Kenichi Kim will assume expanded leadership responsibilities as general managers for Europe and Korea Japan markets respectively.

The changes reflect Pacific Life Re's commitment to investing in talent and strengthening client support across its markets. Several newly created and expanded leadership roles have been filled through internal promotions, recognising the depth of expertise within the organisation.

About Pacific Life Re

Pacific Life Re provides mortality, morbidity, and longevity reinsurance products, funded and capital solutions and works with clients in Asia, the UK and Europe, Australia, and North America. Pacific Life Re is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Life. For more information, visit: www.pacificlifere.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michelle Lim

Michelle.Lim@pacificlifere.com

+65 98251901