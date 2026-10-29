Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - David Patterson (the "Acquiror") announces that he has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in respect of the common shares ("Common Shares") of Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (formerly Québec Nickel Corp.) (the "Issuer").

The Acquiror's most recent early warning report in respect of the Issuer was dated May 13, 2025 (the "Prior Report"). Since the Prior Report, the Acquiror has acquired an aggregate of 1,898,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), at prices ranging from $0.12 to $0.25 per Common Share, for aggregate consideration of approx. $322,595.00. On each of September 1, 2026 and October 5, 2026 (each, a "Reporting Event"), the Acquiror's securityholding percentage increased by 2% or more from his securityholding percentage immediately following the April 24, 2025 acquisition that gave rise to the Prior Report (as corrected below) or following the preceding Reporting Event, as applicable. A news release and early warning report were required in respect of each Reporting Event but were not issued or filed at the time. This news release and the related early warning report are being issued and filed to disclose each Reporting Event and the Acquiror's current holdings.

The Reporting Events were as follows:

September 1, 2026: the Acquiror purchased 100,000 Common Shares on the CSE, increasing his holdings to approximately 14.53% of the outstanding Common Shares, compared with approximately 12.26% immediately following the April 24, 2025 acquisition that gave rise to the Prior Report (as corrected below).

October 5, 2026: the Acquiror purchased 8,500 Common Shares on the CSE, increasing his holdings to approximately 16.54% of the outstanding Common Shares, compared with approximately 14.53% following the September 1, 2026 Reporting Event.

The Acquiror's holdings immediately before and after each Reporting Event were as follows:

Reporting Event Before: Common Shares Before: % of outstanding After: Common Shares After: % of outstanding September 1, 2026 3,044,800 14.07% 3,144,800 14.53% October 5, 2026 3,571,800 16.50% 3,580,300 16.54%

The Acquiror has not acquired any Common Shares since the last Reporting Event. Following the last Reporting Event, the Issuer issued 813,186 Common Shares from treasury. As of the date hereof, the Acquiror beneficially owns and controls 3,580,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.94% of the 22,456,606 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The early warning report also corrects the Prior Report, which described the triggering transaction as an acquisition of 8,000 Common Shares on April 8, 2025 and stated that the Acquiror held 1,629,800 Common Shares (approximately 12.04%). Those holdings omitted 52,000 Common Shares purchased on the CSE on March 18, 2025. Including those shares, the requirement to file the Prior Report arose on April 24, 2025, when the Acquiror acquired 20,000 Common Shares, increasing his holdings from 1,639,300 Common Shares (approximately 12.11%) to 1,659,300 Common Shares (approximately 12.26%). As at the date of the Prior Report, the Acquiror held 1,681,800 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.43% of the then outstanding Common Shares.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror intends to evaluate his investment in the Issuer and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Issuer from time to time, whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, subject to applicable securities laws.

The Issuer's head office is located at 1100-1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6. The Acquiror's address is 1100-1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror will be available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321524