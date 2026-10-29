Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) ("Pacific Booker" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of its October 22, 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting. A total of 5,860,498 common shares, representing approximately 29.87% of the Company's 19,620,435 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date, were represented at the Meeting, including shares represented in person and by proxy.

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of fixing the number of directors at five and elected the following five nominees to the Company's Board of Directors:

Jonathan McCullough

Leo Hathaway

Masaru Tani

James Paterson

John Park

Each nominee received majority support among the votes cast. Jonathan McCullough, Masaru Tani and John Park each received approximately 100% of votes cast in favour, while Leo Hathaway and James Paterson each received approximately 97.75% of votes cast in favour, excluding withheld votes.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, with 100% of votes cast in favour.

Advance Notice Policy

Shareholders approved the Company's Advance Notice Policy, with approximately 96.81% of votes cast in favour and 3.19% against.

2026 Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's 2026 Stock Option Plan, with approximately 87.65% of votes cast in favour and 12.35% against, excluding insider-held shares as indicated in the scrutineer's report.

Proposed Change of Company Name

Shareholders approved a change of the Company's name, with approximately 99.09% of votes cast in favour and 0.91% against.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their continued support.

About Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned Morrison Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. The Morrison Project is located approximately 35 kilometres north of Granisle in central British Columbia. Pacific Booker owns a 100% interest in the project, which has been the subject of extensive exploration, engineering and environmental work over several decades.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Jonathan McCullough"

Jonathan McCullough, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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