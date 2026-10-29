GHIT Fund: Total Investment of Approx. USD 6.8 Million in Product Development for Malaria, NTDs and Other Emerging & Re-emerging Infectious Diseases Such as Ebola Disease

Total Investment of Approx. USD 6.8 Million in Product Development for Malaria, NTDs and Other Emerging & Re-emerging Infectious Diseases Such as Ebola Disease
TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today a total investment of approximately JPY 1.06 billion (USD 6.8 million1) in nine R&D projects for the development of drugs, vaccines and diagnostics for malaria, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and emerging & re-emerging infectious diseases such as Ebola disease. 2
Investment of approx. JPY 450 million (USD 2.9 million1) for Clinical Validation, Regulatory Approval and Programmatic Launch of Rapid Diagnostic Test for Trachoma
Trachoma is an NTD caused by infection with the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. It remains a public health problem and is responsible for causing blindness or visual impairment in approximately 1.9 million people globally. Currently, nearly 92 million people live in endemic areas and remain at risk of blindness due to trachoma3.
Trachoma control programs currently rely on Mass Drug Administration (MDA) of antibiotics. This creates a critical demand for a point-of-care rapid diagnostic test (RDT) to guide timely and accurate field-level decision-making on when to start or stop MDA.
The GHIT Fund has decided to invest approximately 450 million yen in a project to develop a rapid diagnostic test for trachoma, led by Drugs and Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases (DDTD), Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd. (MBL), The Carter Center, and Big Eye Diagnostics, Inc. Supported by the GHIT Fund since 2024, the project aims to establish a diagnostic test that fully complies with the WHO Target Product Profile (TPP). This new investment will further accelerate clinical evaluations, regulatory approvals, and programmatic launch.
The GHIT Fund Invests Approximately JPY 210 Million (USD 1.3 million1) to Meet Urgent Need for Rapid Diagnostic Development for Ebola Disease
Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026 (Japan time) in response to the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the GHIT Fund has focused its support on product development for rapid diagnostic technologies and point-of-care (POC) testing for filovirus infections, including Ebola disease.
An outbreak with over 4,500 deaths as of October 21, 2026, has been reported in the DRC4. Rapid diagnosis is essential to prevent transmission, and the GHIT Fund has decided to invest a total of approximately JPY 210 million (USD 1.3 million1) in three projects for the rapid diagnosis of Ebola disease. For details, please refer to Appendix 1.
1) Development of a new RT-LAMP/nucleic acid chromatography diagnostic device for rapid screening of for the Bundibugyo virus led by Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd. and Nagasaki University in Japan.
2) Development and field investigation of a lateral flow immunoassay for the Ebola hemorrhagic fever Bundibugyo strain in the DRC led by Saitama University in Japan.
3) Development of a LAMP-based assay for detection of Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) led by Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. in Japan.
In addition, the GHIT Fund will invest a total of approximately JPY 400 million (approx. USD 2.5 million1) in the following five R&D projects. These include a project to develop a next-generation vaccine against Lassa fever, which is widespread in West Africa, as well as rapid antigen tests (RAT) for high-priority zoonotic pathogens, specifically the Nipah and Hendra viruses, which pose a risk of severe outbreaks with potential "Disease X" pandemic capacity. Investment will also cover product development for malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), such as dengue fever, chikungunya, and Chagas disease.
- Construct and formulation optimization and efficacy evaluation of a bivalent mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine for Lassa virus led by the University of Osaka (Center for Advanced Modalities and Drug Delivery System [CAMaD], Research Institute for Microbial Diseases [RIMD], and Graduate School of Medicine [UOsaka Med]) and The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).
- Strategic high-performance immunoglobulins for epidemic and lethal diseases, and to develop a highly accurate rapid antigen test (RAT) for detecting Nipah virus (NiV) and Hendra virus (HeV) infections, both of which have the potential to cause severe outbreaks, led by PATH and iBody Inc.
- Improving antimalarial potency of antisense oligonucleotides through bioinformatics and machine-learning algorithms led by Eisai Co., Ltd. and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV).
- Innovative approaches to improve success rate in Chagas disease drug discovery led by Nagasaki University, Eisai Co., Ltd., Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative and University of Dundee.
- Rapid whole-blood multiplex antigen test for serotype-specific dengue and chikungunya detection led by VisGene, Ltd., University of Miyazaki, Mahidol University, Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Peru and Centro de Investigaciones Tecnologicas, Biomedicas y Medioambientales in Peru.
Please refer to Appendix 1 for detailed descriptions of these projects and their development stages.
As of September 30, 2026, there are 53 ongoing projects, including 26 discovery projects, 14 preclinical projects, and 13 clinical trials5 in the GHIT Fund's portfolio. The total amount of investments since 2013 is JPY 48.1 billion (USD 305 million1) (Appendix 2).
1 USD 1 = JPY 157.31, the approximate exchange rate on Sep 30, 2026.
2 These awarded projects were selected and approved as new investments from among proposals to RFP2025-002 and RFP2026-001 for the Target Research Platform, the Screening Platform, the Hit-to-Lead Platform, and the Product Development Platform.
3 WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/trachoma
4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/ebola/situation-summary/index.html
5 This number includes projects in the registration phase.
The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases. https://www.ghitfund.org/
Appendix 1. Project Details
ID: G2026-104
Project Title
Progressing a Fully TPP-Compliant, Field-Validated, and Manufacturable Trachoma RDT to Regulatory Approval and Programmatic Launch.
Collaboration
Partners
1. Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases (USA)
2. Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. The Carter Center (USA)
4. Big Eye Diagnostics, Inc. (BEDx/USA)
Disease
Trachoma
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Clinical Validation, Registration
Awarded Amount
JPY 456,338,720 (USD 2.9 million)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
The primary objective is to bring the new trachoma dipstick rapid test from an advanced, manufacturable candidate to regulatory acceptance and programmatic launch in 2028. The test is designed for high-throughput laboratory testing of dried blood spots and serum and has already demonstrated the performance, usability, heat stability, and affordability expected by trachoma programs. During this project, the consortium will establish a verification and validation (V&V) plan in consultation with relevant WHO and technical experts, conduct the required V&V studies both in the laboratory and in the field using production-quality pilot lots, compile a complete regulatory dossier, and support a launch decision by global trachoma stakeholders. A second objective is conditional on programmatic demand: the consortium is also evaluating a cassette version that uses the same assay strip but adds a blood filter, enabling testing with fingerstick blood at or near the point of care. Evidence on performance, cost, operational feasibility, and user and community acceptance will guide whether this format should also proceed through verification, validation, regulatory review, and launch. A third, objective is to advance pre-conjugated, freeze-dried Pgp3 multiplex bead assay (MBA) beads which have been shown in the precursor project, G2024-108, to maintain the same diagnostic performance as freshly prepared beads - yet with proven thermal stability for at least two weeks at room temperature. This project will optimize and scale the process, assess reproducibility and thermal stability, obtain independent laboratory validation, and produce pilot lots. Together, these objectives aim to provide trachoma programs with practical diagnostic options spanning centralized laboratories, field settings, and integrated multiplex surveillance. Finally, this project will also continue manufacturing the new Pgp3 dipstick to cover immediate and pressing programmatic needs while waiting for regulatory approval to be secured.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/281/en
ID: G2026-124
Project Title
Development of a new RT-LAMP / nucleic acid chromatography diagnostic device for the rapid screening of Bundibugyo virus
Collaboration
Partners
1. Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd. (Japan)
2. Nagasaki University (Japan)
Disease
Ebola Disease
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Product design
Awarded Amount
JPY 171,000,000 (USD 1.1 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this project is to develop a novel diagnostic device for the rapid and, user-friendly detection of Bundibugyo ebolavirus. Given the limited availability of laboratory infrastructure and trained healthcare personnel in outbreak-affected regions, the project aims to establish a diagnostic system that can be used in field settings, including healthcare facilities and community clinics, without requiring sophisticated laboratory equipment. By enabling early identification of infected individuals and timely implementation of infection control measures, the proposed system is expected to contribute to reducing disease transmission and supporting outbreak containment.
[Project design]
Furthermore, the platform may be adaptable to the detection of other Ebola virus species, providing a valuable tool for preparedness against future outbreaks.
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/282/en
ID: T2026-193
Project Title
Development and field investigation of a lateral flow immunoassay for the Ebola hemorrhagic fever Bundibugyo strain in the Republic of Congo
Collaboration
Partners
1. Saitama University (Japan)
Disease
Ebola Disease
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Technical Feasibility
Awarded Amount
JPY 20,000,000 (USD 0.1 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this project is to develop a portable diagnostic kit capable of detecting Ebola virus infection with high sensitivity in less than 15 minutes. The test will be designed for use by frontline healthcare workers without requiring laboratory infrastructure, enabling earlier detection, patient isolation, and treatment. Ultimately, the project aims to support global Ebola control efforts and contribute to improved public health outcomes through faster and more accessible diagnosis.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/283/en
ID: T2026-194
Project Title
Development of a LAMP-based assay for detection of Bundibugyo virus
Collaboration
Partners
1. Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Disease
Ebola Disease
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Technical Feasibility
Awarded Amount
JPY 19,506,586 (USD 0.1 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The project aims to develop a prototype reverse-transcription LAMP reagent that can detect Bundibugyo (BDBV) rapidly and specifically. The target is to achieve a 15-minute result while maintaining sensitivity comparable to existing real-time PCR assays. The project will also evaluate whether the assay can be used with multiple real-time PCR instruments. Ultimately, the prototype developed through this project is intended to undergo external pre-evaluation by WHO or other public health organizations to demonstrate its potential utility for future clinical applications.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/284/en
ID: T2025-257
Project Title
Construct and formulation optimization and efficacy evaluation of a bivalent mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccine for Lassa virus
Collaboration
Partners
1. The University of Osaka (Center for Advanced Modalities and Drug Delivery System, CAMaD) (Japan)
2. The University of Osaka (Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, RIMD) (Japan)
3. The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB/USA)
4. The University of Osaka (Graduate School of Medicine, UOsaka Med) (Japan)
Disease
Lassa Fever
Intervention
Vaccines
Stage
Vaccine Design
Awarded Amount
JPY 100,000,000 (USD 0.6 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this project is to advance a safe, effective, and field-deployable bivalent mRNA-LNP vaccine against Lassa virus (LASV) by encoding both LASV GPC and NPL within a single bicistronic mRNA construct. This approach aims to enhance antigenic breadth, improve protective immunity, and streamline manufacturing for future deployment in resource-limited settings. During the project period, we will evaluate vaccine efficacy and immunogenicity in multiple animal models, including a bona fide LASV infection model, and optimize LNP formulations for improved thermal stability. These efforts will accelerate the transition toward clinical development of a thermostable, accessible LASV mRNA vaccine.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/285/en
ID: T2026-152
Project Title
Strategic High-Performance Immunoglobulins for Epidemic and Lethal Diseases (SHIELD)
Collaboration
Partners
1. PATH (US)
2. iBody Inc. (Japan)
Disease
Nipah and Hendra virus Infection
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Technical Feasibility
Awarded Amount
JPY 99,900,000 (USD 0.6 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
Our goal is to deliver an affordable, robust, easy-to-use, and highly accurate RAT that detects and discriminates between Nipah virus (NiV) and Hendra virus (HeV) infections. This tool will enable early outbreak detection in rural and LRSs, reducing transmission and saving lives.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/286/en
ID: S2025-211
Project Title
Improving antimalarial potency of antisense oligonucleotides through bioinformatics and machine-learning
Collaboration
Partners
1. Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
2. Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV/Switzerland)
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 24,031,200 (USD 0.1 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The primary objective of this project is to use bioinformatic approaches and machine learning algorithms to further expand on our previous findings and identify ASOs against Plasmodial genes with improved potency and broader target coverage that are active across multiple parasite species.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/287/en
ID: T2025-261
Project Title
Innovative approaches to improve success-rate in Chagas disease drug discovery
Collaboration
Partners
1. Nagasaki University (Japan)
2. Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (Switzerland)
4. University of Dundee (UK)
Disease
Chagas disease
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Drug Discovery
Awarded Amount
JPY 99,910,714 (USD 0.6 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The main objective of this project is to increase the success rate of Chagas disease drug discovery by identifying promising drug candidates more reliably at an earlier stage.
Specifically, the project aims to:
By achieving these goals, the project will help ensure that only the most promising compounds move forward in the drug development pipeline. This reduces the risk of late-stage failure and supports the development of treatments that are more likely to prove effective for patients.
[Project design]
First, a high-throughput laboratory test is used to rapidly measure how quickly compounds kill the parasites that cause Chagas disease inside human cells. This allows thousands of compounds to be screened efficiently and identifies those with strong anti-parasitic activity.
Second, a complementary imaging-based test examines whether parasites return after treatment is stopped. This step is critical for identifying compounds that truly eliminate all parasites.
Third, the project investigates why certain drug combinations work better than single drugs. By understanding the biological mechanisms behind these effects, researchers can design more effective combination therapies.
Together, these steps form a screening 'pipeline' that moves from fast testing to deeper biological understanding, ensuring robust and reliable results.
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/288/en
ID: T2025-283
Project Title
Rapid Whole-Blood Multiplex Antigen Test for Serotype-Specific Dengue and Chikungunya Detection
Collaboration
Partners
1. VisGene, Ltd. (Japan)
2. University of Miyazaki (Japan)
3. Mahidol University (Thailand)
4. Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM/Peru)
5. Centro de Investigaciones Tecnologicas, Biomedicas y Medioambientales (CITBM /Peru)
Disease
Dengue, Chikungunya
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Technical Feasibility
Awarded Amount
JPY 77,790,558 (USD 0.4 million)
Status
New project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this project is to develop and validate a rapid antigen test capable of simultaneously detecting and differentiating dengue virus serotypes 1-4 and chikungunya virus directly from whole blood within 15 minutes. Differences among dengue virus serotypes are known to influence clinical outcomes and the risk of severe disease. This test is intended to support early diagnosis, appropriate patient management, and effective outbreak response.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/289/en
*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 157.31, the approximate exchange rate on September 30, 2026.
Appendix 2. Investment Overview (as of September 30, 2026)
Investments to date
Total investments: JPY 48.1 billion (USD 305 million1)
Total invested projects: 158 (53 active projects and 105 completed projects)
To learn more about the GHIT Fund's investments, please visit
Investment Overview: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/overview/en
Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfolio/en
Advancing Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/advancingportfolio/en
Clinical Candidates: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/clinicalcandidates/en
For more information, contact:
Katy Lenard at +1-202-494-2584 or klenard@burness.com
Eriko Mugitani at +81-36441-2032 or eriko.mugitani@ghitfund.org
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