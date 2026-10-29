Senzime Q3 2026: Continued Strong Sensor Sales and Growth in All Segions. Clear Progress Towards Profitability

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB's (publ) interim report for July - September (Q3) 2026 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com.

Financial information Q3 2026:

Net sales amounted to TSEK 30,099 (26,478), an increase of 14%

Gross margin before depreciation on intangible assets amounted to 74.0% (61.2)

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 31,039 (36,642)

EBITDA amounted to TSEK -8,026 (-19,395)

The result after financial items amounted to TSEK -12,015 (-26,275)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.16)

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30th amounted to TSEK 28,715 (106,630)

Available credit facilities, in addition to the cash above, amounted to TSEK 35,000

Financial information January-September 2026:

Net sales amounted to TSEK 78,002 (75,673), an increase of 3%

Gross margin before depreciation on intangible assets amounted to 68.2% (62.9)

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 100,802 (114,146)

EBITDA amounted to TSEK -45,495 (-63,806)

Results after financial items amounted to TSEK -56,640 (-95,956)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.35 (-0.66)

Philip Siberg, CEO, comments:

The third quarter demonstrates that our initiatives to strengthen profitability are delivering clear results. We report growth across all regions, continued strong performance in recurring sensor sales, and a significantly improved gross margin. At the same time, we have continued to reduce costs and improve cash flow. Our target of achieving positive cash flow within the fourth quarter of 2026 remains unchanged.

Net sales increased by 14 percent in the third quarter to SEK 30.1 million, driven by higher sales across all regions, with growth of 9 percent in the US, 20 percent in Europe, and 33 percent in the rest of the world.

The key driver was the increase in recurring sales of disposable sensors. Sensor sales grew by 43 percent, clearly demonstrating that utilization of our TetraGraph systems continues to increase among existing hospital customers. The growing share of recurring revenues strengthens the predictability of our business and is a central component of our long-term business model. Sensors accounted for 83 percent of total quarterly sales, compared with 66 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In mid-July, we entered into an agreement with Philips Medical Systems, marking one of the most important strategic milestones in Senzime's history. The collaboration involves jointly developing new solutions based on our respective technologies, which will subsequently be commercialized through Philips' global organization.

Our long-term outlook for the market remains very positive, with an estimated 80,000 EMG-based neuromuscular monitors expected to be in use worldwide over the next decade. Our ambition is to be the undisputed global market leader and capture the majority of this market opportunity. Following a period of significant investment, we have built a growing base of recurring revenues from customers around the world, established strategic OEM partnerships, and made our operations increasingly efficient. Together, these achievements position us well to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Read the full CEO comment in the Q3 report.

Presentation of Senzime's Q3 2026 report:

Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to presentations of the third quarter report for 2026 on October 29. Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will present the report through a webcast that can be seen from 09:00 am CEST on Senzime's website senzime.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime Interim Q3 2026

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-q3-2026-continued-strong-sensor-sales-and-growth-in-all-segio-1243510