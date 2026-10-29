u-blox Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox sets a new benchmark for secure GNSS timing with ZED-X20T



29.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST





All-band GNSS, satellite-delivered corrections and advanced security support dependable synchronization in critical infrastructure, with a pin-compatible upgrade path for existing ZED-F9T designs. Thalwil, Switzerland - October 29, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies, today announced the ZED-X20T , its new flagship GNSS timing module. Designed for communication networks, data centers and power grids, the module helps equipment manufacturers maintain dependable synchronization as critical infrastructure becomes more distributed and exposed to interference. Extending the u-blox X20 platform into timing, the ZED-X20T combines nanosecond-level accuracy with advanced security and resilience, while providing existing ZED-F9T customers with a pin-compatible upgrade path. A cellular base station handing a connection to its neighbor, a data center tracing the sequence of events across servers, and a grid operator comparing measurements from distant locations have one thing in common: their equipment needs a dependable common time reference. As infrastructure becomes more complex, operators must be able to trust that reference even when GNSS signals are disturbed or targeted. The ZED-X20T helps equipment manufacturers specifically address this challenge while building on their existing timing designs. Accurate timing without added correction complexity The ZED-X20T receives signals across the L1, L2, L5 and L6 GNSS frequency bands. By combining measurements from all constellations and bands, it improves mitigation of ionospheric errors and provides greater robustness when parts of the radio spectrum are affected. The module also receives Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) corrections directly from satellites over the E6 signal. These corrections reduce satellite clock and orbit errors without requiring a separate correction receiver, an internet connection for the corrections, or a correction-service subscription. Under clear-sky conditions, the ZED-X20T achieves timing accuracy better than 2.5 ns

(1-sigma) without Galileo HAS and better than 2.0 ns (1-sigma) when HAS corrections are used. This enables dependable synchronization across equipment that may be separated by streets, cities or entire regions. Security and resilience for critical infrastructure A precise time reference is only valuable when it can be trusted. The ZED-X20T combines secure boot, authenticated GNSS navigation data and advanced interference detection and mitigation capabilities. These measures help equipment designers identify interference or suspicious signal conditions and protect timing integrity in demanding environments. In communication networks, trustworthy synchronization supports service continuity. In data centers, consistent timestamps support audit trails and data integrity. For increasingly dynamic power grids, synchronized measurements across distributed assets provide clearer visibility as more solar and wind generation comes online. "As communication and energy infrastructure becomes more distributed, trusted synchronization is becoming increasingly important to service continuity," said Samuli Pietilä, Director Product Management, Timing and Infrastructure GNSS at u-blox. "The ZED-X20T brings the all-band performance and advanced security of u-blox X20 platform to timing, while giving established ZED-F9T customers a practical and seamless path toward the next generation of their designs." A practical upgrade path for existing timing designs The ZED-X20T retains the established 17 × 22 mm ZED form factor and is pin-compatible with the ZED-F9T, helping manufacturers reduce hardware redesign effort as they add all-band timing capability. The ZED-F9T remains in the u-blox portfolio, while the ZED-X20T provides an additional option for customers requiring the latest timing performance, security and resilience. The new module addresses communication-network equipment, including cellular base stations and grandmaster clocks, as well as data-center infrastructure and power-grid monitoring. Two variants support different system architectures: The ZED-X20T-00B features an internal TCXO, while the ZED-X20T-10B supports an external frequency reference. Availability ZED-X20T engineering samples are planned for December 2026. ZED-X20T will be presented at International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) 2026 in Geneva, November 2-5. Visitors to electronica 2026 can also meet u-blox experts in Munich, November 10-13, in Hall C4, Booth 480. Learn more about u-blox findings from Jammertest 2026, including GNSS timing resilience, during the live webinar on December 1, 2026 . For more information about the ZED-X20T and u-blox GNSS timing solutions, please visit the u-blox website or contact your local u-blox representative. For further information, please contact: Media Anabela Fernandes Phone: +41 79 827 6113 anabela.fernandes@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - YouTube and LinkedIn . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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