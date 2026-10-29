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WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 09:06
49,300 Euro
-6,81 % -3,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,3052,8509:59
48,64048,78009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 07:20 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany raise the lower end of revenue guidance for full year 2026

Company announcement - Inside information
No. 67/2026

29 October 2026

Netcompany raise the lower end of revenue guidance for full year 2026

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") raise the lower end of full year 2026 revenue guidance based on revenue growth of 28.1%, and 12.7% excluding Netcompany Banking Services, in the first nine months of 2026 and taking into account the current backlog and weighted pipeline.

For the full year 2026, Netcompany now expects:

  • Group revenue growth of between 18% and 20.5% (previously between 16% and 20.5%)
  • Group revenue growth - excluding Netcompany Banking Services - of between 8.5% and 10.5% (previously between 6.5% and 10.5%)

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin is unchanged:

  • Group adjusted EBITDA margin of between approximately 16% and 19%
  • Group adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding Netcompany Banking Services - of between 17% and 20%

All financial metrics are in constant currencies.

Netcompany will publish its full Q3 interim report on 29 October 2026.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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