Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Q3 2026 company announcement

Company announcement

No. 68/2026

29 October 2026

Netcompany - Q3 2026 company announcement

Summary

Group revenue grew by 8.1% to DKK 2,343.8m in Q3 2026 (constant currencies 7.6%) compared to Q3 2025.

Reported revenue for the Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services grew 8.2% in Q3 2026 (constant currencies 7.6%) compared to Q3 2025.

Group adjusted EBITDA was DKK 420.1m in Q3 2026, yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9% - an increase of 1.4 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.

For the Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services, adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.3% in Q3 2026.

Average workforce increased to 9,653 FTEs.

Free cash flow in Q3 2026 was negative DKK 170.6m.

Debt leverage was 2.4x.

Financial revenue guidance for the full year 2026 is updated. For the full year 2026, Netcompany now expects: Group revenue growth of between 18% and 20.5% (previously between 16% and 20.5%) Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services revenue growth of between 8.5% and 10.5% (previously between 6.5% and 10.5%)

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin is unchanged: Group adjusted EBITDA margin of between approximately 16% and 19% Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services adjusted EBITDA margin of between 17% and 20%



"Our growth momentum from the ?rst half of the year continued into Q3, where we grew revenue by more than 8%, bringing accumulated growth for the ?rst nine months of the year to more than 28% - as both public and private customers continue to embrace our AI-powered product and platform offerings.

As in previous quarters, we saw growth in all markets, with the UK standing out, growing more than 42%. It becomes increasingly clear that our offerings align well with the largest market for IT services in Europe and we continue to see increased interest in our offerings throughout both public and private organisations in the UK.

Our AI orchestration tool - Feniks AI - continues to gain traction across all our entities with customers valuing the security and sovereignty embedded in the solution, which in turn enables them to implement and work with agentic agents faster and better.

In connection with our Q2 reporting, we raised our expectations for revenue growth for the full year. Based on performance in Q3 and continued solid revenue visibility, we raise the ?oor for our revenue guidance and now expect revenue growth for the Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services to be between 8.5% and 10.5%. For the Group, we also raise the ?oor for our revenue guidance by 2 percentage points to be between 18% and 20.5% for the full year.

We maintain our expectations for adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16% to 19% for the Group and 17% to 20% excluding Netcompany Banking Services.

AI adoption is still accelerating, with more and more focus on the actual delivery of solutions based on proven products and platforms delivering sovereign AI for highly regulated businesses. Netcompany is in a leading market position to deliver just that, which makes me proud of our achievements and excited about the future."

André Rogaczewski

Netcompany CEO and Co-founder

Financial overview

For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q3 2026.

Conference details

In connection with the publication of the results for Q3 2026, Netcompany will host a conference call on 29 October 2026 at 11.00 CET.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company's website; www.netcompany.com

Dial-in details for investors and analysts

DK: +45 7876 8490

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

PIN: 598046

Webcast Player URL: https://netcompany.nexahub.io/events/interim-report-for-the-first-9-months-

of-2026

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87