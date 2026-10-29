Bittium Oyj: Bittium and Unikie demonstrate a tactical communications network with autonomous drones at the NATO Innovation Range Capability Demonstrator

Bittium Oyj

Press release

Bittium and Unikie demonstrate a tactical communications network with autonomous drones at the NATO Innovation Range Capability Demonstrator

Bittium Corporation press release on 29 October, at 8.30 a.m. (CET +1)

Bittium, a forerunner in seamless and resilient communications, and Finnish software and innovation company Unikie are jointly demonstrating innovative technologies and capabilities to meet the future needs of the defence and security sector. For the first time, Bittium and Unikie will demonstrate Unikie's intelligent drone technology operating over Bittium's tactical communications network at the NATO Innovation Range Capability Demonstrator event in Oulu, Finland, on 28-29 October 2026.

The demonstration combines Bittium's advanced tactical communications technology with Unikie's expertise in physical AI and autonomous systems. The demonstration will examine how the communications network works together with drone technology and showcase the capabilities of autonomous drones in a practical test environment.

The role of unmanned systems in modern warfare is increasingly critical, increasing the need to integrate drones into a broader communications network. The network integrates drones into shared situational awareness and command. Bittium addresses this need with a resilient communications network and its radios, including the Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned radio module, a new radio solution designed for unmanned systems.

"The joint demonstration with Unikie is one concrete example of how unmanned systems can be integrated into a resilient communications network and command and control. At the same time, the demonstration gives us an opportunity to showcase Finnish defence technology expertise and agile collaboration within the NATO community," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Defence & Security at Bittium.

For more than five years, Unikie has been developing intelligent drone technology for coordinating unmanned autonomous vehicles. The company has previously demonstrated the use of autonomous systems in surveillance missions, as well as voice control for managing autonomous drones. The demonstration with Bittium brings this expertise into a tactical communications environment.

"Intelligent drones are one of our key focus areas, drawing on our expertise in sensor fusion, autonomous systems and physical AI. We have already delivered several production-grade solutions with our customers and partners, and our collaboration with Bittium now enables us to develop combined capabilities for the evolving needs of the defence and security sector. The solutions are designed for rapid deployment, operational reliability and adaptability across a range of infrastructure environments," says Juha Ala-Laurila, CEO of Unikie.

Advancing interoperable defence and security technologies through collaboration

The NATO Innovation Range Capability Demonstrator showcases new technologies, innovations and capabilities designed to address future defence and security needs. Held in Oulu on 28-29 October 2026, the event provides technology companies, research organisations and other stakeholders with an excellent environment for developing and testing advanced connectivity solutions and dual-use technologies.

Interoperability between technologies, systems and organisations is central to the collaboration. The joint demonstration by Bittium and Unikie provides a concrete example of combining tactical communications with autonomous technology. The project also involves Creoir, a technology company specialising in speech recognition, and Airolit, a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as Offcode, an embedded software company.



Further information

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defence & Security Business Segment, Bittium

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com



Juha Ala-Laurila

CEO, Unikie

Tel. +358 50 443 3409 (communications)

Email: comms(a)unikie.com

Distribution



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Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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