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WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 09:06
49,300 Euro
-6,81 % -3,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,3052,8510:02
48,56048,58010:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2026 07:35 Uhr
60 Leser
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Netcompany Group A/S: Change To The Executive Management Of Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 69/2026

29 October 2026

Change to the Executive Management of Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces that our Chief Commercial Officer, Alexandros Manos has decided to conclude his tenure in the Executive Management of Netcompany with effect from 31 December 2026 to dedicate the next chapter of his career to board and advisory roles.

Alexandros Manos will continue to advise Netcompany on strategic matters and support a smooth handover, with a focus on the Greek and EU markets, as senior advisor from 1 January 2027.

"Alexandros has been instrumental in ensuring the successful integration of Intrasoft International S.A. into the Group following Netcompany's acquisition in October 2021. Alexandros has driven Netcompany SEE & EUI to double revenue over the last five years, while at the same time doubling margin. In his role in Executive Management, Alexandros has also contributed to and facilitated our strong growth internationally based on our Products & Platforms strategy. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Alexandros for his significant contribution to the Group and wish him good luck in his future career, focusing on board and senior advisor roles", says Bo Rygaard, Chair of the Board.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank the Board for its trust in me, both as CEO of Netcompany SEE & EUI and, most recently, as Chief Commercial Officer. I have enjoyed my time with the Group since the acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A. more than five years ago, and I am immensely proud of the results we have delivered. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Executive Management and throughout the Group in my capacity as senior advisor", says Alexandros Manos, Chief Commercial Officer in Netcompany.

Alexandros Manos joined Netcompany in 2021 through the acquisition of Intrasoft International S.A. where he served as CEO of Netcompany SEE & EUI market units. Since 1 January 2026, he has served as Chief Commercial Officer.

From 1 January 2027, the Executive Management will consist of:

André Rogaczewski, CEO
Claus Jørgensen, COO
Thomas Johansen, CFO

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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