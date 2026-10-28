Century Communities, Inc.: Century Communities Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Deliveries of 2,442 Homes Generating $864.5 Million in Total Revenues -

- Ending Community Count Increased Sequentially to 343, a Company Record -

- Book Value Per Share of $90.61, a Company Record -

- Acquired the Assets of HistoryMaker Homes on October 7, 2026 -

- Increased Capacity on Revolving Line of Credit to $1.2 Billion -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $12.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $28.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted share

Total revenues of $864.5 million

Deliveries of 2,442 homes

Community count of 343, a Company record

Book value per share of $90.61, a Company record

Net new home contracts of 2,284

GAAP homebuilding gross margin of 15.0% inclusive of inventory impairment charges

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 19.3%

Repurchased 169,903 shares of common stock for $11.6 million

"The third quarter was marked by a significant rise in interest rates, continued inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, which weighed heavily on consumer confidence in general and first-time homebuyers in particular," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "Despite these pressures, we continued to make good progress on the operational side of the business during the quarter. We grew our ending community count by 7% year-over-year and 4% sequentially to a new Company record of 343 communities. Our direct construction costs, finished lot costs, and fixed G&A excluding advertising all decreased vs. the prior quarter as we continued to effectively manage our costs and grew our book value per share to a Company record $90.61."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "In early October, we acquired substantially all of the assets of HistoryMaker Homes in support of our strategy of deepening our share in existing markets to drive improved margins and returns. This acquisition will accelerate our growth in the largest housing market in the country and one we believe will benefit from solid long-term fundamentals. Specifically, the transaction will increase Century's Dallas division's active communities from 12 to 41 communities as of September 30, 2026 and triple deliveries from 211 to 669 homes on a trailing-twelve-month basis through the third quarter 2026."

Acquisition of HistoryMaker Homes

Century Communities acquired substantially all of the assets of HistoryMaker Homes on October 7, 2026. Founded in 1949, HistoryMaker is Texas' longest-standing production homebuilder and builds exclusively in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The transaction provides Century with the scale, land position and local talent to accelerate its growth in the largest housing market in the country. HistoryMaker also serves a wider range of the Dallas-Fort Worth market through its focus on both entry-level and move-up homes. Century will also maintain an ongoing land relationship with HistoryMaker's sister land development company, which will complete land development on current and future communities for Century in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net income for the third quarter 2026 was $12.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $28.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $864.5 million, with third quarter home sales revenues totaling $842.5 million. Deliveries totaled 2,442 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2026 was $345,000.

Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2026 were 2,284, and at the end of the third quarter 2026, the Company had 1,106 homes in backlog, representing $414.0 million of backlog dollar value. Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, purchase price accounting and inventory impairment was 19.3% in the third quarter of 2026, and homebuilding gross margin was 15.0%. Homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment was 17.3%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues were 14.1% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the third quarter 2026 were $63.4 million and $37.1 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $21.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively, in the third quarter 2026.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter 2026 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $863.8 million of total liquidity, including $119.8 million of cash, including cash equivalents and cash held in escrow. Century amended its revolving line of credit at the end of the quarter, increasing its capacity to $1.2 billion and extending its maturity to November 2030.

Book value per share was $90.61, a Company record, as of September 30, 2026.

During the third quarter, consistent with Century's disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our stockholders, Century maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share and repurchased 169,903 shares of our common stock for $11.6 million.

As of September 30, 2026, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 36.8% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 34.9%.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the impact of increased mortgage rates on our orders and deliveries, we now expect our full year 2026 home deliveries to be in the range of 9,350 to 9,650 homes, including 100 deliveries from HistoryMaker in the fourth quarter, and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's third quarter 2026 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-461-5787 (domestic) or 585-542-9983 (international) and enter the conference ID 100 064 380. The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2026, including anticipated home deliveries and home sales revenues, and anticipated benefits of the recent HistoryMaker Homes acquisition. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic conditions, including interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; consumer confidence and affordability concerns; the impact of geopolitical conflicts including in the Middle East, tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform and enforcement, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the availability and cost of financing; home incentive levels; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land and dispose of land when appropriate; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; reliance on contractors and key personnel; the effect of competition; risks associated with the Company's mortgage lending business and increased use of adjustable-rate mortgages; risks associated with the Company's recent HistoryMaker Homes acquisition, including the possibility that the Company will not realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisition; risks associated with the Company's multi-family rental businesses; future impairment and restructuring charges; the effect of tax changes; the effect of recent federal housing legislation; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 842,493

$ 955,162

$ 2,474,127

$ 2,815,365 Land sales and other revenues



823



5,764



38,249



7,209 Total homebuilding revenues



843,316



960,926



2,512,376



2,822,574 Financial services revenues



21,151



19,358



68,991



61,666 Total revenues



864,467



980,284



2,581,367



2,884,240 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(716,082)



(783,746)



(2,054,741)



(2,296,184) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(26)



(6,303)



(24,275)



(7,199) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(716,108)



(790,049)



(2,079,016)



(2,303,383) Financial services costs



(14,962)



(16,371)



(45,261)



(50,095) Selling, general, and administrative expense



(118,837)



(119,895)



(362,335)



(369,491) Other income (expense), net



1,275



(6,131)



3,479



(13,832) Income before income tax expense



15,835



47,838



98,234



147,439 Income tax expense



(3,218)



(10,435)



(25,060)



(35,798) Net income

$ 12,617

$ 37,403

$ 73,174

$ 111,641

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.44

$ 1.26

$ 2.55

$ 3.69 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 1.25

$ 2.54

$ 3.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



28,363,406



29,645,795



28,722,425



30,266,752 Diluted



28,476,268



30,019,153



28,774,514



30,611,011

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts)

















September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 86,086

$ 109,443 Cash held in escrow



33,740



48,571 Accounts receivable



58,907



57,242 Inventories



3,744,023



3,361,158 Mortgage loans held for sale



186,506



299,145 Prepaid expenses and other assets



527,581



435,683 Property and equipment, net



75,232



69,368 Deferred tax assets, net



36,841



38,176 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,790,025

$ 4,459,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 142,568

$ 114,416 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



273,872



310,602 Notes payable



1,165,321



1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



456,000



51,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



191,266



289,269 Total liabilities



2,229,027



1,868,163 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,264,817 and 29,050,515 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



283



291 Additional paid-in capital



310,161



385,962 Retained earnings



2,250,554



2,205,479 Total stockholders' equity



2,560,998



2,591,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,790,025

$ 4,459,895

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change West

268



337



(20.5) %



913



1,052



(13.2) % Mountain

350



418



(16.3) %



1,216



1,216



- % Texas

524



433



21.0 %



1,565



1,436



9.0 % Southeast

302



388



(22.2) %



1,047



1,159



(9.7) % Century Complete

840



810



3.7 %



2,537



2,761



(8.1) % Total

2,284



2,386



(4.3) %



7,278



7,624



(4.5) %

New Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended September 30,















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

278

$ 550.7

369

$ 591.0

(24.7) %

(6.8) % Mountain

386



467.0

401



506.0

(3.7) %

(7.7) % Texas

540



286.1

460



293.8

17.4 %

(2.6) % Southeast

310



389.7

423



413.8

(26.7) %

(5.8) % Century Complete

928



252.0

833



268.9

11.4 %

(6.3) % Total / Weighted Average

2,442

$ 345.0

2,486

$ 384.2

(1.8) %

(10.2) %





































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

877

$ 563.0

1,007

$ 597.4

(12.9) %

(5.8) % Mountain

1,146



470.0

1,226



517.2

(6.5) %

(9.1) % Texas

1,438



287.5

1,418



295.6

1.4 %

(2.7) % Southeast

987



388.6

1,127



427.5

(12.4) %

(9.1) % Century Complete

2,513



256.6

2,579



263.2

(2.6) %

(2.5) % Total / Weighted Average

6,961

$ 355.4

7,357

$ 382.7

(5.4) %

(7.1) %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities





As of September 30,



Increase/Decrease



2026

2025



Amount

% Change West

41

38



3

7.9 % Mountain

57

53



4

7.5 % Texas

86

73



13

17.8 % Southeast

37

45



(8)

(17.8) % Century Complete

122

112



10

8.9 % Total

343

321



22

6.9 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of September 30,





















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

155

$ 86,808

$ 560.0

204

$ 115,035

$ 563.9

(24.0) %

(24.5) %

(0.7) % Mountain

178



95,939



539.0

139



73,330



527.6

28.1 %

30.8 %

2.2 % Texas

263



76,233



289.9

195



59,212



303.6

34.9 %

28.7 %

(4.5) % Southeast

160



64,684



404.3

139



61,170



440.1

15.1 %

5.7 %

(8.1) % Century Complete

350



90,292



258.0

440



108,177



245.9

(20.5) %

(16.5) %

4.9 % Total / Weighted Average

1,106

$ 413,956

$ 374.3

1,117

$ 416,924

$ 373.3

(1.0) %

(0.7) %

0.3 %

Lot Inventory



























































As of September 30,





















2026

2025

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,562



2,309



5,871



3,709



2,207



5,916



(4.0) %

4.6 %

(0.8) % Mountain

7,314



2,501



9,815



8,522



1,292



9,814



(14.2) %

93.6 %

0.0 % Texas

13,293



5,235



18,528



14,713



3,198



17,911



(9.7) %

63.7 %

3.4 % Southeast

5,141



5,729



10,870



5,221



7,857



13,078



(1.5) %

(27.1) %

(16.9) % Century Complete

4,163



11,722



15,885



4,318



11,202



15,520



(3.6) %

4.6 %

2.4 % Total

33,473



27,496



60,969



36,483



25,756



62,239



(8.3) %

6.8 %

(2.0) % % of Total

54.9 %



45.1 %



100.0 %



58.6 %



41.4 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of specified factors that management believes affect comparability. The Company believes excluding specified factors that management believes affect comparability provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) abandonment of lot option contracts; (iv) restructuring costs; (v) loss on debt extinguishment; (vi) impairment on other investment; and (vii) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares - diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Numerator























Net income

$ 12,617

$ 37,403

$ 73,174

$ 111,641 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



28,363,406



29,645,795



28,722,425



30,266,752 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



112,862



373,358



52,089



344,259 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



28,476,268



30,019,153



28,774,514



30,611,011 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.44

$ 1.26

$ 2.55

$ 3.69 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 1.25

$ 2.54

$ 3.65

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 12,617

$ 37,403

$ 73,174

$ 111,641 Income tax expense



3,218



10,435



25,060



35,798 Income before income tax expense



15,835



47,838



98,234



147,439 Inventory impairment



19,605



3,180



19,605



10,951 Abandonment of lot option contracts



2,320



5,159



4,399



9,306 Restructuring costs



-



-



-



1,505 Loss on debt extinguishment



-



1,361



-



1,361 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



899



2,830



2,200



6,763 Adjusted income before income tax expense



38,659



60,368



124,438



177,325 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(9,862)



(14,657)



(31,745)



(43,054) Adjusted net income

$ 28,797

$ 45,711

$ 92,693

$ 134,271

























Denominator - Diluted



28,476,268



30,019,153



28,774,514



30,611,011

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.01

$ 1.52

$ 3.22

$ 4.39





(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the both three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were 25.5%, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were each 24.3%, respectively, which are reflective of our GAAP tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Century Communities, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



2026

%

2025

% Home sales revenues

$ 842,493

100.0 %

$ 955,162

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(716,082)

(85.0) %



(783,746)

(82.1) % Homebuilding gross margin



126,411

15.0 %



171,416

17.9 % Add: Inventory impairment



19,605

2.3 %



3,180

0.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (1)



146,016

17.3 %



174,596

18.3 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



15,873

1.9 %



15,005

1.6 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



899

0.1 %



2,830

0.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory(1)

$ 162,788

19.3 %

$ 192,431

20.1 %























































































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

%

2025

% Home sales revenues

$ 2,474,127

100.0 %

$ 2,815,365

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(2,054,741)

(83.0) %



(2,296,184)

(81.6) % Homebuilding gross margin



419,386

17.0 %



519,181

18.4 % Add: Inventory impairment



19,605

0.8 %



10,951

0.4 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (1)



438,991

17.7 %



530,132

18.8 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



45,385

1.8 %



41,994

1.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,200

0.1 %



6,763

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory(1)

$ 486,576

19.7 %

$ 578,889

20.6 %





(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory impairment was reclassified to be included in cost of home sales revenues in the Company's consolidated statements of operations rather than presented as a separate line item and prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.

Century Communities, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, abandonment of lot option contracts, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment on other investment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and other specified factors that management believes affect comparability. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or other specified factors that management believes affect comparability. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Net income

$ 12,617

$ 37,403



(66.3) %

$ 73,174

$ 111,641



(34.5) % Income tax expense



3,218



10,435



(69.2) %



25,060



35,798



(30.0) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



15,873



15,005



5.8 %



45,385



41,994



8.1 % Interest expense (income)



54



876



(93.8) %



442



445



(0.7) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,365



6,005



(10.7) %



16,107



18,868



(14.6) % EBITDA

$ 37,127

$ 69,724



(46.8) %

$ 160,168

$ 208,746



(23.3) % Inventory impairment



19,605



3,180



516.5 %



19,605



10,951



79.0 % Abandonment of lot option contracts



2,320



5,159



(55.0) %



4,399



9,306



(52.7) % Stock-based compensation expense (1)



3,461



5,486



(36.9) %



10,641



13,720



(22.4) % Restructuring costs



-



-



- %



-



1,505



(100.0) % Loss on debt extinguishment



-



1,361



(100.0) %



-



1,361



(100.0) % Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



899



2,830



(68.2) %



2,200



6,763



(67.5) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,412

$ 87,740



(27.7) %

$ 197,013

$ 252,352



(21.9) %





(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company added "Stock-based compensation expense" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.

Century Communities, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreements and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of homebuilding debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Notes payable

$ 1,165,321

$ 1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



456,000



51,500 Construction loan agreements



(129,450)



(90,269) Total homebuilding debt



1,491,871



1,063,607 Total stockholders' equity



2,560,998



2,591,732 Total capital

$ 4,052,869

$ 3,655,339 Homebuilding debt to capital



36.8 %



29.1 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,491,871

$ 1,063,607 Cash and cash equivalents



(86,086)



(109,443) Cash held in escrow



(33,740)



(48,571) Net homebuilding debt



1,372,045



905,593 Total stockholders' equity



2,560,998



2,591,732 Net capital

$ 3,933,043

$ 3,497,325













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



34.9 %



25.9 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

303-268-8345

[email protected]

Category:

Earnings

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.