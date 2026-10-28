UFP Industries, Inc.: UFP Industries Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments, reported results for the third quarter 2026.
- Net sales of $1.73 billion increased by 11.1 percent compared to $1.56 billion a year ago due to a 4 percent increase in organic units (excluding growth from acquisitions within the last 12 months), a 2 percent increase due to acquisitions, and a 5 percent increase in selling prices.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.29 a year ago, and Net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $58 million compared to $75 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by higher freight and lumber costs, offset by organic unit growth, benefits from ongoing cost out actions, and improved gross profit in several business units.
- Adjusted EBITDA[1] was $119.3 million in the quarter, or 6.9 percent of net sales compared to $140.0 million, or 9.0 percent of net sales a year ago, as transportation costs, net of fuel surcharges, increased by $19 million, or 1.3 percent of net sales.
- Cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2026 were $235 million. Cash used to invest in seasonal working capital requirements during the first nine months totaled roughly $100 million and is expected to be converted to cash in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow1 of $287 million for the first nine months of 2026 was used to repurchase nearly $183 million of our shares.
Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "Organic unit growth strengthened in the third quarter despite continued pressure across several of our end markets, which speaks to the successes we are seeing with our product and market-share initiatives. New products increased to 8.7 percent of net sales, led by continued momentum in our Deckorators, Structural Packaging, and Construction value-added offerings. The breadth of this growth demonstrates the benefits of our balanced portfolio and the investments we have made to drive above-market growth and gain share, even as underlying demand across many of our end markets remains challenged.
Profitability continued to be affected by elevated transportation and material costs, which limited the earnings benefit from higher volumes and an improved earnings profile. We continue to focus on what we can control. We now expect to meet or exceed our initial $60 million cost-savings objective by year-end, and we continue to pursue additional productivity, capacity consolidation, and cost reduction opportunities. We also see further profit-improvement opportunities as we integrate recent acquisitions, improve utilization of our newer facilities, and increase the mix of new and value-added products across our portfolio.
Importantly, the progress we have made in strengthening the underlying profitability of the business remains intact. Our profitability today is meaningfully stronger than it was before our management structure change in 2019, even though transportation costs have increased significantly as a percentage of net sales since then. These higher costs have masked some of the earnings improvement we have made across the portfolio, but we believe our cost actions and operating initiatives provide meaningful opportunities to improve profitability without relying on a near-term market recovery.
Schwartz continued, "Our financial position remains a competitive advantage. We ended the quarter with approximately $2 billion of liquidity and no borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility, giving us the flexibility to invest through the cycle. So far this year, we have completed three acquisitions, announced a fourth, and returned more than $240 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our M&A pipeline remains active, and we will stay disciplined, pursuing opportunities that strengthen our core businesses, expand our value-added portfolio, and meet our return criteria."
____________________
1
Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
UFP Consolidated
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
1,732,836
$
1,559,627
11.1
%
$
5,077,040
$
4,990,520
1.7
%
Net earnings
58,633
75,542
(22.4)
192,901
255,836
(24.6)
Net margin
3.4
%
4.8
%
3.8
%
5.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA
119,255
140,019
(14.8)
385,091
456,317
(15.6)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.9
%
9.0
%
7.6
%
9.1
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
4
%
-
%
Acquisitions
2
1
Selling prices
5
1
- Net sales increased 11 percent in the quarter, driven by 4 percent organic unit growth, including volume improvements in our Site Built, Commercial, Structural Packaging, and Deckorators business units. Acquisitions contributed an additional 2 percent to net sales.
- Freight costs as a percent of net sales have increased by 1.3 percent, or $19 million, net of fuel surcharges and price adjustments, compared to year ago levels. The increase was driven by higher market-based transportation rates due to tightening industry capacity and elevated fuel costs. Freight spot rates, excluding fuel, increased 30 percent during the quarter before stabilizing at an elevated level towards the end of the quarter. Industry-wide changes resulted in constrained carrier capacity, as smaller carriers have exited the market, which contributed to the higher rates.
- New product sales were 8.7 percent of total net sales compared to 6.8 percent a year ago, highlighting continued progress to expand our portfolio of higher value-added products.
UFP Retail
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
634,514
$
593,985
6.8
%
$
1,984,433
$
1,989,592
(0.3)
%
Net earnings
16,101
15,741
2.3
71,791
77,532
(7.4)
Net margin
2.5
%
2.7
%
3.6
%
3.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
34,125
39,985
(14.7)
132,891
139,812
(5.0)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5.4
%
6.7
%
6.7
%
7.0
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
-
%
(4)
%
Acquisitions
1
1
Selling prices
6
3
- ProWood organic unit sales declined 4 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, reflecting weaker consumer sentiment amid continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.
- Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 21 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 70 percent, our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 69 percent, including acquisitions, and railings increased 2 percent from the same quarter a year ago. The MoistureShield acquisition contributed a 44 percent increase in wood plastic composite decking sales. Our current backlog of ordered but unshipped Surestone decking has improved to approximately $18 million as we continue to make progress optimizing capacity.
- UFP Edge organic unit sales remained flat from year ago levels.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined 14.7 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, primarily due to an $8 million increase in transportation costs. Improved gross profit in Deckorators, supported by higher volumes, and in UFP Edge, reflecting the prior restructuring of that business, partially offset the transportation headwind.
UFP Packaging
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
465,845
$
394,949
18.0
%
$
1,318,183
$
1,233,626
6.9
%
Net earnings
11,411
21,358
(46.6)
34,385
58,908
(41.6)
Net margin
2.4
%
5.4
%
2.6
%
4.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA
27,250
34,284
(20.5)
82,973
108,125
(23.3)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5.8
%
8.7
%
6.3
%
8.8
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
9
%
4
%
Acquisitions
6
3
Selling prices
3
-
- Structural Packaging organic unit sales grew 14 percent in the quarter compared to year ago levels.
- PalletOne organic unit sales increased 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, and acquisitions contributed an additional 18 percent in unit sales.
- Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 5 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as two greenfield locations continue to make progress achieving sales targets.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined 21 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to higher transportation costs in each business unit and higher material costs.
UFP Construction
(In thousands)
Quarter Period
Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
552,423
$
496,465
11.3
%
$
1,544,713
$
1,563,995
(1.2)
%
Net earnings
21,141
24,682
(14.3)
52,495
74,189
(29.2)
Net margin
3.8
%
5.0
%
3.4
%
4.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA
37,691
41,878
(10.0)
99,423
124,668
(20.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.8
%
8.4
%
6.4
%
8.0
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
4
%
(1)
%
Acquisitions
-
-
Selling prices
7
-
- Site Built organic unit sales increased 12 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, supported by growth in the Frame Forward systems-selling approach and alternative-material offerings.
- Factory Built organic unit sales decreased 10 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of lower margin commodity sales.
- Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales increased 6 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.
- Commercial organic unit sales increased 20 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved and as the business unit continues to gain market share.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined 10 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to lower gross profits in Site Built from macroeconomic pressures, competitive pricing and higher material costs, partially offset by improved gross profits in Commercial and Concrete Forming.
Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information
UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet as of September 26, 2026 and had liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion, consisting of more than $677 million of Cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:
- Credit Facility. On October 23, 2026, the company amended and extended its existing $750 million revolving credit facility for an additional five-year term, expiring October 23, 2031. The amendment also increased the sublimits for swingline loans and letters of credit from $50 million to $75 million.
- Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $150 million to $175 million on capital projects for the year.
- Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth. On October 26, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Apache Products, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in November 2026 for an estimated $27 million in cash. In 2025, Apache Products had sales of approximately $53 million.
- Dividend Payments. On October 21, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.
- Share Repurchases. During the first nine months of 2026, we repurchased a total of 2,169,224 shares for $182.7 million, at an average share price of $84.24. On May 29, 2026, our board authorized a new repurchase plan for up to $300 million worth of our shares through April 30, 2027. This authorization supersedes and replaces our prior authorizations. As of October 28, 2026, approximately $198 million remains available under this latest repurchase authorization.
2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets
Our full year 2026 outlook remains unchanged. We continue to expect overall industry unit demand for the year to be slightly down in each of our segments based on our sales mix. While we have mechanisms to offset these costs, energy and transportation are expected to remain elevated for the balance of the year. Demand tied to new residential construction is expected to remain challenging, while stabilization across most of our other end markets should partially offset that pressure. Accordingly, we are not assuming a meaningful improvement in underlying market demand through year-end. Despite these conditions, we expect to continue outperforming our markets through share gains, growth in new and value-added products, and continued execution of our cost-out initiatives. We also see opportunities to improve profitability through additional cost savings, better utilization of recent investments, and the integration of acquisitions. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support continued momentum in our Deckorators' Surestone business.
The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.
Conference Call
UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the live webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements regarding our 2026 outlook, cost-savings objectives, capital allocation, the pending Apache Products acquisition, expected conversion of working capital, and long-term targets, are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies, including the timing and amount of tariff refunds; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs and our ability to pass those costs through to customers; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; artificial intelligence; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net cash from operating activities to Free cash flow.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, we make certain adjustments, including for interest and other (which includes interest and investment income and equity in earnings of investee), share-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on the disposition and impairment of assets, and impairment of intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net earnings as a percentage of net sales (net margin). For the nine months ended September 26, 2026, our net margin was 3.8 percent, and our adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated as described above, was 7.6 percent. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain reconciling items and certain discrete tax items cannot be reasonably predicted due to the long-term nature of this target and the inherent variability and uncertainty of such items. These items could individually or in the aggregate be significant to the difference between adjusted EBITDA margin and the comparable GAAP measure.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, adjusted to exclude the change in investment in net working capital, less maintenance capital expenditures, plus interest expense, net of taxes. Free cash flow does not deduct expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures, acquisitions, dividends, or mandatory debt service, and therefore does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
# # #
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$
1,732,836
100.0
%
$
1,559,627
100.0
%
$
5,077,040
100.0
%
$
4,990,520
100.0
%
Cost of sales
1,487,915
85.9
1,296,946
83.2
4,305,995
84.8
4,146,909
83.1
Gross profit
244,921
14.1
262,681
16.8
771,045
15.2
843,611
16.9
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
178,091
10.3
170,030
10.9
536,694
10.6
531,279
10.6
Net (gain) loss on disposition and impairments of
(3,184)
(0.2)
2,458
0.2
(4,534)
(0.1)
6,212
0.1
Other (gains) losses, net
(142)
-
722
-
1,232
-
1,306
-
Total operating expenses
174,765
10.1
173,210
11.1
533,392
538,797
Earnings from operations
70,156
4.0
89,471
5.7
237,653
4.7
304,814
6.1
Interest and other
(6,716)
(0.4)
(9,663)
(0.6)
(19,025)
(0.4)
(26,946)
(0.5)
Earnings before income taxes
76,872
4.4
99,134
6.4
256,678
5.1
331,760
6.6
Income taxes
18,239
1.1
23,592
1.5
63,777
1.3
75,924
1.5
Net earnings
58,633
3.4
75,542
4.8
192,901
3.8
255,836
5.1
Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
(668)
-
(196)
-
(1,290)
-
(1,003)
-
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest
$
57,965
3.3
$
75,346
4.8
$
191,611
3.8
$
254,833
5.1
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.05
$
1.29
$
3.43
$
4.29
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.05
$
1.29
$
3.43
$
4.28
Comprehensive income
$
57,723
$
76,049
$
190,839
$
271,262
Less comprehensive income attributable to
(396)
(487)
(1,479)
(2,878)
Comprehensive income attributable to
$
57,327
$
75,562
$
189,360
$
268,384
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
Quarter Period 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
634,514
$
465,845
$
552,423
$
78,029
$
2,025
$
1,732,836
Cost of sales
560,963
406,791
461,118
64,512
(5,469)
1,487,915
Gross profit
73,551
59,054
91,305
13,517
7,494
244,921
Selling, general and administrative expenses
52,240
45,987
63,324
9,618
6,922
178,091
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
801
150
20
165
(4,320)
(3,184)
Other (gains) losses, net
(336)
-
107
50
37
(142)
Earnings from operations
20,846
12,917
27,854
3,684
4,855
70,156
Interest and other
(103)
(2,071)
(9)
(253)
(4,280)
(6,716)
Earnings before income taxes
20,949
14,988
27,863
3,937
9,135
76,872
Income taxes
4,848
3,577
6,722
847
2,245
18,239
Net earnings
$
16,101
$
11,411
$
21,141
$
3,090
$
6,890
$
58,633
Quarter Period 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
593,985
$
394,949
$
496,465
$
72,482
$
1,746
$
1,559,627
Cost of sales
513,763
327,528
405,262
59,251
(8,858)
1,296,946
Gross profit
80,222
67,421
91,203
13,231
10,604
262,681
Selling, general and administrative expenses
49,032
45,831
58,943
9,226
6,998
170,030
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
9,983
(5,970)
(59)
63
(1,559)
2,458
Other losses (gains), net
462
-
(3)
203
60
722
Earnings from operations
20,745
27,560
32,322
3,739
5,105
89,471
Interest and other
(70)
(381)
(7)
(2,845)
(6,360)
(9,663)
Earnings before income taxes
20,815
27,941
32,329
6,584
11,465
99,134
Income taxes
5,074
6,583
7,647
1,691
2,597
23,592
Net earnings
$
15,741
$
21,358
$
24,682
$
4,893
$
8,868
$
75,542
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
Year to Date 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
1,984,433
$
1,318,183
$
1,544,713
$
223,461
$
6,250
$
5,077,040
Cost of sales
1,715,673
1,138,422
1,285,463
185,352
(18,915)
4,305,995
Gross profit
268,760
179,761
259,250
38,109
25,165
771,045
Selling, general and administrative expenses
171,003
136,770
189,080
28,684
11,157
536,694
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
2,649
86
70
240
(7,579)
(4,534)
Other losses, net
123
-
659
399
51
1,232
Earnings from operations
94,985
42,905
69,441
8,786
21,536
237,653
Interest and other
(541)
(2,849)
(409)
(7,486)
(7,740)
(19,025)
Earnings before income taxes
95,526
45,754
69,850
16,272
29,276
256,678
Income taxes
23,735
11,369
17,355
3,414
7,904
63,777
Net earnings
$
71,791
$
34,385
$
52,495
$
12,858
$
21,372
$
192,901
Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
1,989,592
$
1,233,626
$
1,563,995
$
197,806
$
5,501
$
4,990,520
Cost of sales
1,714,335
1,026,049
1,281,803
160,706
(35,984)
4,146,909
Gross profit
275,257
207,577
282,192
37,100
41,485
843,611
Selling, general and administrative expenses
163,029
136,748
185,454
28,086
17,962
531,279
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
11,090
(4,713)
272
2,679
(3,116)
6,212
Other losses (gains), net
780
-
268
451
(193)
1,306
Earnings from operations
100,358
75,542
96,198
5,884
26,832
304,814
Interest and other
(184)
(848)
(8)
(6,304)
(19,602)
(26,946)
Earnings before income taxes
100,542
76,390
96,206
12,188
46,434
331,760
Income taxes
23,010
17,482
22,017
2,779
10,636
75,924
Net earnings
$
77,532
$
58,908
$
74,189
$
9,409
$
35,798
$
255,836
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
Quarter Period 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
16,101
$
11,411
$
21,141
$
3,090
$
6,890
$
58,633
Interest and other
(103)
(2,071)
(9)
(253)
(4,280)
(6,716)
Income taxes
4,848
3,577
6,722
847
2,245
18,239
Expenses associated with share-based
1,254
1,798
2,559
109
1,067
6,787
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
801
150
20
165
(4,320)
(3,184)
Depreciation expense
10,298
10,191
6,481
858
12,015
39,843
Amortization of intangibles
926
2,194
777
1,640
116
5,653
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,125
$
27,250
$
37,691
$
6,456
$
13,733
$
119,255
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
2.5 %
2.4 %
3.8 %
4.0 %
*
3.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
5.4 %
5.8 %
6.8 %
8.3 %
*
6.9 %
* Not meaningful
Quarter Period 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
15,741
$
21,358
$
24,682
$
4,893
$
8,868
$
75,542
Interest and other
(70)
(381)
(7)
(2,845)
(6,360)
(9,663)
Income taxes
5,074
6,583
7,647
1,691
2,597
23,592
Expenses associated with share-based
855
1,609
2,173
171
2,728
7,536
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
7,583
(5,970)
(59)
63
(1,559)
58
Impairment of intangibles
2,400
-
-
-
-
2,400
Depreciation expense
7,523
8,946
6,667
1,027
10,470
34,633
Amortization of intangibles
879
2,139
775
1,701
427
5,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,985
$
34,284
$
41,878
$
6,701
$
17,171
$
140,019
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
2.7 %
5.4 %
5.0 %
6.8 %
*
4.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
6.7 %
8.7 %
8.4 %
9.2 %
*
9.0 %
* Not meaningful
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
Year to Date 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
71,791
$
34,385
$
52,495
$
12,858
$
21,372
$
192,901
Interest and other
(541)
(2,849)
(409)
(7,486)
(7,740)
(19,025)
Income taxes
23,735
11,369
17,355
3,414
7,904
63,777
Expenses associated with share-based
4,614
5,769
7,891
338
3,645
22,257
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
2,649
86
19
240
(7,579)
(4,585)
Impairment of intangibles
-
-
51
-
-
51
Depreciation expense
27,962
27,815
19,895
2,721
34,816
113,209
Amortization of intangibles
2,681
6,398
2,126
4,953
348
16,506
Adjusted EBITDA
$
132,891
$
82,973
$
99,423
$
17,038
$
52,766
$
385,091
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
3.6 %
2.6 %
3.4 %
5.8 %
*
3.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
6.7 %
6.3 %
6.4 %
7.6 %
*
7.6 %
* Not meaningful
Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
77,532
$
58,908
$
74,189
$
9,409
$
35,798
$
255,836
Interest and other
(184)
(848)
(8)
(6,304)
(19,602)
(26,946)
Income taxes
23,010
17,482
22,017
2,779
10,636
75,924
Expenses associated with share-based
3,146
5,390
7,173
609
11,588
27,906
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
8,690
(4,713)
272
2,679
(3,116)
3,812
Impairment of intangibles
2,400
-
-
-
2,400
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(1,511)
(344)
-
-
(1,855)
Depreciation expense
22,425
26,933
19,188
3,080
29,948
101,574
Amortization of intangibles
2,793
6,484
2,181
4,973
1,235
17,666
Adjusted EBITDA
$
139,812
$
108,125
$
124,668
$
17,225
$
66,487
$
456,317
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
3.9 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.8 %
*
5.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
7.0 %
8.8 %
8.0 %
8.7 %
*
9.1 %
* Not meaningful
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
(In thousands)
Assets
2026
2025
Liabilities and equity
2026
2025
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
$
677,446
$
1,008,632
Accounts payable
$
279,768
$
231,905
Restricted cash
1,093
3,062
Accrued liabilities and other
299,154
294,923
Investments
47,526
33,926
Current portion of debt
5,247
5,386
Accounts receivable
684,638
607,537
Inventories
747,529
667,418
Total current liabilities
584,169
532,214
Other current assets
98,929
66,509
Long-term debt and finance lease
229,114
229,007
Total current assets
2,257,161
2,387,084
Other liabilities
264,122
166,057
Other assets
328,805
283,796
Temporary equity
476
5,018
Intangible assets, net
477,046
488,774
Property, plant and equipment,
1,070,954
975,897
Shareholders' equity
3,056,085
3,203,255
Total assets
$
4,133,966
$
4,135,551
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,133,966
$
4,135,551
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
192,901
$
255,836
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation
113,209
101,574
Amortization of intangibles
16,506
17,666
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
22,257
27,906
Deferred income taxes
(2,470)
(393)
Unrealized gain on investment and other
(4,241)
(2,195)
Impairment of investments
4,000
-
Equity in earnings of investee
(3,066)
(1,072)
Net (gain) loss on sale, disposition and impairment of assets
(4,585)
3,812
Impairment of intangibles
51
2,400
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(1,855)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(199,161)
(104,813)
Inventories
(1,405)
61,025
Accounts payable
67,016
6,243
Accrued liabilities and other
33,504
32,988
Net cash from operating activities
234,516
399,122
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(122,715)
(205,504)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
19,188
17,308
Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received
(123,097)
(17,626)
Purchases of investments
(28,379)
(27,388)
Proceeds from sale of investments
15,702
14,464
Other
3,201
1,535
Net cash used in investing activities
(236,100)
(217,211)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
35,594
23,299
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(30,718)
(22,469)
Contingent consideration payments and other
(1,939)
(221)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,824
1,867
Dividends paid to shareholders
(60,199)
(62,490)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(3,083)
(1,280)
Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary
(3,937)
-
Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees
(1,458)
(9,582)
Repurchase of common stock
(181,281)
(280,987)
Other
73
(182)
Net cash used in financing activities
(245,124)
(352,045)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
176
2,234
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(246,532)
(167,900)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
925,071
1,179,594
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
678,539
$
1,011,694
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
914,199
$
1,171,828
Restricted cash, beginning of period
10,872
7,766
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
925,071
$
1,179,594
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
677,446
$
1,008,632
Restricted cash, end of period
1,093
3,062
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
678,539
$
1,011,694
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Net cash from operating activities
$
234,516
$
399,122
Increase in investment in net working capital
100,046
4,557
Maintenance capital expenditures(1)
(52,910)
(80,947)
Interest expense, net of taxes
5,515
6,279
Free cash flow
$
287,167
$
329,011
(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
52,910
$
80,947
Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures
69,805
124,557
Total Capital expenditures
$
122,715
$
205,504
SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.