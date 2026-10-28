UFP Industries, Inc.: UFP Industries Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments, reported results for the third quarter 2026.

Net sales of $1.73 billion increased by 11.1 percent compared to $1.56 billion a year ago due to a 4 percent increase in organic units (excluding growth from acquisitions within the last 12 months), a 2 percent increase due to acquisitions, and a 5 percent increase in selling prices.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.29 a year ago, and Net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $58 million compared to $75 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by higher freight and lumber costs, offset by organic unit growth, benefits from ongoing cost out actions, and improved gross profit in several business units.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $119.3 million in the quarter, or 6.9 percent of net sales compared to $140.0 million, or 9.0 percent of net sales a year ago, as transportation costs, net of fuel surcharges, increased by $19 million, or 1.3 percent of net sales.

was $119.3 million in the quarter, or 6.9 percent of net sales compared to $140.0 million, or 9.0 percent of net sales a year ago, as transportation costs, net of fuel surcharges, increased by $19 million, or 1.3 percent of net sales. Cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2026 were $235 million. Cash used to invest in seasonal working capital requirements during the first nine months totaled roughly $100 million and is expected to be converted to cash in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow1 of $287 million for the first nine months of 2026 was used to repurchase nearly $183 million of our shares.

Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "Organic unit growth strengthened in the third quarter despite continued pressure across several of our end markets, which speaks to the successes we are seeing with our product and market-share initiatives. New products increased to 8.7 percent of net sales, led by continued momentum in our Deckorators, Structural Packaging, and Construction value-added offerings. The breadth of this growth demonstrates the benefits of our balanced portfolio and the investments we have made to drive above-market growth and gain share, even as underlying demand across many of our end markets remains challenged.

Profitability continued to be affected by elevated transportation and material costs, which limited the earnings benefit from higher volumes and an improved earnings profile. We continue to focus on what we can control. We now expect to meet or exceed our initial $60 million cost-savings objective by year-end, and we continue to pursue additional productivity, capacity consolidation, and cost reduction opportunities. We also see further profit-improvement opportunities as we integrate recent acquisitions, improve utilization of our newer facilities, and increase the mix of new and value-added products across our portfolio.

Importantly, the progress we have made in strengthening the underlying profitability of the business remains intact. Our profitability today is meaningfully stronger than it was before our management structure change in 2019, even though transportation costs have increased significantly as a percentage of net sales since then. These higher costs have masked some of the earnings improvement we have made across the portfolio, but we believe our cost actions and operating initiatives provide meaningful opportunities to improve profitability without relying on a near-term market recovery.

Schwartz continued, "Our financial position remains a competitive advantage. We ended the quarter with approximately $2 billion of liquidity and no borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility, giving us the flexibility to invest through the cycle. So far this year, we have completed three acquisitions, announced a fourth, and returned more than $240 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our M&A pipeline remains active, and we will stay disciplined, pursuing opportunities that strengthen our core businesses, expand our value-added portfolio, and meet our return criteria."

____________________ 1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

UFP Consolidated





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 1,732,836

$ 1,559,627

11.1 % $ 5,077,040

$ 4,990,520

1.7 % Net earnings



58,633



75,542

(22.4)



192,901



255,836

(24.6)

Net margin



3.4 %

4.8 %





3.8 %

5.1 %



Adjusted EBITDA



119,255



140,019

(14.8)



385,091



456,317

(15.6)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.9 %

9.0 %





7.6 %

9.1 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



4 %











- %









Acquisitions



2













1











Selling prices



5













1













Net sales increased 11 percent in the quarter, driven by 4 percent organic unit growth, including volume improvements in our Site Built, Commercial, Structural Packaging, and Deckorators business units. Acquisitions contributed an additional 2 percent to net sales.

Freight costs as a percent of net sales have increased by 1.3 percent, or $19 million, net of fuel surcharges and price adjustments, compared to year ago levels. The increase was driven by higher market-based transportation rates due to tightening industry capacity and elevated fuel costs. Freight spot rates, excluding fuel, increased 30 percent during the quarter before stabilizing at an elevated level towards the end of the quarter. Industry-wide changes resulted in constrained carrier capacity, as smaller carriers have exited the market, which contributed to the higher rates.

New product sales were 8.7 percent of total net sales compared to 6.8 percent a year ago, highlighting continued progress to expand our portfolio of higher value-added products.

UFP Retail





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 634,514

$ 593,985

6.8 % $ 1,984,433

$ 1,989,592

(0.3) % Net earnings



16,101



15,741

2.3



71,791



77,532

(7.4)

Net margin



2.5 %

2.7 %





3.6 %

3.9 %



Adjusted EBITDA



34,125



39,985

(14.7)



132,891



139,812

(5.0)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.4 %

6.7 %





6.7 %

7.0 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



- %











(4) %









Acquisitions



1













1











Selling prices



6













3













ProWood organic unit sales declined 4 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, reflecting weaker consumer sentiment amid continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 21 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 70 percent, our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 69 percent, including acquisitions, and railings increased 2 percent from the same quarter a year ago. The MoistureShield acquisition contributed a 44 percent increase in wood plastic composite decking sales. Our current backlog of ordered but unshipped Surestone decking has improved to approximately $18 million as we continue to make progress optimizing capacity.

UFP Edge organic unit sales remained flat from year ago levels.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 14.7 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, primarily due to an $8 million increase in transportation costs. Improved gross profit in Deckorators, supported by higher volumes, and in UFP Edge, reflecting the prior restructuring of that business, partially offset the transportation headwind.

UFP Packaging





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 465,845

$ 394,949

18.0 % $ 1,318,183

$ 1,233,626

6.9 % Net earnings



11,411



21,358

(46.6)



34,385



58,908

(41.6)

Net margin



2.4 %

5.4 %





2.6 %

4.8 %



Adjusted EBITDA



27,250



34,284

(20.5)



82,973



108,125

(23.3)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.8 %

8.7 %





6.3 %

8.8 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



9 %











4 %









Acquisitions



6













3











Selling prices



3













-













Structural Packaging organic unit sales grew 14 percent in the quarter compared to year ago levels.

PalletOne organic unit sales increased 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, and acquisitions contributed an additional 18 percent in unit sales.

Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 5 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as two greenfield locations continue to make progress achieving sales targets.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 21 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to higher transportation costs in each business unit and higher material costs.

UFP Construction





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 552,423

$ 496,465

11.3 % $ 1,544,713

$ 1,563,995

(1.2) % Net earnings



21,141



24,682

(14.3)



52,495



74,189

(29.2)

Net margin



3.8 %

5.0 %





3.4 %

4.7 %



Adjusted EBITDA



37,691



41,878

(10.0)



99,423



124,668

(20.2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.8 %

8.4 %





6.4 %

8.0 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



4 %











(1) %









Acquisitions



-













-











Selling prices



7













-













Site Built organic unit sales increased 12 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, supported by growth in the Frame Forward systems-selling approach and alternative-material offerings.

Factory Built organic unit sales decreased 10 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of lower margin commodity sales.

Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales increased 6 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.

Commercial organic unit sales increased 20 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved and as the business unit continues to gain market share.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 10 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to lower gross profits in Site Built from macroeconomic pressures, competitive pricing and higher material costs, partially offset by improved gross profits in Commercial and Concrete Forming.

Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet as of September 26, 2026 and had liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion, consisting of more than $677 million of Cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

Credit Facility. On October 23, 2026, the company amended and extended its existing $750 million revolving credit facility for an additional five-year term, expiring October 23, 2031. The amendment also increased the sublimits for swingline loans and letters of credit from $50 million to $75 million.

On October 23, 2026, the company amended and extended its existing $750 million revolving credit facility for an additional five-year term, expiring October 23, 2031. The amendment also increased the sublimits for swingline loans and letters of credit from $50 million to $75 million. Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $150 million to $175 million on capital projects for the year.

The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $150 million to $175 million on capital projects for the year. Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth. On October 26, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Apache Products, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in November 2026 for an estimated $27 million in cash. In 2025, Apache Products had sales of approximately $53 million.

On October 26, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Apache Products, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in November 2026 for an estimated $27 million in cash. In 2025, Apache Products had sales of approximately $53 million. Dividend Payments. On October 21, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.

On October 21, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth. Share Repurchases. During the first nine months of 2026, we repurchased a total of 2,169,224 shares for $182.7 million, at an average share price of $84.24. On May 29, 2026, our board authorized a new repurchase plan for up to $300 million worth of our shares through April 30, 2027. This authorization supersedes and replaces our prior authorizations. As of October 28, 2026, approximately $198 million remains available under this latest repurchase authorization.

2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets

Our full year 2026 outlook remains unchanged. We continue to expect overall industry unit demand for the year to be slightly down in each of our segments based on our sales mix. While we have mechanisms to offset these costs, energy and transportation are expected to remain elevated for the balance of the year. Demand tied to new residential construction is expected to remain challenging, while stabilization across most of our other end markets should partially offset that pressure. Accordingly, we are not assuming a meaningful improvement in underlying market demand through year-end. Despite these conditions, we expect to continue outperforming our markets through share gains, growth in new and value-added products, and continued execution of our cost-out initiatives. We also see opportunities to improve profitability through additional cost savings, better utilization of recent investments, and the integration of acquisitions. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support continued momentum in our Deckorators' Surestone business.

The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Conference Call

UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the live webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements regarding our 2026 outlook, cost-savings objectives, capital allocation, the pending Apache Products acquisition, expected conversion of working capital, and long-term targets, are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies, including the timing and amount of tariff refunds; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs and our ability to pass those costs through to customers; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; artificial intelligence; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net cash from operating activities to Free cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, we make certain adjustments, including for interest and other (which includes interest and investment income and equity in earnings of investee), share-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on the disposition and impairment of assets, and impairment of intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net earnings as a percentage of net sales (net margin). For the nine months ended September 26, 2026, our net margin was 3.8 percent, and our adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated as described above, was 7.6 percent. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain reconciling items and certain discrete tax items cannot be reasonably predicted due to the long-term nature of this target and the inherent variability and uncertainty of such items. These items could individually or in the aggregate be significant to the difference between adjusted EBITDA margin and the comparable GAAP measure.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, adjusted to exclude the change in investment in net working capital, less maintenance capital expenditures, plus interest expense, net of taxes. Free cash flow does not deduct expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures, acquisitions, dividends, or mandatory debt service, and therefore does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

# # #

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025





Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data)

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales

$ 1,732,836

100.0 % $ 1,559,627

100.0 % $ 5,077,040

100.0 % $ 4,990,520

100.0 % Cost of sales



1,487,915

85.9



1,296,946

83.2



4,305,995

84.8



4,146,909

83.1

Gross profit



244,921

14.1



262,681

16.8



771,045

15.2



843,611

16.9













































Operating expenses









































Selling, general and administrative expenses



178,091

10.3



170,030

10.9



536,694

10.6



531,279

10.6

Net (gain) loss on disposition and impairments of

assets



(3,184)

(0.2)



2,458

0.2



(4,534)

(0.1)



6,212

0.1

Other (gains) losses, net



(142)

-



722

-



1,232

-



1,306

-

Total operating expenses



174,765

10.1



173,210

11.1



533,392







538,797

















































Earnings from operations



70,156

4.0



89,471

5.7



237,653

4.7



304,814

6.1













































Interest and other



(6,716)

(0.4)



(9,663)

(0.6)



(19,025)

(0.4)



(26,946)

(0.5)













































Earnings before income taxes



76,872

4.4



99,134

6.4



256,678

5.1



331,760

6.6

Income taxes



18,239

1.1



23,592

1.5



63,777

1.3



75,924

1.5

Net earnings



58,633

3.4



75,542

4.8



192,901

3.8



255,836

5.1













































Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest



(668)

-



(196)

-



(1,290)

-



(1,003)

-













































Net earnings attributable to controlling interest

$ 57,965

3.3

$ 75,346

4.8

$ 191,611

3.8

$ 254,833

5.1













































Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.05





$ 1.29





$ 3.43





$ 4.29

















































Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.05





$ 1.29





$ 3.43





$ 4.28

















































Comprehensive income

$ 57,723





$ 76,049





$ 190,839





$ 271,262

















































Less comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interest



(396)







(487)







(1,479)







(2,878)

















































Comprehensive income attributable to

controlling interest

$ 57,327





$ 75,562





$ 189,360





$ 268,384







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025





Quarter Period 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 634,514

$ 465,845

$ 552,423

$ 78,029

$ 2,025

$ 1,732,836 Cost of sales



560,963



406,791



461,118



64,512



(5,469)



1,487,915 Gross profit



73,551



59,054



91,305



13,517



7,494



244,921 Selling, general and administrative expenses



52,240



45,987



63,324



9,618



6,922



178,091 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



801



150



20



165



(4,320)



(3,184) Other (gains) losses, net



(336)



-



107



50



37



(142) Earnings from operations



20,846



12,917



27,854



3,684



4,855



70,156 Interest and other



(103)



(2,071)



(9)



(253)



(4,280)



(6,716) Earnings before income taxes



20,949



14,988



27,863



3,937



9,135



76,872 Income taxes



4,848



3,577



6,722



847



2,245



18,239 Net earnings

$ 16,101

$ 11,411

$ 21,141

$ 3,090

$ 6,890

$ 58,633









































Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 593,985

$ 394,949

$ 496,465

$ 72,482

$ 1,746

$ 1,559,627 Cost of sales



513,763



327,528



405,262



59,251



(8,858)



1,296,946 Gross profit



80,222



67,421



91,203



13,231



10,604



262,681 Selling, general and administrative expenses



49,032



45,831



58,943



9,226



6,998



170,030 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



9,983



(5,970)



(59)



63



(1,559)



2,458 Other losses (gains), net



462



-



(3)



203



60



722 Earnings from operations



20,745



27,560



32,322



3,739



5,105



89,471 Interest and other



(70)



(381)



(7)



(2,845)



(6,360)



(9,663) Earnings before income taxes



20,815



27,941



32,329



6,584



11,465



99,134 Income taxes



5,074



6,583



7,647



1,691



2,597



23,592 Net earnings

$ 15,741

$ 21,358

$ 24,682

$ 4,893

$ 8,868

$ 75,542

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025





Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 1,984,433

$ 1,318,183

$ 1,544,713

$ 223,461

$ 6,250

$ 5,077,040 Cost of sales



1,715,673



1,138,422



1,285,463



185,352



(18,915)



4,305,995 Gross profit



268,760



179,761



259,250



38,109



25,165



771,045 Selling, general and administrative expenses



171,003



136,770



189,080



28,684



11,157



536,694 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



2,649



86



70



240



(7,579)



(4,534) Other losses, net



123



-



659



399



51



1,232 Earnings from operations



94,985



42,905



69,441



8,786



21,536



237,653 Interest and other



(541)



(2,849)



(409)



(7,486)



(7,740)



(19,025) Earnings before income taxes



95,526



45,754



69,850



16,272



29,276



256,678 Income taxes



23,735



11,369



17,355



3,414



7,904



63,777 Net earnings

$ 71,791

$ 34,385

$ 52,495

$ 12,858

$ 21,372

$ 192,901









































Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 1,989,592

$ 1,233,626

$ 1,563,995

$ 197,806

$ 5,501

$ 4,990,520 Cost of sales



1,714,335



1,026,049



1,281,803



160,706



(35,984)



4,146,909 Gross profit



275,257



207,577



282,192



37,100



41,485



843,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses



163,029



136,748



185,454



28,086



17,962



531,279 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



11,090



(4,713)



272



2,679



(3,116)



6,212 Other losses (gains), net



780



-



268



451



(193)



1,306 Earnings from operations



100,358



75,542



96,198



5,884



26,832



304,814 Interest and other



(184)



(848)



(8)



(6,304)



(19,602)



(26,946) Earnings before income taxes



100,542



76,390



96,206



12,188



46,434



331,760 Income taxes



23,010



17,482



22,017



2,779



10,636



75,924 Net earnings

$ 77,532

$ 58,908

$ 74,189

$ 9,409

$ 35,798

$ 255,836

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025





Quarter Period 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 16,101

$ 11,411

$ 21,141

$ 3,090

$ 6,890

$ 58,633 Interest and other



(103)



(2,071)



(9)



(253)



(4,280)



(6,716) Income taxes



4,848



3,577



6,722



847



2,245



18,239 Expenses associated with share-based

compensation arrangements



1,254



1,798



2,559



109



1,067



6,787 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



801



150



20



165



(4,320)



(3,184) Depreciation expense



10,298



10,191



6,481



858



12,015



39,843 Amortization of intangibles



926



2,194



777



1,640



116



5,653 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,125

$ 27,250

$ 37,691

$ 6,456

$ 13,733

$ 119,255





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



2.5 %



2.4 %



3.8 %



4.0 %



*



3.4 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



5.4 %



5.8 %



6.8 %



8.3 %



*



6.9 % * Not meaningful













































































Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 15,741

$ 21,358

$ 24,682

$ 4,893

$ 8,868

$ 75,542 Interest and other



(70)



(381)



(7)



(2,845)



(6,360)



(9,663) Income taxes



5,074



6,583



7,647



1,691



2,597



23,592 Expenses associated with share-based

compensation arrangements



855



1,609



2,173



171



2,728



7,536 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



7,583



(5,970)



(59)



63



(1,559)



58 Impairment of intangibles



2,400



-



-



-



-



2,400 Depreciation expense



7,523



8,946



6,667



1,027



10,470



34,633 Amortization of intangibles



879



2,139



775



1,701



427



5,921 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,985

$ 34,284

$ 41,878

$ 6,701

$ 17,171

$ 140,019





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



2.7 %



5.4 %



5.0 %



6.8 %



*



4.8 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



6.7 %



8.7 %



8.4 %



9.2 %



*



9.0 % * Not meaningful





































RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025





Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 71,791

$ 34,385

$ 52,495

$ 12,858

$ 21,372

$ 192,901 Interest and other



(541)



(2,849)



(409)



(7,486)



(7,740)



(19,025) Income taxes



23,735



11,369



17,355



3,414



7,904



63,777 Expenses associated with share-based

compensation arrangements



4,614



5,769



7,891



338



3,645



22,257 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



2,649



86



19



240



(7,579)



(4,585) Impairment of intangibles



-



-



51



-



-



51 Depreciation expense



27,962



27,815



19,895



2,721



34,816



113,209 Amortization of intangibles



2,681



6,398



2,126



4,953



348



16,506 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132,891

$ 82,973

$ 99,423

$ 17,038

$ 52,766

$ 385,091





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



3.6 %



2.6 %



3.4 %



5.8 %



*



3.8 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



6.7 %



6.3 %



6.4 %



7.6 %



*



7.6 % * Not meaningful













































































Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 77,532

$ 58,908

$ 74,189

$ 9,409

$ 35,798

$ 255,836 Interest and other



(184)



(848)



(8)



(6,304)



(19,602)



(26,946) Income taxes



23,010



17,482



22,017



2,779



10,636



75,924 Expenses associated with share-based

compensation arrangements



3,146



5,390



7,173



609



11,588



27,906 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



8,690



(4,713)



272



2,679



(3,116)



3,812 Impairment of intangibles



2,400



-



-



-









2,400 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



-



(1,511)



(344)



-



-



(1,855) Depreciation expense



22,425



26,933



19,188



3,080



29,948



101,574 Amortization of intangibles



2,793



6,484



2,181



4,973



1,235



17,666 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 139,812

$ 108,125

$ 124,668

$ 17,225

$ 66,487

$ 456,317





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



3.9 %



4.8 %



4.7 %



4.8 %



*



5.1 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



7.0 %



8.8 %



8.0 %



8.7 %



*



9.1 % * Not meaningful





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 2026/2025

(In thousands)





























Assets



2026



2025

Liabilities and equity



2026



2025

Current assets













Current liabilities













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 677,446

$ 1,008,632

Accounts payable

$ 279,768

$ 231,905

Restricted cash



1,093



3,062

Accrued liabilities and other



299,154



294,923

Investments



47,526



33,926

Current portion of debt



5,247



5,386

Accounts receivable



684,638



607,537

















Inventories



747,529



667,418

Total current liabilities



584,169



532,214

Other current assets



98,929



66,509

































Long-term debt and finance lease

obligations



229,114



229,007

Total current assets



2,257,161



2,387,084

Other liabilities



264,122



166,057

































Other assets



328,805



283,796

Temporary equity



476



5,018

Intangible assets, net



477,046



488,774

















Property, plant and equipment,

net



1,070,954



975,897

Shareholders' equity



3,056,085



3,203,255

































Total assets

$ 4,133,966

$ 4,135,551

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,133,966

$ 4,135,551



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025

(In thousands)



2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings

$ 192,901

$ 255,836

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation



113,209



101,574

Amortization of intangibles



16,506



17,666

Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements



22,257



27,906

Deferred income taxes



(2,470)



(393)

Unrealized gain on investment and other



(4,241)



(2,195)

Impairment of investments



4,000



-

Equity in earnings of investee



(3,066)



(1,072)

Net (gain) loss on sale, disposition and impairment of assets



(4,585)



3,812

Impairment of intangibles



51



2,400

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



-



(1,855)

Changes in:













Accounts receivable



(199,161)



(104,813)

Inventories



(1,405)



61,025

Accounts payable



67,016



6,243

Accrued liabilities and other



33,504



32,988

Net cash from operating activities



234,516



399,122

















Cash flows used in investing activities:













Capital expenditures



(122,715)



(205,504)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



19,188



17,308

Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received



(123,097)



(17,626)

Purchases of investments



(28,379)



(27,388)

Proceeds from sale of investments



15,702



14,464

Other



3,201



1,535

Net cash used in investing activities



(236,100)



(217,211)

















Cash flows used in financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving credit facilities



35,594



23,299

Repayments under revolving credit facilities



(30,718)



(22,469)

Contingent consideration payments and other



(1,939)



(221)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,824



1,867

Dividends paid to shareholders



(60,199)



(62,490)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest



(3,083)



(1,280)

Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary



(3,937)



-

Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees



(1,458)



(9,582)

Repurchase of common stock



(181,281)



(280,987)

Other



73



(182)

Net cash used in financing activities



(245,124)



(352,045)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



176



2,234

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(246,532)



(167,900)

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



925,071



1,179,594

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 678,539

$ 1,011,694

















Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 914,199

$ 1,171,828

Restricted cash, beginning of period



10,872



7,766

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 925,071

$ 1,179,594

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 677,446

$ 1,008,632

Restricted cash, end of period



1,093



3,062

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 678,539

$ 1,011,694



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2026/2025

(In thousands)



2026



2025

Net cash from operating activities

$ 234,516

$ 399,122

Increase in investment in net working capital



100,046



4,557

Maintenance capital expenditures(1)



(52,910)



(80,947)

Interest expense, net of taxes



5,515



6,279

Free cash flow

$ 287,167

$ 329,011

















(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:













Maintenance capital expenditures

$ 52,910

$ 80,947

Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures



69,805



124,557

Total Capital expenditures

$ 122,715

$ 205,504



SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.