Happen, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Record $76.8 Million Pre-Tax Income, 15.0% ROE, and 15.8% ROTCE
Grew Originations 26% Year-over-Year, Increased Diluted EPS 35% Year-over-Year to $0.50
Raising Diluted EPS and Narrowing Originations Annual Guidance Ranges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN), parent company of Happen Bank, a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
"We had another great quarter, effectively navigating the dynamic rate environment to deliver record pre-tax income of $76.8 million and a return on tangible common equity of 15.8%, while growing originations 26% year-over-year to $3.3 billion," said Scott Sanborn, CEO, Happen, Inc. "Our new brand is taking root, our core business is performing well, we continue to outperform on credit, marketplace demand remains strong. We're also effectively delivering against each of our growth initiatives, including starting to scale into the $500 billion home improvement market."
Third Quarter 2026 Results
Highlights:
- Delivered growth across lending businesses, resulting in a 26% increase in quarterly originations.
- Added distribution partners in the home improvement business, with a strong pipeline of interest.
- Continued multi-year credit outperformance versus competitor set, with ~40% lower delinquencies.
- Crossed $10 billion in loans sold through proprietary structured certificates programs, reflecting robust marketplace demand.
- AI-powered agent support tools led to>90% automation rate on originations and record originations efficiency.
- Ongoing execution of the Stock Repurchase and Acquisition Program, with cumulative utilization of $59 million through September.
- Won numerous prestigious awards, including Money.com's Best Bank, Finovate's Best Customer Experience Award, and Business Insider's America's Most Innovative Businesses.
Balance Sheet:
- Total assets of $13.3 billion, up 20% year-over-year, primarily due to growth in loans and securities.
- Deposits of $11.5 billion, up 22% year-over-year, with 89% of deposits FDIC-insured.
- Robust available liquidity of $4.2 billion.
- Increased hedging program notional balances to $2.5 billion from $1.5 billion in the prior year.
- Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.0% and a CET1 capital ratio of 15.7%.
- Book value per common share was $13.81, compared to $12.68 in the prior year.
- Tangible book value per common share was $13.11, compared to $11.95 in the prior year.
Financial Performance:
- Achieved $3.3 billion in origination volume, up 26% compared to the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives.
- Total net revenue of $263.2 million, compared to $266.2 million in the prior year, driven by the 2026 election of fair value option (FVO) accounting for all new originations.
- Risk-adjusted revenue of $279.1 million, up 27% compared to the prior year.
- Provision benefit of $15.9 million, compared to an expense of $46.3 million in the prior year, due to strong credit performance and the 2026 election of FVO accounting for all new originations.
- Net charge-off ratio on total loans and leases held for investment improved to 3.1%, compared to 3.4% in the prior year.
- Profit margin (pre-tax) of 29.2%, compared to 21.5% in the prior year.
- Diluted EPS increased 35% to $0.50, compared to $0.37 in the prior year.
- Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.0% with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 15.8%.
Summary Financial Highlights:
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Total net revenue
$ 263.2
$ 262.9
$ 266.2
Provision for credit losses
(15.9)
(10.9)
46.3
Non-interest expense
202.3
198.1
162.7
Income before income tax expense
76.8
75.7
57.2
Income tax expense
(17.5)
(17.5)
(13.0)
Net income
$ 59.3
$ 58.1
$ 44.3
Diluted EPS
$ 0.50
$ 0.50
$ 0.37
For a calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Return on Tangible Common Equity and Risk-Adjusted Revenue, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
2026 Strategic Priorities & Investments
Happen has made important progress on several strategic initiatives:
Corporate Rebrand: Rebranded to Happen, Inc. and Happen BankTM, a bank that clears the way for people going places, providing fast and easy access to award-winning products that help them save more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. The new brand reflects the company's transition from a pioneering online lender to a diversified digital-first bank that combines deposits, lending, and a capital-light marketplace bank model. The company completed the transition and began trading on Nasdaq under HAPN in June 2026.
Home Improvement Financing: Having previously acquired foundational technology and key talent, Happen Bank is now underwriting and originating home improvement loans and the pipeline of additional new partners is significant. Home improvement is a $500 billion market where Happen Bank has distinct advantages over incumbents and a meaningful opportunity for growth.
AI and Operating Efficiency: The company has multiple AI initiatives underway across marketing, product, engineering, operations, customer experience, and compliance, with the goal of improving member experience, driving efficiency, facilitating new customer acquisition, and supporting margin expansion over time. AI-powered automation and agent support tools have already led to record personal loans originations production efficiency and an ongoing>90% automation rate for issued loans.
New Marketing Channel Investment: The company increased investments in new acquisition channels, including paid social and display, in order to build attribution models and data capabilities for the full-year 2026 growth plan. Successful execution of marketing and product initiatives contributed to a 26% year-over-year increase in originations in the third quarter.
Transition to Fair Value Option Accounting: Starting January 1, 2026, Happen Bank adopted FVO accounting for all new originations of loans held for investment. This change aligns the accounting treatment for loans held for investment and held for sale, creating a consistent framework across the business and better aligns the timing of revenue recognition with the timing of credit and operational expenses. The company expects this transition will, over time, result in higher return on invested capital.
For financial reporting, under FVO, new loans are marked to fair value at origination, with subsequent changes in fair value, reflecting both credit performance and market conditions, flowing through non-interest income each quarter rather than through a separate provision for credit losses. The company will no longer record a CECL provision on new loan originations.
Financial Outlook
- Narrowing full year 2026 originations guidance, prioritizing unit margins in the elevated rate environment while driving 26%-27% annual growth.
- Raising full year 2026 diluted EPS guidance to $1.87-$1.92 from $1.80-$1.90, reflecting 61%-66% annual growth.
- Guidance assumes a stable consumer and interest rate environment, with a 25 basis point increase in the Fed funds rate in December.
Fourth Quarter 2026
Loan originations
$3.1B to $3.2B
Diluted EPS
$0.43 to $0.48
Full Year 2026
Loan originations
$12.3B to $12.4B
Diluted EPS
$1.87 to $1.92
About Happen Bank
Happen Bank - formerly LendingClub Bank - is a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle: high-FICO, high-income, digitally savvy consumers actively managing their financial lives. Our difference? We make it easy for them to access award-winning products that help them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our products are aligned by design to reward our five million plus members when they take positive financial steps, like saving regularly or making loan payments on time.
The Company's success is fueled by our advanced credit underwriting, a proprietary technology platform engineered for innovation, and a marketplace bank model that drives value for members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. The result is affordable credit, meaningful value, and a trusted banking relationship - delivered consistently and profitably at scale.
Happen Bank exists to clear the way for our members to make it happen.
Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN) - formerly LendingClub Corporation - is the parent company and operator of Happen Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about Happen Bank, visit https://www.happen.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Happen, Inc.'s third quarter 2026 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.happen.com under News & Events menu. To listen to the call, register using this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/495409717 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at https://ir.happen.com. Happen, Inc. communicates with its investors and the public, including by disclosing material information pursuant to Regulation FD, through various channels, including its website (including the investor relations page at https://ir.happen.com), social media (including X, LinkedIn and Facebook), filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, conference calls and webcasts. Accordingly, we encourage investors and the public to review our communications across all channels.
Contacts
For Investors:
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE), and Risk-Adjusted Revenue. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity for the period (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.
We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.
We believe Risk-Adjusted Revenue is an important measure reflecting the credit risk-adjusted financial performance of our business operations. Risk-Adjusted Revenue is equal to Total Net Revenue less Provision for Credit Losses.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 12 of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our entry into home improvement financing, our AI initiatives, the impact of the transition to fair value option accounting and anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our loan performance, our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and marketplace investors (including retaining long-term investors through the duration of their expected partnership and achieving the anticipated level of purchases); competition; overall economic conditions; our ability to integrate acquired technology; the interest rate and/or regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
HAPPEN, INC.
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Net interest income
$ 183,071
$ 179,017
$ 176,234
$ 163,027
$ 158,439
2 %
16 %
Non-interest income
80,089
83,838
76,017
103,444
107,792
(4) %
(26) %
Total net revenue
263,160
262,855
252,251
266,471
266,231
- %
(1) %
Provision for credit losses
(15,930)
(10,917)
390
47,158
46,280
46 %
N/M
Non-interest expense
202,315
198,115
184,533
169,284
162,713
2 %
24 %
Income before income tax expense
76,775
75,657
67,328
50,029
57,238
1 %
34 %
Income tax expense
(17,499)
(17,509)
(15,725)
(8,475)
(12,964)
- %
35 %
Net income
$ 59,276
$ 58,148
$ 51,603
$ 41,554
$ 44,274
2 %
34 %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.50
$ 0.50
$ 0.44
$ 0.35
$ 0.37
- %
35 %
Total loan originations (in millions)(1)
$ 3,336
$ 3,145
$ 2,669
$ 2,637
$ 2,656
6 %
26 %
Current period originations sold or held
$ 2,145
$ 2,039
$ 1,717
$ 2,090
$ 2,027
5 %
6 %
Current period originations held for
$ 1,192
$ 1,107
$ 952
$ 547
$ 629
8 %
90 %
Total servicing portfolio (in millions)(2)
$ 15,469
$ 14,596
$ 13,854
$ 13,423
$ 12,986
6 %
19 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 8,133
$ 8,231
$ 7,750
$ 7,601
$ 7,612
(1) %
7 %
Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
6.05 %
6.14 %
6.28 %
5.98 %
6.18 %
Profit margin(3)
29.2 %
28.8 %
26.7 %
18.8 %
21.5 %
Return on average equity (ROE)(4)
15.0 %
15.1 %
13.7 %
11.3 %
12.4 %
Return on tangible common equity
15.8 %
15.9 %
14.5 %
11.9 %
13.2 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)(7)
1.9 %
1.9 %
1.8 %
1.5 %
1.7 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan
2.18 %
1.99 %
2.08 %
1.73 %
1.53 %
Average balance - total loans and leases
$ 5,449,330
$ 5,108,678
$ 4,797,639
$ 4,767,573
$ 4,890,619
7 %
11 %
Net charge-offs - total loans and leases
$ 41,637
$ 40,599
$ 42,493
$ 47,852
$ 41,899
3 %
(1) %
Net charge-off ratio - total loans and
3.1 %
3.2 %
3.5 %
4.0 %
3.4 %
Capital Metrics:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
15.7 %
16.9 %
17.0 %
17.4 %
18.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.0 %
11.9 %
11.9 %
12.0 %
12.3 %
Book value per common share
$ 13.81
$ 13.58
$ 13.19
$ 13.01
$ 12.68
2 %
9 %
Tangible book value per common share(6)
$ 13.11
$ 12.89
$ 12.49
$ 12.30
$ 11.95
2 %
10 %
(1)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, includes all loans originated during the respective periods (unsecured consumer loans, auto loans and small business loans). Previously this included unsecured consumer loans and auto loans only. In the third, second and first quarters of 2026, this update included small business loan originations of $54 million, $38 million and $15 million, respectively. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
(2)
Reflects loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured consumer loans and auto loans serviced for others for which servicing rights are retained by the company.
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of income before income tax expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented.
(5)
Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented.
(6)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(7)
Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented.
(8)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs for total loans and leases held for investment (at amortized cost and fair value) divided by average total outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period. Prior to the first quarter of 2026, this was calculated based on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost only. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
HAPPEN, INC.
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS(Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of the period ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Balance Sheet Data:
Securities available for sale
$ 3,921,057
$ 4,046,761
$ 3,867,576
$ 3,706,709
$ 3,742,304
(3) %
5 %
Loans held for sale
$ 2,063,910
$ 1,773,052
$ 1,836,121
$ 1,762,396
$ 1,213,140
16 %
70 %
Loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,734,040
$ 5,078,318
$ 4,700,990
$ 4,470,383
$ 4,573,425
13 %
25 %
Total loans and leases
$ 7,797,950
$ 6,851,370
$ 6,537,111
$ 6,232,779
$ 5,786,565
14 %
35 %
Total assets
$ 13,286,814
$ 12,549,040
$ 11,939,839
$ 11,567,816
$ 11,072,515
6 %
20 %
Total deposits
$ 11,481,409
$ 10,765,267
$ 10,189,511
$ 9,833,870
$ 9,388,233
7 %
22 %
Total liabilities
$ 11,693,741
$ 10,981,575
$ 10,416,311
$ 10,067,388
$ 9,610,302
6 %
22 %
Total equity
$ 1,593,073
$ 1,567,465
$ 1,523,528
$ 1,500,428
$ 1,462,213
2 %
9 %
HAPPEN, INC.
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT BY DELINQUENCY STATUS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present loans and leases held for investment (at amortized cost and fair value) by delinquency status(1):
September 30, 2026
Current
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total
Guaranteed
Unsecured consumer
$ 4,465,668
$ 22,577
$ 17,734
$ 15,884
$ 4,521,863
$ -
Residential mortgages
141,043
313
2,707
-
144,063
-
Secured consumer
498,492
3,047
874
296
502,709
-
Total consumer loans held for investment
5,105,203
25,937
21,315
16,180
5,168,635
-
Equipment finance (3)
27,264
-
-
3,207
30,471
-
Commercial real estate (4)
507,133
441
1,181
5,531
514,286
49,354
Commercial and industrial
139,952
4,661
351
27,580
172,544
123,740
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
674,349
5,102
1,532
36,318
717,301
173,094
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,779,552
$ 31,039
$ 22,847
$ 52,498
$ 5,885,936
$ 173,094
December 31, 2025
Current
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total
Guaranteed
Unsecured consumer (5)
$ 3,600,434
$ 24,075
$ 19,685
$ 18,929
$ 3,663,123
$ -
Residential mortgages
150,099
-
888
86
151,073
-
Secured consumer
257,063
3,015
596
395
261,069
-
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,007,596
27,090
21,169
19,410
4,075,265
-
Equipment finance (3)
35,973
696
-
3,088
39,757
-
Commercial real estate (4)
461,307
-
-
11,182
472,489
39,507
Commercial and industrial
133,526
1,540
1,878
20,074
157,018
108,826
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
630,806
2,236
1,878
34,344
669,264
148,333
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 4,638,402
$ 29,326
$ 23,047
$ 53,754
$ 4,744,529
$ 148,333
(1)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, amounts include loans and leases held for investment measured at both amortized cost and fair value. Previously, amounts included loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost only. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
(2)
Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
(3)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(4)
Includes $332.2 million and $286.8 million in loans originated through the SBA as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
(5)
Excludes basis adjustment for loans previously designated in fair value hedges under the portfolio layer method of $1.6 million as of December 31, 2025.
HAPPEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Q3 2026
vs
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
vs
Q3 2025
Interest income:
Interest on loans (1)
$ 216,027
$ 206,397
$ 179,158
5 %
21 %
Interest on securities available for sale
55,535
55,114
56,253
1 %
(1) %
Other interest income
6,740
7,424
6,390
(9) %
5 %
Total interest income
$ 278,302
$ 268,935
$ 241,801
3 %
15 %
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
95,226
89,916
83,221
6 %
14 %
Other interest expense
5
2
141
150 %
(96) %
Total interest expense
95,231
89,918
83,362
6 %
14 %
Net interest income
183,071
179,017
158,439
2 %
16 %
Non-interest income:
Origination fees (2)
173,220
164,006
105,731
6 %
64 %
Servicing fees (2)
13,585
12,890
17,000
5 %
(20) %
Gain on sales of loans (2)
19,608
21,461
17,799
(9) %
10 %
Net fair value adjustments (2)
(131,409)
(121,145)
(38,375)
(8) %
(242) %
Other non-interest income
5,085
6,626
5,637
(23) %
(10) %
Total non-interest income
80,089
83,838
107,792
(4) %
(26) %
Total net revenue
263,160
262,855
266,231
- %
(1) %
Provision for credit losses
(15,930)
(10,917)
46,280
46 %
N/M
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
64,529
68,221
60,830
(5) %
6 %
Marketing
72,763
62,580
40,712
16 %
79 %
Equipment and software
17,500
15,846
13,465
10 %
30 %
Depreciation and amortization
17,062
18,152
16,879
(6) %
1 %
Professional services
10,889
11,989
10,922
(9) %
- %
Occupancy
3,644
4,982
5,245
(27) %
(31) %
Other non-interest expense
15,928
16,345
14,660
(3) %
9 %
Total non-interest expense
202,315
198,115
162,713
2 %
24 %
Income before income tax expense
76,775
75,657
57,238
1 %
34 %
Income tax expense
(17,499)
(17,509)
(12,964)
- %
35 %
Net income
$ 59,276
$ 58,148
$ 44,274
2 %
34 %
Net income per share:
Basic EPS
$ 0.51
$ 0.50
$ 0.39
2 %
31 %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.50
$ 0.50
$ 0.37
- %
35 %
Weighted-average common shares - Basic
115,504,531
115,376,906
114,961,676
- %
- %
Weighted-average common shares - Diluted
117,582,278
117,274,710
118,188,124
- %
(1) %
(1)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we combined "Interest on loans held for sale," "Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment," and "Interest on loans held for investment at fair value," into a single line item called "Interest on loans." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
(2)
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, these components previously aggregated under "Marketplace revenue" on the Income Statement, are now presented as separate line items. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
HAPPEN, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated (1)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents,
$ 737,780
$ 6,740
3.65 %
$ 825,029
$ 7,424
3.60 %
$ 603,777
$ 6,390
4.23 %
Securities available for sale
3,921,959
55,535
5.66 %
3,880,678
55,114
5.68 %
3,564,732
56,253
6.31 %
Loans held for sale at
1,997,284
70,840
14.19 %
1,850,763
64,039
13.84 %
1,198,581
37,628
12.56 %
Loans held for investment
2,483,948
65,642
10.57 %
1,667,694
46,540
11.16 %
552,848
15,319
11.08 %
Loans and leases held for
Unsecured consumer
2,012,504
65,449
13.01 %
2,438,480
80,830
13.26 %
3,268,142
110,151
13.48 %
Commercial and secured
952,878
14,096
5.92 %
1,002,504
14,988
5.98 %
1,069,629
16,060
6.01 %
Loans and leases held for
2,965,382
79,545
10.73 %
3,440,984
95,818
11.14 %
4,337,771
126,211
11.64 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
5,449,330
145,187
10.66 %
5,108,678
142,358
11.15 %
4,890,619
141,530
11.58 %
Total interest-earning
12,106,353
278,302
9.20 %
11,665,148
268,935
9.22 %
10,257,709
241,801
9.43 %
Cash and due from banks
29,847
25,687
29,655
Allowance for loan and
(176,759)
(218,977)
(260,744)
Other non-interest earning
677,799
695,671
638,821
Total assets
$ 12,637,240
$ 12,167,529
$ 10,665,441
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and money
7,151,790
65,027
3.61 %
6,897,169
61,372
3.57 %
6,442,649
61,782
3.80 %
Certificates of deposit
2,894,338
29,042
3.98 %
2,736,658
27,381
4.01 %
1,851,320
19,990
4.28 %
Checking accounts
384,163
1,157
1.19 %
389,934
1,163
1.20 %
406,494
1,449
1.41 %
Interest-bearing deposits
10,430,291
95,226
3.62 %
10,023,761
89,916
3.60 %
8,700,463
83,221
3.79 %
Other interest-bearing
435
5
3.87 %
220
2
3.81 %
12,174
141
4.61 %
Total interest-bearing
10,430,726
95,231
3.62 %
10,023,981
89,918
3.60 %
8,712,637
83,362
3.80 %
Noninterest-bearing
331,612
343,281
291,231
Other liabilities
291,797
256,029
237,035
Total liabilities
$ 11,054,135
$ 10,623,291
$ 9,240,903
Total equity
$ 1,583,105
$ 1,544,238
$ 1,424,538
Total liabilities and equity
$ 12,637,240
$ 12,167,529
$ 10,665,441
Interest rate spread
5.58 %
5.62 %
5.63 %
Net interest income and
$ 183,071
6.05 %
$ 179,017
6.14 %
$ 158,439
6.18 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
HAPPEN, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 14,781
$ 11,749
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
762,949
905,905
Total cash and cash equivalents
777,730
917,654
Restricted cash
15,326
12,783
Securities available for sale at fair value ($4,020,262 and $3,733,780 at amortized
3,921,057
3,706,709
Loans held for sale at fair value
2,063,910
1,762,396
Loans held for investment at fair value
3,139,008
473,314
Loans and leases held for investment
2,746,928
4,272,812
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(151,896)
(275,743)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
2,595,032
3,997,069
Property, equipment and software, net
276,997
254,088
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
422,037
368,086
Total assets
$ 13,286,814
$ 11,567,816
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 11,094,328
$ 9,459,483
Noninterest-bearing
387,081
374,387
Total deposits
11,481,409
9,833,870
Other liabilities
212,332
233,518
Total liabilities
11,693,741
10,067,388
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 115,395,673 and
1,154
1,154
Additional paid-in capital
1,695,854
1,719,233
Accumulated deficit
(32,772)
(201,799)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(71,163)
(18,160)
Total equity
1,593,073
1,500,428
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,286,814
$ 11,567,816
HAPPEN, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
September 30,
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30,
GAAP common equity
$ 1,593,073
$ 1,567,465
$ 1,523,528
$ 1,500,428
$ 1,462,213
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Customer relationship intangible
(3,963)
(4,492)
(5,039)
(5,685)
(8,206)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,513,393
$ 1,487,256
$ 1,442,772
$ 1,419,026
$ 1,378,290
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,593,073
$ 1,567,465
$ 1,523,528
$ 1,500,428
$ 1,462,213
Common shares issued and outstanding
115,395,673
115,407,464
115,497,890
115,368,987
115,301,440
Book value per common share
$ 13.81
$ 13.58
$ 13.19
$ 13.01
$ 12.68
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,513,393
$ 1,487,256
$ 1,442,772
$ 1,419,026
$ 1,378,290
Common shares issued and outstanding
115,395,673
115,407,464
115,497,890
115,368,987
115,301,440
Tangible book value per common share
$ 13.11
$ 12.89
$ 12.49
$ 12.30
$ 11.95
Return On Tangible Common Equity
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
2026
March 31,
2026
December 31,
2025
September 30,
Average GAAP common equity
$ 1,583,105
$ 1,544,238
$ 1,507,711
$ 1,473,356
$ 1,424,538
Less: Average goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Average customer relationship
(4,228)
(4,766)
(5,362)
(6,031)
(6,722)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,503,160
$ 1,463,755
$ 1,426,632
$ 1,391,608
$ 1,342,099
Return on average equity
Annualized GAAP net income
$ 237,104
$ 232,592
$ 206,412
$ 166,216
$ 177,096
Average GAAP common equity
$ 1,583,105
$ 1,544,238
$ 1,507,711
$ 1,473,356
$ 1,424,538
Return on average equity
15.0 %
15.1 %
13.7 %
11.3 %
12.4 %
Return on tangible common equity
Annualized GAAP net income
$ 237,104
$ 232,592
$ 206,412
$ 166,216
$ 177,096
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,503,160
$ 1,463,755
$ 1,426,632
$ 1,391,608
$ 1,342,099
Return on tangible common equity
15.8 %
15.9 %
14.5 %
11.9 %
13.2 %
Risk-Adjusted Revenue
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Total net revenue
$ 263,160
$ 262,855
$ 252,251
$ 266,471
$ 266,231
Less: Provision for credit losses
(15,930)
(10,917)
390
47,158
46,280
Risk-adjusted revenue
$ 279,090
$ -
$ 273,772
$ -
$ 251,861
$ -
$ 219,313
$ -
$ 219,951
SOURCE Happen, Inc.