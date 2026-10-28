MGM Resorts International Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results

Regional Operations increased revenue 1% on a same-store basis

MGM China achieved record quarterly revenue as well as record quarterly market share of 17.1%

BetMGM North America Venture distributions and branding license fees to MGM Resorts totaled $34 million in 3Q2026

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"MGM Resorts remains highly focused on the successful operations of our businesses. Our trailing twelve months Las Vegas Strip Resorts Segment Adjusted EBITDAR has grown by nearly 70% since calendar year 2019 and, while lower room rates during the third quarter impacted our results, October has rebounded favorably. Our diverse portfolio remains an advantage, with MGM China achieving 5% revenue growth and strong market share performance, while our digital businesses - including our BetMGM North America Venture and MGM Digital - reported strong topline growth during the third quarter," said Bill Hornbuckle, President & CEO of MGM Resorts International. "MGM Resorts remains dedicated to our mission to be the world's largest gaming and entertainment company with global integrated resorts, a leading digital presence, and, notably, an enviable growth pipeline with MGM Osaka to drive future value."

"The amended voting agreement announced earlier today establishes a highly supportive framework that enables MGM Resorts to confidently pursue value-creating share repurchases as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value and driving longer-term growth," said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer of MGM Resorts International. "The combination of our attractive stock valuation, the repurchase of nearly half of our outstanding share count over the past five years, and pivotal growth drivers - including our digital portfolio and MGM Osaka - positions the company as a premier long-term opportunity."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue of $4.2 billion, a decrease of 1% compared to the prior year quarter

Net loss attributable to MGM Resorts was $17 million in the current quarter compared to net loss attributable to MGM Resorts of $285 million in the prior year quarter

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $403 million in the current quarter compared to $506 million in the prior year quarter

Diluted loss per share of $0.07 in the current quarter compared to a loss per share of $1.05 in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share ("Adjusted EPS") of $(0.11) in the current quarter compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Revenue of $2.0 billion in the current quarter, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year quarter

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $531 million in the current quarter compared to $601 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 12%

Regional Operations

Revenue of $883 million in the current quarter compared to $957 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8%

Same-store revenue (adjusted for dispositions) of $883 million in the current quarter compared to $873 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 1%

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $243 million in the current quarter compared to $296 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 18%

Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $243 million in the current quarter compared to $260 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 7%

MGM China

Revenue of $1.1 billion in the current quarter, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year quarter

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $264 million in the current quarter compared to $284 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 7%

Intercompany branding license fee expense increased by $22 million over the prior year quarter

MGM Digital (1)

Revenue of $184 million in the current quarter compared to $174 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 6%

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR loss of $4 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $23 million in the prior year quarter

(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming; it does not include the BetMGM North America Venture.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted loss per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025 Diluted loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (1.05) Property transactions, net (0.06)

0.37 Goodwill impairment -

0.94 Non-operating items:





Loss related to debt and equity investments 0.18

0.01 Foreign currency transaction gain (0.06)

(0.06) Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts (0.10)

0.15 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) -

(0.12) Adjusted EPS $ (0.11)

$ 0.24 (1)The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 488

$ 450 8 % Table games drop $ 1,435

$ 1,363 5 % Table games win $ 363

$ 309 17 % Table games win % 25.3 %

22.6 %

Slot handle $ 6,200

$ 6,155 1 % Slot win $ 582

$ 570 2 % Slot win % 9.4 %

9.3 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 622

$ 660 (6) % Occupancy 89 %

89 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 218

$ 236 (8) % Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 193

$ 210 (8) %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 626

$ 696 (10) % Table games drop $ 1,050

$ 1,061 (1) % Table games win $ 200

$ 205 (2) % Table games win % 19.1 %

19.4 %

Slot handle $ 6,309

$ 6,969 (9) % Slot win $ 629

$ 706 (11) % Slot win % 10.0 %

10.1 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 981

$ 947 4 % Main floor table games drop $ 3,682

$ 4,072 (10) % Main floor table games win $ 1,021

$ 1,006 1 % Main floor table games win % 27.7 %

24.7 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense for MGM China, which eliminates in consolidation, was $41 million in the current quarter and $19 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating income from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) BetMGM North America Venture $ 26,743

$ 23,725 Other 4,621

1,917

$ 31,364

$ 25,642

Conference Call Details

MGM Resorts will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com .

The call will be accessible via the internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 9250061.

A replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 9853875.

"Segment Adjusted EBITDAR" is our reportable segment GAAP measure, which we utilize as the primary profit measure for our reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, triple net lease rent expense, income from unconsolidated affiliates, goodwill impairment, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment. Triple net lease rent expense is the expense for rent to landlords under triple net operating leases for its domestic properties, the ground subleases of Beau Rivage and MGM National Harbor, and the land concessions at MGM China.

"Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR" is Segment Adjusted EBITDAR further adjusted to exclude the Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of disposed operating segments from the beginning of the reporting period through the date of disposition. Accordingly, for Regional Operations, we have excluded the Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of MGM Northfield Park for the periods prior to its disposition on April 21, 2026, as applicable.

Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's operations for operating segments that were consolidated for the full period presented to assist users of the financial statements in reviewing operating performance over time. Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, considered in isolation, or as an alternative to the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure or net income, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies, and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of the Company's reportable segment Segment Adjusted EBITDAR GAAP measure to Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

"Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, and goodwill impairment. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA information is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because it is among the measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance, and because we believe this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a measure of operating performance in the gaming industry and as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. We believe that while items excluded from Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods being presented. Also, we believe excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when we are developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within our properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. However, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be construed as an alternative or substitute to any measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For example, we have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, income taxes, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, while we believe that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a relevant measure of performance, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to or substitute for operating income or net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to or substitute for cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included in the financial schedules in this release.

"Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, goodwill impairment, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which we have elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to our investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction net gain/loss, and change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because we believe this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing our operating performance over time. We believe that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, we believe certain excluded items, and items further discussed with respect to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of our performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www. mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectations regarding its financial outlook; any benefits expected to be received from the Company's transactions and capital investments; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, including the Company's development project in Japan; expectations regarding growth at MGM Digital, BetMGM North America Venture, or MGM China; and the Company's ability to return capital to shareholders (including the timing and amount of any share repurchases). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include: the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company and its unconsolidated affiliates (including BetMGM North America Venture) operate and competition with online gaming and sports betting operators and destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; the design, timing and costs of expansion and capital investment projects in Japan and Dubai; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; risks relating to domestic and international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions; disruptions in the availability of the Company's information and other systems or those of third parties on which the Company relies, through cyber-attacks, or otherwise; and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Investment Community

SARAH ROGERS

Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer

[email protected]





HOWARD WANG

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]





News Media

BRIAN AHERN

Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]



MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue

























Casino

$ 2,304,393

$ 2,293,996

$ 7,066,433

$ 6,875,942

Rooms



762,999



795,236



2,479,996



2,519,045

Food and beverage



741,476



748,597



2,348,648



2,296,949

Entertainment, retail and other



403,023



412,635



1,222,525



1,240,480







4,211,891



4,250,464



13,117,602



12,932,416 Expenses

























Casino



1,354,872



1,321,774



4,053,705



3,899,934

Rooms



281,278



266,767



842,944



819,682

Food and beverage



576,304



554,554



1,735,318



1,691,482

Entertainment, retail and other



266,022



261,772



782,788



759,081

General and administrative



1,228,504



1,240,178



3,774,596



3,618,767

Corporate expense



133,485



125,257



402,138



391,704

Preopening and start-up expenses



129



31



1,218



965

Property transactions, net



7,578



101,775



(264,897)



117,368

Goodwill impairment



-



256,133



111,019



256,133

Depreciation and amortization



276,399



260,717



822,439



739,136







4,124,571



4,388,958



12,261,268



12,294,252 Income from unconsolidated affiliates



31,364



25,642



67,228



38,606 Operating income (loss)



118,684



(112,852)



923,562



676,770



























Non-operating income (expense)

























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(102,607)



(102,287)



(305,425)



(315,140)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates



(1,780)



5,942



(1,762)



2,149

Other, net



7,597



(10,390)



21,288



(182,826)







(96,790)



(106,735)



(285,899)



(495,817)



























Income (loss) before income taxes



21,894



(219,587)



637,663



180,953

Benefit (provision) for income taxes



17,313



12,858



(100,875)



(42,857) Net income (loss)



39,207



(206,729)



536,788



138,096

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(56,315)



(78,526)



(136,327)



(225,846) Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ (17,108)

$ (285,255)

$ 400,461

$ (87,750)



























Earnings per share

























Basic

$ (0.07)

$ (1.05)

$ 1.54

$ (0.32)

Diluted

$ (0.07)

$ (1.05)

$ 1.52

$ (0.32)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic



251,964



272,517



254,105



277,610

Diluted



251,964



272,517



257,442



277,610

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)











































September 30,

December 31,







2026

2025

















ASSETS Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,395,957

$ 2,062,994

Accounts receivable, net



1,072,242



1,122,940

Inventories



123,509



124,535

Income tax receivable



36,114



220,154

Prepaid expenses and other



560,981



486,419

Assets held for sale



-



315,382



Total current assets



4,188,803



4,332,424 Property and equipment, net



6,170,440



6,305,614 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



673,379



536,066 Goodwill



4,765,627



4,901,960 Other intangible assets, net



1,229,520



1,356,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



21,547,868



23,002,707 Deferred income taxes



128,321



89,792 Other long-term assets, net



770,114



848,547







$ 39,474,072

$ 41,373,786



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities













Accounts and construction payable

$ 425,490

$ 421,502

Accrued interest on long-term debt



95,314



71,845

Other accrued liabilities



2,864,055



2,993,179

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



-



25,581



Total current liabilities



3,384,859



3,512,107 Deferred income taxes



2,591,836



2,617,067 Long-term debt, net



5,668,986



6,230,141 Operating lease liabilities



23,749,751



24,962,742 Other long-term obligations



701,378



775,411



Total liabilities



36,096,810



38,097,468 Redeemable noncontrolling interests



8,527



21,777 Stockholders' equity













Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,













issued and outstanding 251,601,576 and 258,323,143 shares



2,516



2,583

Capital in excess of par value



11,536



-

Retained earnings



2,291,614



2,106,836

Accumulated other comprehensive income



198,743



320,498



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity



2,504,409



2,429,917

Noncontrolling interests



864,326



824,624



Total stockholders' equity



3,368,735



3,254,541







$ 39,474,072

$ 41,373,786

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30, September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Las Vegas Strip Resorts

$ 1,954,340

$ 1,984,637

$ 6,304,815

$ 6,275,449 Regional Operations



883,204



956,875



2,725,212



2,821,906 MGM China



1,138,167



1,087,728



3,361,083



3,225,293 MGM Digital



183,666



174,027



562,715



465,946 Management and other operations



52,514



47,197



163,777



143,822



$ 4,211,891

$ 4,250,464

$ 13,117,602

$ 12,932,416

























MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR AND CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Las Vegas Strip Resorts

$ 530,781

$ 600,869

$ 2,015,106

$ 2,122,525 Regional Operations



242,622



295,521



782,275



883,219 MGM China



263,978



283,990



794,161



870,897 MGM Digital (1)



(4,209)



(23,248)



(60,695)



(83,339) Unconsolidated affiliates - BetMGM and other (2)



31,364



25,642



67,228



38,606 Management and other operations



25,117



16,273



83,273



58,267 Stock compensation



(15,022)



(14,274)



(65,792)



(59,350) Triple net lease rent expense



(548,903)



(564,658)



(1,665,718)



(1,693,549) Corporate (3)



(122,938)



(114,311)



(356,497)



(346,904) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 402,790

$ 505,804

$ 1,593,341

$ 1,790,372

























Additional Information:























Non-cash rent (4)

$ 91,603

$ 104,011

$ 290,104

$ 321,360



(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming. (2) Represents the Company's share of operating income of unconsolidated affiliates. (3) Includes amounts related to MGM China of $17 million and $47 million for current quarter and current year, respectively, and of $13 million and $36 million for prior year quarter and prior year, respectively. (4) Represents the excess of expense over cash paid related to triple net operating and ground leases.



MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ (17,108)

$ (285,255)

$ 400,461

$ (87,750) Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



56,315



78,526



136,327



225,846 Net income (loss)



39,207



(206,729)



536,788



138,096 Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(17,313)



(12,858)



100,875



42,857 Income (loss) before income taxes



21,894



(219,587)



637,663



180,953

























Non-operating (income) expense:























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



102,607



102,287



305,425



315,140 Other, net



(5,817)



4,448



(19,526)



180,677





96,790



106,735



285,899



495,817

























Operating income (loss)



118,684



(112,852)



923,562



676,770 Preopening and start-up expenses



129



31



1,218



965 Property transactions, net



7,578



101,775



(264,897)



117,368 Goodwill impairment



-



256,133



111,019



256,133 Depreciation and amortization



276,399



260,717



822,439



739,136 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 402,790

$ 505,804

$ 1,593,341

$ 1,790,372

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF REGIONAL OPERATIONS REVENUE TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE REVENUE AND REGIONAL OPERATIONS SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Regional Operations revenue

$ 883,204

$ 956,875

$ 2,725,212

$ 2,821,906 Dispositions (1)



-



(83,667)



(104,468)



(247,672) Regional Operations same-store revenue

$ 883,204

$ 873,208

$ 2,620,744

$ 2,574,234

























Regional Operations Segment Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 242,622

$ 295,521

$ 782,275

$ 883,219 Dispositions (1)



-



(35,790)



(44,464)



(106,956) Regional Operations Same-Store Segment Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 242,622

$ 259,731

$ 737,811

$ 776,263



(1) Reflects the revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of MGM Northfield Park, as applicable, for the period prior to its disposition.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International