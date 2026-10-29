ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$244,161 million for 3Q26, up by 44.8% year-over-year and up by 27.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$26,996 million, up from NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and up from NT$21,065 million in 2Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS), compared to NT$2.50 for 3Q25 and NT$4.80 for 2Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS), compared to NT$2.41 for 3Q25 and NT$4.61 for 2Q26.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 50%, 11%, 38%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$190,194 million for the quarter, up from NT$150,917 million in 2Q26.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$116,793 million for the quarter, representing 48% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$23,777 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$20,664 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$116,793 million for the quarter, representing 48% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$23,777 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$20,664 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 22.1% in 3Q26 from 21.0% in 2Q26.

Operating margin was 13.6% in 3Q26, compared to 11.1% in 2Q26.

Non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$2,611 million.

- Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities was NT$1,176 million.

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$190 million.

- Other net non-operating income was NT$813 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$432 million.

- Net interest expense was NT$2,611 million. - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities was NT$1,176 million. - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$190 million. - Other net non-operating income was NT$813 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$432 million. Income before tax was NT$32,710 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$25,696 million in 2Q26. We recorded income tax expense of NT$4,831 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,171 million in 2Q26.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$26,996 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and NT$21,065 million in 2Q26.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,488,092,493, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS) were based on 4,403,114,522 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS) were based on 4,532,143,664 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26.

3Q26 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$151,485 million for the quarter, up by 51.0% year-over-year and up by 20.1% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$105,073 million for the quarter, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 14.6% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$40,974 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$20,013 million for the quarter, representing 13% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$19,131 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$40,974 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$20,013 million for the quarter, representing 13% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$19,131 million for the quarter. Gross margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to 30.6% in 3Q26 from 27.3% in 2Q26.

Operating margin was 20.0% in 3Q26, compared to 15.7% in 2Q26.

3Q26 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$93,469 million, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 42.1% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$85,676 million, up by 36.8% year-over-year and up by 43.0% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$76,221 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,698 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,289 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$76,221 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$3,698 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,289 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.3% in 3Q26 from 8.9% in 2Q26.

Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q26, compared to 2.4% in 2Q26.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q26 totaled US$2,104 million, of which US$991 million was used in packaging operations, US$1,067 million in testing operations, US$41 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$457,283 million as of September 30, 2026.

Current ratio was 1.16 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.66 as of September 30, 2026.

Total number of employees was 119,346 as of September 30, 2026, compared to 114,558 as of June 30, 2026.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 44% in 2Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26.

Our top 10 customers contributed 63% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 60% in 2Q26.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 41% in 2Q26.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 58% in 2Q26. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 69% in 2Q26.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 57,963 45,779 32,613

ATM Operations



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 151,485 126,148 100,289 Revenues by Application





Communication 38 % 41 % 45 % Computing 34 % 30 % 25 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 28 % 29 % 30 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 51 % 49 % 48 % Wirebonding 24 % 24 % 26 % Others 6 % 6 % 6 % Testing 17 % 19 % 18 % Material 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 2,063 1,646 736 EBITDA[2] (NT$ million) 52,440 41,491 27,969 Number of Wirebonders 24,801 24,815 25,120 Number of Testers 8,831 8,348 7,066

EMS Operations



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 93,469 65,789 69,022 Revenues by Application





Communication 19 % 22 % 30 % Computing 21 % 16 % 9 % Consumer 41 % 36 % 40 % Industrial 12 % 16 % 12 % Automotive 6 % 8 % 7 % Others 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity





Equipment CapEx (US$ million) 41 49 40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2026

Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Net revenues



















Packaging 122,173

99,387

79,806

310,541

221,877

Testing 26,302

23,665

18,420

71,008

51,037

EMS 92,997

65,411

68,405

219,769

188,638

Others 2,689

2,601

1,938

7,569

5,920

Total net revenues 244,161

191,064

168,569

608,887

467,472























Cost of revenues (190,194)

(150,917)

(139,692)

(479,955)

(388,015)

Gross profit 53,967

40,147

28,877

128,932

79,457























Operating expenses



















Research and development (11,273)

(10,229)

(8,308)

(30,712)

(23,891)

Selling, general and administrative (9,552)

(8,788)

(7,368)

(26,455)

(22,501)

Total operating expenses (20,825)

(19,017)

(15,676)

(57,167)

(46,392)

Operating income 33,142

21,130

13,201

71,765

33,065























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (2,611)

(1,853)

(1,428)

(6,040)

(3,887)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net (636)

738

(3,790)

(2,123)

6,420

Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net 1,812

2,899

5,191

7,775

(4,035)

Gain on equity-method investments - net 190

2,298

294

3,216

557

Others - net 813

484

508

1,975

921

Total non-operating income and expenses (432)

4,566

775

4,803

(24)

Income before tax 32,710

25,696

13,976

76,568

33,041























Income tax expense (4,831)

(4,171)

(2,615)

(12,632)

(6,213)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 27,879

21,525

11,361

63,936

26,828

Non-controlling interests (883)

(460)

(491)

(1,743)

(883)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 26,996

21,065

10,870

62,193

25,945























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















- Basic NT$6.13

NT$4.80

NT$2.50

NT$14.17

NT$5.99

- Diluted NT$5.84

NT$4.61

NT$2.41

NT$13.40

NT$5.73























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















- Basic US$0.384

US$0.304

US$0.168

US$0.895

US$0.383

- Diluted US$0.365

US$0.292

US$0.162

US$0.846

US$0.367























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares) 4,532,144

4,505,703

4,419,121

4,510,216

4,414,605























FX (NTD/USD) 31.96

31.59

29.74

31.69

31.24



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2026

Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2026 (Retrospectively

Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Net revenues



















Packaging 122,945

100,324

80,602

312,942

224,402

Testing 26,302

23,665

18,420

71,008

51,037

Direct material 2,148

2,057

1,190

5,826

3,839

Others 90

102

77

291

244

Total net revenues 151,485

126,148

100,289

390,067

279,522























Cost of revenues (105,073)

(91,661)

(77,592)

(279,970)

(216,966)

Gross profit 46,412

34,487

22,697

110,097

62,556























Operating expenses



















Research and development (9,375)

(8,384)

(6,695)

(25,256)

(19,058)

Selling, general and administrative (6,794)

(6,325)

(5,140)

(18,943)

(15,484)

Total operating expenses (16,169)

(14,709)

(11,835)

(44,199)

(34,542)

Operating income 30,243

19,778

10,862

65,898

28,014



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2026

Jun. 30 2026

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2026

Sep. 30 2025























Net revenues 93,469

65,789

69,022

221,132

190,088























Cost of revenues (85,676)

(59,916)

(62,643)

(201,604)

(172,632)

Gross profit 7,793

5,873

6,379

19,528

17,456























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,969)

(1,887)

(1,671)

(5,606)

(4,974)

Selling, general and administrative (2,713)

(2,417)

(2,167)

(7,375)

(6,820)

Total operating expenses (4,682)

(4,304)

(3,838)

(12,981)

(11,794)

Operating income 3,111

1,569

2,541

6,547

5,662



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)







As of Sep. 30, 2026



As of Jun. 30, 2026 (Retrospectively Adjusted) Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



88,421



91,292 Financial assets - current



19,517



16,081 Trade receivables



174,495



143,318 Inventories



99,721



86,268 Others



37,313



23,565 Total current assets



419,467



360,524













Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



70,189



67,852 Property, plant and equipment



621,962



517,715 Right-of-use assets



16,480



14,427 Intangible assets



65,731



65,937 Others



50,956



44,988 Total assets



1,244,785



1,071,443













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[3]



70,428



60,063 Long-term debts - current portion



5,141



11,787 Trade payables



126,991



99,513 Others



160,317



165,445 Total current liabilities



362,877



336,808













Bonds payable



42,201



14,985 Long-term borrowings[3]



276,633



209,603 Other liabilities



109,152



90,852 Total liabilities



790,863



652,248













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



422,834



389,203 Non-controlling interests



31,088



29,992 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



1,244,785



1,071,443



























Current ratio



1.16



1.07 Net debt to equity ratio



0.66



0.47

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2026

Jun. 30 2026 (Retrospectively Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Sep. 30 2026 (Retrospectively Adjusted)

Sep. 30 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















Income before tax 32,710

25,696

13,976

76,568

33,041

Depreciation & amortization 22,258

20,003

16,992

60,929

49,614

Other operating activities items (4,506)

1,315

(16,342)

(3,634)

(11,211)

Net cash generated from operating activities 50,462

47,014

14,626

133,863

71,444

Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















Net payments for property, plant and equipment (125,852)

(79,849)

(44,920)

(249,792)

(124,373)

Other investment activities items (1,490)

(3,240)

(996)

(6,383)

(2,677)

Net cash used in investing activities (127,342)

(83,089)

(45,916)

(256,175)

(127,050)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















Net proceeds from borrowings and bonds 100,925

39,864

49,518

140,862

87,825

Dividends paid (28,958)

-

(23,034)

(28,958)

(23,034)

Other financing activities items 1,067

(709)

1,234

1,122

835

Net cash generated from financing activities 73,034

39,155

27,718

113,026

65,626

Foreign currency exchange effect 975

401

5,929

5,238

(11,371)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,871)

3,481

2,357

(4,048)

(1,351)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 91,292

87,811

72,785

92,469

76,493

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 88,421

91,292

75,142

88,421

75,142



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items. [3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.