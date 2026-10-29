Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 09:38
37,800 Euro
-2,58 % -1,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,20038,60011:03
38,40038,60010:32
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$244,161 million for 3Q26, up by 44.8% year-over-year and up by 27.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$26,996 million, up from NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and up from NT$21,065 million in 2Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS), compared to NT$2.50 for 3Q25 and NT$4.80 for 2Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS), compared to NT$2.41 for 3Q25 and NT$4.61 for 2Q26.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 50%, 11%, 38%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$190,194 million for the quarter, up from NT$150,917 million in 2Q26.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$116,793 million for the quarter, representing 48% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$23,777 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$20,664 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 22.1% in 3Q26 from 21.0% in 2Q26.
  • Operating margin was 13.6% in 3Q26, compared to 11.1% in 2Q26.
  • Non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$2,611 million.
    - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities was NT$1,176 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$190 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$813 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$432 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$32,710 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$25,696 million in 2Q26. We recorded income tax expense of NT$4,831 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,171 million in 2Q26.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$26,996 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and NT$21,065 million in 2Q26.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,488,092,493, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS) were based on 4,403,114,522 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS) were based on 4,532,143,664 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26.

3Q26 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$151,485 million for the quarter, up by 51.0% year-over-year and up by 20.1% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$105,073 million for the quarter, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 14.6% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$40,974 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$20,013 million for the quarter, representing 13% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$19,131 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to 30.6% in 3Q26 from 27.3% in 2Q26.
  • Operating margin was 20.0% in 3Q26, compared to 15.7% in 2Q26.

3Q26 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$93,469 million, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 42.1% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$85,676 million, up by 36.8% year-over-year and up by 43.0% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$76,221 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,698 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,289 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.3% in 3Q26 from 8.9% in 2Q26.
  • Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q26, compared to 2.4% in 2Q26.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q26 totaled US$2,104 million, of which US$991 million was used in packaging operations, US$1,067 million in testing operations, US$41 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$457,283 million as of September 30, 2026.
  • Current ratio was 1.16 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.66 as of September 30, 2026.
  • Total number of employees was 119,346 as of September 30, 2026, compared to 114,558 as of June 30, 2026.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 44% in 2Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 63% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 60% in 2Q26.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 41% in 2Q26.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 58% in 2Q26. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 69% in 2Q26.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

57,963

45,779

32,613

ATM Operations


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

151,485

126,148

100,289

Revenues by Application




Communication

38 %

41 %

45 %

Computing

34 %

30 %

25 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

28 %

29 %

30 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

51 %

49 %

48 %

Wirebonding

24 %

24 %

26 %

Others

6 %

6 %

6 %

Testing

17 %

19 %

18 %

Material

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

2,063

1,646

736

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

52,440

41,491

27,969

Number of Wirebonders

24,801

24,815

25,120

Number of Testers

8,831

8,348

7,066

EMS Operations


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

93,469

65,789

69,022

Revenues by Application




Communication

19 %

22 %

30 %

Computing

21 %

16 %

9 %

Consumer

41 %

36 %

40 %

Industrial

12 %

16 %

12 %

Automotive

6 %

8 %

7 %

Others

1 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

41

49

40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2026


Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Net revenues











Packaging

122,173


99,387


79,806


310,541


221,877


Testing

26,302


23,665


18,420


71,008


51,037


EMS

92,997


65,411


68,405


219,769


188,638


Others

2,689


2,601


1,938


7,569


5,920


Total net revenues

244,161


191,064


168,569


608,887


467,472













Cost of revenues

(190,194)


(150,917)


(139,692)


(479,955)


(388,015)


Gross profit

53,967


40,147


28,877


128,932


79,457













Operating expenses











Research and development

(11,273)


(10,229)


(8,308)


(30,712)


(23,891)


Selling, general and administrative

(9,552)


(8,788)


(7,368)


(26,455)


(22,501)


Total operating expenses

(20,825)


(19,017)


(15,676)


(57,167)


(46,392)


Operating income

33,142


21,130


13,201


71,765


33,065













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(2,611)


(1,853)


(1,428)


(6,040)


(3,887)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

(636)


738


(3,790)


(2,123)


6,420


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

1,812


2,899


5,191


7,775


(4,035)


Gain on equity-method investments - net

190


2,298


294


3,216


557


Others - net

813


484


508


1,975


921


Total non-operating income and expenses

(432)


4,566


775


4,803


(24)


Income before tax

32,710


25,696


13,976


76,568


33,041













Income tax expense

(4,831)


(4,171)


(2,615)


(12,632)


(6,213)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

27,879


21,525


11,361


63,936


26,828


Non-controlling interests

(883)


(460)


(491)


(1,743)


(883)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

26,996


21,065


10,870


62,193


25,945













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$6.13


NT$4.80


NT$2.50


NT$14.17


NT$5.99


- Diluted

NT$5.84


NT$4.61


NT$2.41


NT$13.40


NT$5.73













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.384


US$0.304


US$0.168


US$0.895


US$0.383


- Diluted

US$0.365


US$0.292


US$0.162


US$0.846


US$0.367













Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,532,144


4,505,703


4,419,121


4,510,216


4,414,605













FX (NTD/USD)

31.96


31.59


29.74


31.69


31.24


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2026


Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Net revenues











Packaging

122,945


100,324


80,602


312,942


224,402


Testing

26,302


23,665


18,420


71,008


51,037


Direct material

2,148


2,057


1,190


5,826


3,839


Others

90


102


77


291


244


Total net revenues

151,485


126,148


100,289


390,067


279,522













Cost of revenues

(105,073)


(91,661)


(77,592)


(279,970)


(216,966)


Gross profit

46,412


34,487


22,697


110,097


62,556













Operating expenses











Research and development

(9,375)


(8,384)


(6,695)


(25,256)


(19,058)


Selling, general and administrative

(6,794)


(6,325)


(5,140)


(18,943)


(15,484)


Total operating expenses

(16,169)


(14,709)


(11,835)


(44,199)


(34,542)


Operating income

30,243


19,778


10,862


65,898


28,014


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2026


Jun. 30

2026


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2026


Sep. 30

2025













Net revenues

93,469


65,789


69,022


221,132


190,088













Cost of revenues

(85,676)


(59,916)


(62,643)


(201,604)


(172,632)


Gross profit

7,793


5,873


6,379


19,528


17,456













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,969)


(1,887)


(1,671)


(5,606)


(4,974)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,713)


(2,417)


(2,167)


(7,375)


(6,820)


Total operating expenses

(4,682)


(4,304)


(3,838)


(12,981)


(11,794)


Operating income

3,111


1,569


2,541


6,547


5,662


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





As of Sep. 30, 2026



As of Jun. 30, 2026

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



88,421



91,292

Financial assets - current



19,517



16,081

Trade receivables



174,495



143,318

Inventories



99,721



86,268

Others



37,313



23,565

Total current assets



419,467



360,524








Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



70,189



67,852

Property, plant and equipment



621,962



517,715

Right-of-use assets



16,480



14,427

Intangible assets



65,731



65,937

Others



50,956



44,988

Total assets



1,244,785



1,071,443








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[3]



70,428



60,063

Long-term debts - current portion



5,141



11,787

Trade payables



126,991



99,513

Others



160,317



165,445

Total current liabilities



362,877



336,808








Bonds payable



42,201



14,985

Long-term borrowings[3]



276,633



209,603

Other liabilities



109,152



90,852

Total liabilities



790,863



652,248








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



422,834



389,203

Non-controlling interests



31,088



29,992

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



1,244,785



1,071,443















Current ratio



1.16



1.07

Net debt to equity ratio



0.66



0.47

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2026


Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively

Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Sep. 30

2026

(Retrospectively

Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2025


Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Income before tax

32,710


25,696


13,976


76,568


33,041


Depreciation & amortization

22,258


20,003


16,992


60,929


49,614


Other operating activities items

(4,506)


1,315


(16,342)


(3,634)


(11,211)


Net cash generated from operating activities

50,462


47,014


14,626


133,863


71,444


Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(125,852)


(79,849)


(44,920)


(249,792)


(124,373)


Other investment activities items

(1,490)


(3,240)


(996)


(6,383)


(2,677)


Net cash used in investing activities

(127,342)


(83,089)


(45,916)


(256,175)


(127,050)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds from borrowings

and bonds

100,925


39,864


49,518


140,862


87,825


Dividends paid

(28,958)


-


(23,034)


(28,958)


(23,034)


Other financing activities items

1,067


(709)


1,234


1,122


835


Net cash generated from financing activities

73,034


39,155


27,718


113,026


65,626


Foreign currency exchange effect

975


401


5,929


5,238


(11,371)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,871)


3,481


2,357


(4,048)


(1,351)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

91,292


87,811


72,785


92,469


76,493


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

88,421


91,292


75,142


88,421


75,142


[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.