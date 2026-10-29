ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$244,161 million for 3Q26, up by 44.8% year-over-year and up by 27.8% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$26,996 million, up from NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and up from NT$21,065 million in 2Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS), compared to NT$2.50 for 3Q25 and NT$4.80 for 2Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS), compared to NT$2.41 for 3Q25 and NT$4.61 for 2Q26.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 50%, 11%, 38%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$190,194 million for the quarter, up from NT$150,917 million in 2Q26.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$116,793 million for the quarter, representing 48% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$23,777 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$20,664 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 22.1% in 3Q26 from 21.0% in 2Q26.
- Operating margin was 13.6% in 3Q26, compared to 11.1% in 2Q26.
- Non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$2,611 million.
- Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities was NT$1,176 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$190 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$813 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$432 million.
- Income before tax was NT$32,710 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$25,696 million in 2Q26. We recorded income tax expense of NT$4,831 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,171 million in 2Q26.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$26,996 million in 3Q26, compared to NT$10,870 million in 3Q25 and NT$21,065 million in 2Q26.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,488,092,493, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$6.13 (or US$0.384 per ADS) were based on 4,403,114,522 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26. Our 3Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.365 per ADS) were based on 4,532,143,664 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q26.
3Q26 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$151,485 million for the quarter, up by 51.0% year-over-year and up by 20.1% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$105,073 million for the quarter, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 14.6% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$40,974 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$20,013 million for the quarter, representing 13% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$19,131 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to 30.6% in 3Q26 from 27.3% in 2Q26.
- Operating margin was 20.0% in 3Q26, compared to 15.7% in 2Q26.
3Q26 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$93,469 million, up by 35.4% year-over-year and up by 42.1% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$85,676 million, up by 36.8% year-over-year and up by 43.0% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$76,221 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$3,698 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,289 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.3% in 3Q26 from 8.9% in 2Q26.
- Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q26, compared to 2.4% in 2Q26.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Equipment capital expenditures in 3Q26 totaled US$2,104 million, of which US$991 million was used in packaging operations, US$1,067 million in testing operations, US$41 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$457,283 million as of September 30, 2026.
- Current ratio was 1.16 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.66 as of September 30, 2026.
- Total number of employees was 119,346 as of September 30, 2026, compared to 114,558 as of June 30, 2026.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 44% in 2Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 63% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 60% in 2Q26.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 41% in 2Q26.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 58% in 2Q26. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q26 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q26, compared to 69% in 2Q26.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
57,963
45,779
32,613
ATM Operations
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
151,485
126,148
100,289
Revenues by Application
Communication
38 %
41 %
45 %
Computing
34 %
30 %
25 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
28 %
29 %
30 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
51 %
49 %
48 %
Wirebonding
24 %
24 %
26 %
Others
6 %
6 %
6 %
Testing
17 %
19 %
18 %
Material
2 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
2,063
1,646
736
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
52,440
41,491
27,969
Number of Wirebonders
24,801
24,815
25,120
Number of Testers
8,831
8,348
7,066
EMS Operations
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
93,469
65,789
69,022
Revenues by Application
Communication
19 %
22 %
30 %
Computing
21 %
16 %
9 %
Consumer
41 %
36 %
40 %
Industrial
12 %
16 %
12 %
Automotive
6 %
8 %
7 %
Others
1 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
41
49
40
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2026
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Sep. 30
2025
Sep. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Sep. 30
2025
Net revenues
Packaging
122,173
99,387
79,806
310,541
221,877
Testing
26,302
23,665
18,420
71,008
51,037
EMS
92,997
65,411
68,405
219,769
188,638
Others
2,689
2,601
1,938
7,569
5,920
Total net revenues
244,161
191,064
168,569
608,887
467,472
Cost of revenues
(190,194)
(150,917)
(139,692)
(479,955)
(388,015)
Gross profit
53,967
40,147
28,877
128,932
79,457
Operating expenses
Research and development
(11,273)
(10,229)
(8,308)
(30,712)
(23,891)
Selling, general and administrative
(9,552)
(8,788)
(7,368)
(26,455)
(22,501)
Total operating expenses
(20,825)
(19,017)
(15,676)
(57,167)
(46,392)
Operating income
33,142
21,130
13,201
71,765
33,065
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(2,611)
(1,853)
(1,428)
(6,040)
(3,887)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
(636)
738
(3,790)
(2,123)
6,420
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net
1,812
2,899
5,191
7,775
(4,035)
Gain on equity-method investments - net
190
2,298
294
3,216
557
Others - net
813
484
508
1,975
921
Total non-operating income and expenses
(432)
4,566
775
4,803
(24)
Income before tax
32,710
25,696
13,976
76,568
33,041
Income tax expense
(4,831)
(4,171)
(2,615)
(12,632)
(6,213)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
27,879
21,525
11,361
63,936
26,828
Non-controlling interests
(883)
(460)
(491)
(1,743)
(883)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
26,996
21,065
10,870
62,193
25,945
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$6.13
NT$4.80
NT$2.50
NT$14.17
NT$5.99
- Diluted
NT$5.84
NT$4.61
NT$2.41
NT$13.40
NT$5.73
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.384
US$0.304
US$0.168
US$0.895
US$0.383
- Diluted
US$0.365
US$0.292
US$0.162
US$0.846
US$0.367
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,532,144
4,505,703
4,419,121
4,510,216
4,414,605
FX (NTD/USD)
31.96
31.59
29.74
31.69
31.24
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2026
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Sep. 30
2025
Sep. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Sep. 30
2025
Net revenues
Packaging
122,945
100,324
80,602
312,942
224,402
Testing
26,302
23,665
18,420
71,008
51,037
Direct material
2,148
2,057
1,190
5,826
3,839
Others
90
102
77
291
244
Total net revenues
151,485
126,148
100,289
390,067
279,522
Cost of revenues
(105,073)
(91,661)
(77,592)
(279,970)
(216,966)
Gross profit
46,412
34,487
22,697
110,097
62,556
Operating expenses
Research and development
(9,375)
(8,384)
(6,695)
(25,256)
(19,058)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,794)
(6,325)
(5,140)
(18,943)
(15,484)
Total operating expenses
(16,169)
(14,709)
(11,835)
(44,199)
(34,542)
Operating income
30,243
19,778
10,862
65,898
28,014
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2026
Jun. 30
2026
Sep. 30
2025
Sep. 30
2026
Sep. 30
2025
Net revenues
93,469
65,789
69,022
221,132
190,088
Cost of revenues
(85,676)
(59,916)
(62,643)
(201,604)
(172,632)
Gross profit
7,793
5,873
6,379
19,528
17,456
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,969)
(1,887)
(1,671)
(5,606)
(4,974)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,713)
(2,417)
(2,167)
(7,375)
(6,820)
Total operating expenses
(4,682)
(4,304)
(3,838)
(12,981)
(11,794)
Operating income
3,111
1,569
2,541
6,547
5,662
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Sep. 30, 2026
As of Jun. 30, 2026
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
88,421
91,292
Financial assets - current
19,517
16,081
Trade receivables
174,495
143,318
Inventories
99,721
86,268
Others
37,313
23,565
Total current assets
419,467
360,524
Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method
70,189
67,852
Property, plant and equipment
621,962
517,715
Right-of-use assets
16,480
14,427
Intangible assets
65,731
65,937
Others
50,956
44,988
Total assets
1,244,785
1,071,443
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings[3]
70,428
60,063
Long-term debts - current portion
5,141
11,787
Trade payables
126,991
99,513
Others
160,317
165,445
Total current liabilities
362,877
336,808
Bonds payable
42,201
14,985
Long-term borrowings[3]
276,633
209,603
Other liabilities
109,152
90,852
Total liabilities
790,863
652,248
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
422,834
389,203
Non-controlling interests
31,088
29,992
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
1,244,785
1,071,443
Current ratio
1.16
1.07
Net debt to equity ratio
0.66
0.47
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2026
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Adjusted)
Sep. 30
2025
Sep. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Adjusted)
Sep. 30
2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Income before tax
32,710
25,696
13,976
76,568
33,041
Depreciation & amortization
22,258
20,003
16,992
60,929
49,614
Other operating activities items
(4,506)
1,315
(16,342)
(3,634)
(11,211)
Net cash generated from operating activities
50,462
47,014
14,626
133,863
71,444
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(125,852)
(79,849)
(44,920)
(249,792)
(124,373)
Other investment activities items
(1,490)
(3,240)
(996)
(6,383)
(2,677)
Net cash used in investing activities
(127,342)
(83,089)
(45,916)
(256,175)
(127,050)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net proceeds from borrowings
and bonds
100,925
39,864
49,518
140,862
87,825
Dividends paid
(28,958)
-
(23,034)
(28,958)
(23,034)
Other financing activities items
1,067
(709)
1,234
1,122
835
Net cash generated from financing activities
73,034
39,155
27,718
113,026
65,626
Foreign currency exchange effect
975
401
5,929
5,238
(11,371)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,871)
3,481
2,357
(4,048)
(1,351)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
91,292
87,811
72,785
92,469
76,493
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
88,421
91,292
75,142
88,421
75,142
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.