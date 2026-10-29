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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
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All in Print China 2026 Concludes Successfully as Ruizhi Machinery Showcases Three New Machines

All in Print China 2026 Concludes Successfully as Ruizhi Machinery Showcases Three New Machines

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The five-day All in Print China 2026 exhibition came to a successful close at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. At Booth N3A213, Ruizhi Machinery showcased three new paper bag making machines-CS350T, CS450T, and RZFD-250AS-highlighting high-speed production, rapid size changeovers, and automatic stacking and bundling. The exhibition also provided an opportunity to exchange insights with industry professionals on production efficiency, automation, and evolving packaging needs.

CS350T: High-Speed Production with Rapid Size Changeovers

Designed for high-volume production, the CS350T reaches speeds of up to 300 bags per minute and supports one-click automatic size changeovers in just 15 minutes. Its multi-servo control system, German LENZE motion controller and servo system, and SICK photoelectric tracking technology support stable operation and precise bag forming at high speeds.

CS450T: Large-Format Bag Production with Flexible Size Changeovers

The CS450T produces large-format paper bags with handles, with a maximum bag bottom width of 260 mm and speeds of up to 150 bags per minute. Its 25-minute size changeovers help manufacturers handle multiple specifications and small-batch orders while reducing manual adjustments and production downtime.

RZFD-250AS: Integrated Visual Inspection, Automatic Stacking, and Bundling

The RZFD-250AS combines paper bag making with visual inspection, automatic stacking, and bundling. Its inspection system identifies and rejects defective bags, while bags that pass inspection are automatically stacked and bundled, reducing manual handling and improving downstream efficiency.

Advancing Paper Bag Manufacturing Through Innovation

At this year's exhibition, the three machines demonstrated how Ruizhi Machinery addresses different production requirements. The CS350T combines high-speed output with one-click size changeovers to improve mass production efficiency. The CS450T offers large-format bag manufacturing capabilities and rapid size changeovers to accommodate diverse orders. Meanwhile, the RZFD-250AS reduces manual labor in downstream operations through automatic defect rejection, stacking, and bundling. Together, these machines offer manufacturers a wider range of production options while supporting material compatibility, operational stability, and consistent bag quality.

Although All in Print China 2026 has come to an end, Ruizhi Machinery remains committed to technological innovation. Through the exhibition, the company strengthened its connections with global packaging industry partners and gained valuable insights into evolving market demands. Moving forward, Ruizhi Machinery will continue to optimize machine performance and advance automation technologies, delivering more stable, efficient, and flexible paper bag manufacturing solutions to support the sustainable development of the packaging industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/all-in-print-china-2026-concludes-successfully-as-ruizhi-machinery-showcases-three-new-machines-302923395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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