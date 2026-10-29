Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 29/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3538265XXX -- Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ) 4.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 24/11/2045; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and debt-like XS3553933XXX -- integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Capital Protected Issuer Callable 7.75% Notes due 29/10/2036; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3498997XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank Floating Rate Series CBL87 Covered Bonds due 29/10/2029; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553896XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 5.140% Covered Bonds due 29/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like USC0574BAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.140% Covered Bonds due 29/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD250,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US06418BAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447794 EQS News ID: 2424082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 29, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)