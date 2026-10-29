Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) ("Lithium Corporation" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing North American critical mineral resources, reports the completion of its 2026 field programs at the Big Creek rare earth element (REE) property and Yeehaw titanium/REE property; both located in British Columbia, Canada.

Lithium Corporation staked the Big Creek REE prospect following the Company's Fall 2025 exploration program at its Las Pilas property. All Big Creek claims, covering 10,832-acres (4,383-hectares) in the Midway Range north of Greenwood, were fully granted in late August 2026.

Work at Big Creek included prospecting, geological and geochemical fieldwork, and a preliminary radiometric survey. At Yeehaw, fieldwork consisted of geochemical work and a preliminary radiometric survey. Initial observations suggest radiometric surveys will be an effective tool for tracing mineralized zones that subcrop beneath areas of locally extensive glaciofluvial till. These preliminary findings may help guide future exploration and refine the interpretation of mineralized zones beneath surface cover.

Earlier this year, Lithium Corporation optioned the Company's Las Pilas rare earth element (REE) prospect. At the optionee's request, Linda Caron, MSc, P.Eng., prepared an NI 43-101-compliant technical report. The report recommends a two-stage exploration program with an estimated budget of $100,000. Lithium Corporation is reviewing the recommendations and developing plans to incorporate relevant findings into its broader regional REE exploration strategy.

Lithium Corporation's portfolio consists of lithium, graphite, titanium, rare earth elements and fluorspar prospects. Learn more here: https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Nevada-based Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) is a mineral exploration company operating as a project generator, identifying and advancing prospective critical mineral assets across North America. The Company's portfolio includes lithium, rare earth elements and other minerals essential to energy storage and electrification, providing exposure to diverse opportunities within the critical minerals sector and supporting the development of secure North American supply chains.

Through strategic partnerships and partner-funded exploration, LTUM seeks to advance projects while limiting the Company's direct capital commitments. Retained royalty interests preserve exposure to potential future production, creating multiple pathways for value generation across the portfolio while supporting a capital-efficient approach to exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tom Lewis"

Tom Lewis,

President & CEO

Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) 1031 Railroad St. Ste 102B Elko NV 89801 (775) 410-5287

www.lithiumcorporation.com

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