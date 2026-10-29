AI-Powered Insurer Deploys Vonage Network and Communications APIs to Deliver Faster, More Reliable Claims Experiences for Policyholders Worldwide

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Bdeo, a global AI-powered insurance technology company, has deployed Vonage's network-powered solutions a purpose-built combination of the Quality on Demand (QoD) Network API, Vonage Video API, and Vonage Messages API. The deployment enables Bdeo to deliver faster, more accurate insurance claims and underwriting experiences for policyholders worldwide.

Bdeo's deployment marks one of the world's first enterprise go-lives of the QoD API in full commercial production.

Filing an insurance claim is rarely straightforward. Bdeo, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, set out to change that. Operating as a white-label AI visual intelligence platform on behalf of insurance carriers, Bdeo helps insurers make faster, more accurate decisions for their policyholders, across multiple countries and carrier environments. Trusted by over 50 insurers across more than 25 countries in Europe and Latin America, and working with eight of the 10 leading motor insurers in Spain, Bdeo brings proven scale and deep market expertise to this deployment. In Spain, it manages more than 50 percent of motor insurance underwriting.

The Vonage solutions now sit at the heart of that experience, integrating network prioritization, live video, and messaging into a single, seamlessly orchestrated workflow that removes complexity for both developers and policyholders:

Vonage Messages API (via RCS and SMS) sends policyholders a single link to capture photo or video evidence of damage directly from their phone, removing friction from the very first step of the claims process and accelerating the time to first notification.

(via RCS and SMS) sends policyholders a single link to capture photo or video evidence of damage directly from their phone, removing friction from the very first step of the claims process and accelerating the time to first notification. Vonage Video API connects policyholders with loss adjusters via live video call, enabling real-time visual assessments that drive faster, more accurate outcomes, reducing the need for in-person inspections and cutting overall claims cycle times.

connects policyholders with loss adjusters via live video call, enabling real-time visual assessments that drive faster, more accurate outcomes, reducing the need for in-person inspections and cutting overall claims cycle times. Vonage QoD Network API dynamically configures the mobile network to deliver the connectivity experience each session demands automatically, with no action required from the policyholder or the insurer. Rather than applying a blanket setting at the start of every call, Vonage's platform monitors conditions and invokes QoD only when needed, such as when bitrate drops below the threshold required for reliable video capture, applying the appropriate QoD profile for the use case or network environment so all of the complexity is abstracted away, from both developers and end users. The result: sharper images, more reliable evidence capture, and faster resolutions for policyholders filing claims on the go, at a crash scene, in a crowded car park, or stranded on a congested motorway.

Crucially, higher-quality video and photo streams directly benefit Bdeo's AI, and the insurers it serves. By prioritizing the mobile uplink connection, Vonage QoD improves the fidelity of incoming visual data, giving Bdeo's AI services cleaner, higher-resolution input to analyze. Higher-quality frames enable more accurate damage detection, less need for human review, and faster claim resolution. Richer, more consistent visual evidence also supports stronger audit trails and documentation standards, helping insurers meet regulatory and compliance requirements with greater confidence. Together, these capabilities improve the business metrics and insurer SLAs that matter most to Bdeo's clients.

"Filing an insurance claim is rarely a simple experience Bdeo set out to change that. Our organization wanted to create a solution to minimize what can be a stressful time," said Rafael Castillo, CTO at Bdeo. "Vonage gave us everything we needed in one place global coverage, a robust API infrastructure, and the ability to bring video, network, and messaging together through a single provider. That consolidation was essential for a company like Bdeo, operating across multiple countries and carrier environments. By combining stable, high-quality video with a faster, more streamlined process, we're turning a difficult moment into a simpler, more positive experience for policyholders, while helping insurers reduce claims cycle times, improve the accuracy of their assessments, and meet compliance standards more consistently."

"Programmable connectivity is no longer just a vision of the future; it's here today, transforming the way businesses operate and innovate," said Kunal Shukla, Head of Solution Area, Network Powered Solutions at Vonage. "Insurance claims happen during some of life's most worrying moments, and Bdeo is using Vonage APIs to make those moments easier for policyholders around the world. By combining our network-powered solutions, video, and messaging capabilities with carrier-grade QoD, Bdeo is able to deliver faster claims processing, more accurate AI-driven assessments, and stronger compliance documentation in live production today."

For more about the Vonage API platform, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About Bdeo

Bdeo is a global B2B2C insurtech company that uses AI-powered visual intelligence to help insurance carriers streamline the claims and underwriting process for policyholders. Operating as a white-label provider, Bdeo serves insurers and their customers around the world, enabling faster, more accurate decisions through photo and video evidence analysis. For more information, visit bdeo.io.

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