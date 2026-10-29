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WKN: A1CXBR | ISIN: BMG6331P1041 | Ticker-Symbol: AOY
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 09:12
21,660 Euro
-2,12 % -0,470
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,08010:29
21,69022,08010:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED21,660-2,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.