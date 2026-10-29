Attendees will see how AOS' latest advancements boost AI performance, improve thermal management and strengthen protection while increasing design flexibility and end-to-end system efficiency

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide-bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, will present technologies that address a wide range of power design challenges at electronica 2026. Attendees are invited to see AOS' latest products, which meet growing demands for higher power delivery and performance, greater efficiency, smaller board space, and higher reliability in AI core power, AI data center, and industrial power designs. AOS will exhibit solutions in the following key application areas:

AI Core Power:

New AOS power management products meet the high-performance needs of AI computing, graphics, and next-generation notebook applications. Featured products include the AOZ73216QI and AOZ73104QI controllers and the AOZ57011QI and AOZ51316QI Dual Smart Power Stages, which improve reliability for high-current GPUs and SoCs in AI data centers.

AI Data Center:

AOS' AI data center portfolio now includes AlphaSGT MOSFETs, aSiC, and GaN products for hot-swap, 48V/54V, and emerging 800VDC power architectures. These devices enable high-density DC/DC and AC/DC conversion with improved thermal performance and ultra-low switching losses in compact, cooling-efficient designs for AI servers and accelerators. New products offer double-sided cooling, efficient high-voltage conversion, high-frequency power delivery, and the ruggedness needed to meet reliability and efficiency requirements in demanding AI factory environments.

Industrial Power:

AOS' latest MOSFETs and motor driver ICs are designed for BLDC motor applications ranging from power tools and outdoor equipment to e-mobility systems. The expanded portfolio features low-loss MOSFETs in a broad range of robust power packages, including DFN5x6, TOLL, GLPAK, and GTPAK with topside cooling. AOS three-phase and half-bridge driver ICs also help customers simplify designs and enhance protection.

Where: electronica 2026, Trade Fair Center Messe München, Munich, Germany

When: November 10-13, 2026

Booth: C4-102

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide-bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, GaN, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphics cards, data centers, AI servers, smartphones, consumer and industrial motor controls, TVs, lighting, automotive electronics, and power supply units for various equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Mina Galvan

Tel: 408.830.9742

Email: mina.galvan@aosmd.com