Scatec has signed $217 million in non-recourse loans with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the first phase of its Dandara project in Egypt, and has started construction. The first phase combines 569 MW of solar with 100 MWh of battery storage and has a capital cost of USD 271 million, the Norwegian developer said. It is due to begin commercial operation in the first half of 2028, with construction of the second phase expected to start in the first half of 2027. Scatec will act as engineering, ...

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