Temu joins Digital Business Ireland to support Irish businesses' online growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has joined Digital Business Ireland (DBI) as a member, strengthening its engagement with Ireland's digital business community and its efforts to support local businesses in growing online.

DBI is a representative body for Ireland's digital business community, with a network of more than 8,000 businesses across a range of sectors. Through its membership, Temu will take part in DBI's industry events and roundtables to exchange insights on e-commerce and engage directly with local businesses.

"Having Temu part of the DBI community reflects our ability to attract some of the world's biggest digital companies to our network," said dp Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Digital Business Ireland. "Our focus is on turning those connections into opportunities for Irish businesses: sharing expertise, opening routes to new customers and tackling barriers to online growth. We look forward to working with Temu to help more Irish enterprises realise their digital ambitions."

The membership builds on Temu's broader engagement with business organisations across Europe, including recently joining Cross-Border Commerce Europe, Startup Valencia and chambers of commerce in Belgium and Finland, as part of its efforts to support local businesses and address barriers to e-commerce growth.

Over the past year, Temu has held more than 100 meetings with trade associations, chambers of commerce and start-up networks across Europe. These discussions have highlighted complexity, cost and connection as recurring challenges for businesses seeking to grow online, as identified in Temu's Small Business Insights Report 2026.

"We want more small businesses in Ireland to benefit from the opportunities that e-commerce creates," said a Temu spokesperson. "Joining Digital Business Ireland will help us work more closely with local entrepreneurs, understand their needs and support them in reaching new customers at home and across Europe."

Temu launched in Ireland in 2023 and opened its platform to local sellers in 2025 through its Local Seller Programme, giving Irish businesses an additional sales channel to reach customers at home and internationally. Sellers can integrate their existing business software with Temu through more than 200 ERP integrations and access a network of more than 150 delivery providers across Europe, including An Post.

The Local Seller Programme is now available in more than 35 markets globally, including Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Mexico, South Korea and Japan.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Digital Business Ireland

Digital Business Ireland (DBI) is the voice of the Irish digital commerce sector. Set up in 2019, DBI is comprised of a community of over 8,000 businesses and counts a number of national trade representative bodies, large technology companies and SMEs among its members. The organisation consists of a wide range of online and digital businesses including retail, hospitality, professional services, travel, technology, transport, education, leisure, agri-business and property. Digital Business Ireland is a member of the Department of Enterprises' Digital Advisory Forum.

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