AireSpring Earns 10th Consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider, announced today that it has received the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award from TMC, marking the company's tenth consecutive year earning this recognition. The award reflects AireSpring's continued commitment to its channel partners through innovative technology, comprehensive managed network solutions, and exceptional service and support.

Over Two Decades of Commitment to Channel Partners

AireSpring's tenth consecutive Channel Program Excellence Award underscores its extensive record of helping channel partners grow their businesses, address increasingly complex customer requirements, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This success is built on three key strengths:

A Channel-First Commitment: AireSpring's 100% channel business model ensures that partners remain at the center of its go-to-market strategy, supported by competitive compensation, in-depth resources, and a collaborative approach to customer success.

Technology That Simplifies Complexity: AireSpring's comprehensive portfolio of managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and cloud communications solutions, combined with its AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, helps partners simplify complex, multi-vendor environments and deliver greater value to enterprise customers.

Service and Support That Set AireSpring Apart: From dedicated project managers and experienced Tier 3 engineers to proactive network monitoring and responsive technical support, AireSpring combines advanced technology with personalized service to help partners deliver reliable solutions and long-term customer satisfaction.

"Receiving this recognition for the tenth consecutive year is especially meaningful because our success has always been built on the strength of our channel partnerships," said John Young, SVP, Channel Sales at AireSpring. "Our partners depend on us to help them navigate increasingly complex customer requirements, and we continue to invest in the technology, expertise, and personalized support that help them succeed. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the trust our partners place in us every day."

This recognition comes at an important milestone for AireSpring following its recent merger with Spectrotel, bringing together two established leaders in managed network services and connectivity. The combined organization builds on its history of service to the channel, offering partners expanded capabilities, deeper expertise, and new opportunities to address complex customer challenges and grow their businesses.

About AireSpring

AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering connectivity, networking, and security solutions to enterprises in more than 190 countries via contracts with more than 265 carriers and ISPs. Operating via an indirect sales model, AireSpring provides a comprehensive portfolio including managed global connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, enterprise mobility, and unified communications. Its AI-powered IT service management platform, AIreCONTROL, provides single pane of glass visibility, automation, and lifecycle management across complex, multi-vendor networks. For more information, visit airespring.com or follow AireSpring on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-earns-10th-consecutive-internet-telephony-channel-program-excellence-1243366