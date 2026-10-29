In matched multi-center cohorts, Telo Genomics is expanding comparative evaluation of blood-based TELO-MRD against Adaptive Biotechnologies' clonoSEQ next-generation sequencing MRD testing.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics"), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests based on three-dimensional analysis of telomeres (which are the ends of chromosomes), today announced that it is advancing multiple clinical research initiatives to expand the comparative evaluation of its blood-based TELO-MRD assay against Adaptive Biotechnologies' clonoSEQ assay, a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based method for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment in multiple myeloma.

TELO-MRD is a liquid-biopsy approach to MRD testing focusing on multiple myeloma. It combines enumeration of circulating tumor cells, specifically circulating myeloma plasma cells, with three-dimensional telomere profiling of those cells using the Company's proprietary TeloView platform. The assay is designed to detect residual disease in peripheral blood and to assess genomic instability within those cells. Standard MRD assessment in multiple myeloma relies primarily on bone-marrow testing using next-generation flow cytometry or next-generation sequencing such as Adaptive Biotechnologies' clonoSEQ. Those methods quantify residual tumor burden from a single marrow site in a disease that is often patchy and, in the case of clonotype-dependent NGS, require identification of a dominant clone.

The Company is pursuing a multi-center strategy to obtain a broad and diverse collection of clinical samples with available NGS-MRD results to support the continued validation of TELO-MRD. The Company previously disclosed expected receipt of clinical samples from the IFM 2018-04 study by the University of Nantes, France, for which Adaptive clonoSEQ MRD results have already been collected. Comparative testing on that cohort is scheduled to commence during the calendar fourth quarter 2026 and is expected to provide an important opportunity to directly compare TELO-MRD with an established NGS-based clinical reference method.

While the IFM 2018-04 cohort represents a central component of the validation program, the Company's strategy is to pursue additional opportunities to expand the clinical evidence supporting TELO-MRD. To augment the planned French study with Johnson & Johnson, Telo Genomics is advancing additional studies involving Greek, U.S., and Canadian cohorts. These parallel initiatives are intended to accumulate additional comparative TELO-MRD and NGS data, increase overall sample size, and strengthen the statistical robustness of the findings across independent patient populations and institutions.

Complementary research initiatives to support comparative validation include:

University of Athens, Greece: Telo Genomics is obtaining an additional cohort of approximately 25-30 clinical samples with available Adaptive clonoSEQ MRD data. This initiative will allow comparative evaluation to proceed while preparations for the French cohort continue.

Jewish General Hospital, Montreal, Canada: The Company has identified 10 additional MRD monitoring time points from its ongoing collaborative study, creating further opportunities to expand the comparative clinical dataset, subject to the availability of corresponding NGS results.

Cleveland Clinic, United States: In collaboration with Dr. Sandra Mazzoni, the Company is actively recruiting patients with existing Adaptive clonoSEQ results to support additional comparative testing and expand the diversity of its clinical study population.

By incorporating independent patient cohorts from multiple institutions, these studies are intended to increase overall sample size, strengthen the statistical robustness of the findings, and assess the reproducibility of TELO-MRD performance across diverse clinical populations. Pursuing these studies in parallel is expected to accelerate the generation of comparative clinical evidence while preparations for the French study continue.

"These multi-center initiatives reflect our commitment to building a robust comparative dataset for TELO-MRD against established NGS methods," said John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telo Genomics. "Expanding beyond a single cohort will allow us to evaluate performance across independent patient populations and strengthen the evidence supporting potential clinical utility as we move toward commercialization, which we are planning for 2027."

While TELO-MRD is not yet commercially available, the Company intends to continue development of TELO-MRD with the objective of a commercial application by the end of calendar 2027. These studies are research comparisons and are not a basis for treatment decisions. Results will require confirmation in larger, independent studies.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 190+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM, is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "may," "could," "objective," "estimate," or statements that certain events "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and scope of comparative studies involving TELO-MRD and Adaptive clonoSEQ, the expected contribution of additional cohorts to the validation program, the Company's plans to continue development of TELO-MRD, and the objective of a commercial application by the end of calendar 2027. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this release, including that sample availability and study timelines will proceed as planned and that funding and collaboration partners will remain available. Those assumptions may prove incorrect. Actual results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that additional clinical data will not confirm current expectations, delays in sample receipt or study initiation, and other risks described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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