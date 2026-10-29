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TE

WKN: A1C7VE | ISIN: US8740801043 | Ticker-Symbol: IZZ
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 13:51
9,000 Euro
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8,7009,00012:46
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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 10:00 Uhr
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TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2026, Declares Cash Dividend and Issues Notice of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended August 31, 2026 and issued notice of Annual General Meeting.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

  • Net revenues were US$994.6 million, compared to net revenues of US$861.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$235.9 million, compared to income from operations of US$96.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$247.7 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$107.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss attributable to TAL was US$47.4 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$124.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$35.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$135.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.09. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2,748.5 million as of August 31, 2026, compared to US$3,239.3 million as of February 28, 2026.

Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2026

  • Net revenues were US$1,753.0 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,436.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$373.1 million, compared to income from operations of US$110.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$396.4 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$133.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$360.6 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$155.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$383.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$177.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.65. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.69.

Financial Data--Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2027

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)


Three Months Ended


August 31,


2025

2026

Pct. Change

Net revenues

861,353

994,648

15.5 %

Income from operations

96,097

235,861

145.4 %

Non-GAAP income from operations

107,849

247,692

129.7 %

Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL

124,084

(47,438)

(138.2 %)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to TAL

135,836

(35,607)

(126.2 %)

Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL -

basic

0.22

(0.09)

(139.5 %)

Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL -

diluted

0.21

(0.09)

(140.0 %)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable

to TAL - basic

0.24

(0.06)

(127.1 %)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable

to TAL - diluted

0.24

(0.06)

(127.4 %)




Six Months Ended


August 31,


2025

2026

Pct. Change

Net revenues

1,436,352

1,753,025

22.0 %

Income from operations

110,443

373,065

237.8 %

Non-GAAP income from operations

132,958

396,434

198.2 %

Net income attributable to TAL

155,366

360,569

132.1 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

177,881

383,938

115.8 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic

0.26

0.65

146.9 %

Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted

0.26

0.65

147.9 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - basic

0.30

0.69

129.6 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to

TAL - diluted

0.30

0.69

130.6 %

"In the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, we delivered steady revenue growth and continued to improve operational efficiency," said Alex Peng, TAL's President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our focus remains on strengthening our core businesses and delivering better learning experiences for students."

Mr. Peng added, " Looking ahead, we will continue to combine our educational expertise with technology to better serve students and create long-term value."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, TAL reported net revenues of US$994.6 million, representing a 15.5% increase from US$861.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, operating costs and expenses were US$758.8 million, representing a 0.8% decrease from US$765.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$747.0 million, representing a 0.9% decrease from US$753.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cost of revenues increased by 8.0% to US$400.0 million from US$370.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 8.0% to US$399.5 million, from US$369.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.3% to US$226.4 million from US$267.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 15.6% to US$223.3 million, from US$264.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

General and administrative expenses increased by 3.7% to US$132.4 million from US$127.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 4.1% to US$124.2 million, from US$119.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 0.7% to US$11.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 from US$11.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2026.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 21.1% to US$594.6 million from US$491.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 was 59.8%, compared to 57.0% in the same period of the prior year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$235.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to income from operations of US$96.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$247.7 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$107.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$189.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to other income of US$67.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The change in other income/(expense) for the second quarter was mainly driven by fluctuations in the fair value of certain investments.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$135.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to US$51.1 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The increase in income tax expense was mainly due to changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$47.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$124.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$35.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$135.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.09 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 was US$179.1 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments

As of August 31, 2026, the Company had US$1,952.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$795.9 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,523.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,715.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2026.

Deferred Revenue

As of August 31, 2026, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$930.4 million, compared to US$882.2 million as of February 28, 2026.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2027

Net Revenues

For the first six months of fiscal year 2027, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,753.0 million, representing a 22.0% increase from US$1,436.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first six months of fiscal year 2027, operating costs and expenses were US$1,380.0 million, representing a 4.1% increase from US$1,325.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,356.6 million, representing a 4.1% increase from US$1,303.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Cost of revenues increased by 14.3% to US$720.2 million from US$629.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 14.4% to US$719.2 million from US$628.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 11.1% to US$398.4 million from US$448.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 11.2% to US$392.6 million from US$442.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.4% to US$261.3 million from US$247.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 5.3% to US$244.9 million from US$232.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 3.8% to US$23.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2027 from US$22.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2026.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 28.1% to US$1,032.8 million from US$806.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. The gross margin for the first six months of fiscal year 2027 was 58.9%, compared to 56.1% in the same period of the prior year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$373.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2027, compared to income from operations of US$110.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$396.4 million, compared to US$133.0 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other income was US$215.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2027, compared to other income of US$76.5 million in the same period of the prior year. The change in other income for the first six months was mainly driven by fluctuations in the fair value of certain investments.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$279.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2027, compared to US$62.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2026. The increase in income tax expense was mainly due to changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$360.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2027, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$155.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$383.9 million, compared to US$177.9 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.65 in the first six months of fiscal year 2027. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.69 in the first six months of fiscal year 2027.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal year 2027 was US$299.2 million.

Share Repurchase

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has authorized to extend the Company's share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") initially launched in July 2025 by 12 months. Pursuant to the extended Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to approximately US$393.7 million of its common shares through July 28, 2027. Between July 29, 2026 and October 23, 2026, the Company has repurchased 64,226 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$2.0 million.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company's board of directors has considered and approved the declaration and payment of a cash dividend to our shareholders out of the Company's cash balances in an amount of US$0.3 per common share (US$0.1 per ADS), representing an aggregate dividend payment of approximately US$55.2 million to all shareholders of the Company.

The cash dividend will be paid on or about December 18, 2026 to the Company's shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2026.

TAL to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2026

The Company announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at TAL Building No.1, Courtyard No. 9, Qixin Middle Street, Changping District, Beijing, China, on November 27, 2026 at 3:00PM (Beijing time). No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs to discuss Company's affairs with management.

The Company's board of directors has fixed the close of business on November 9, 2026 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the "Record Date"). Holders of record of the Company's common shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

The notice of the AGM is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.tal.com/. The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.tal.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended August 31, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on October 29, 2026).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212718/1051b87d48e.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

February 28,
2026


As of

August 31,
2026

ASSETS








Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,523,879


$ 1,952,620

Restricted cash, current

227,551


221,561

Short-term investments

1,715,446


795,947

Inventories, net

143,326


254,280

Amounts due from related parties, current

46


25

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

232,870


313,187

Total current assets

3,843,118


3,537,620

Restricted cash, non-current

34,608


32,218

Property and equipment, net

500,710


499,700

Deferred tax assets

3,170


3,513

Rental deposits

28,058


30,404

Intangible assets, net

45,975


43,890

Goodwill

45,545


45,545

Land use rights, net

189,779


191,402

Amounts due from related parties, non-current

134


182

Long-term investments

828,249


1,803,390

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

37,216


90,443

Operating lease right-of-use assets

379,727


379,417

Total assets

$ 5,936,289


$ 6,657,724





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 152,513


$ 141,754

Deferred revenue, current

832,839


883,234

Amounts due to related parties, current

97


96

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

672,344


751,095

Operating lease liabilities, current

109,393


120,655

Short-term debt

-


29,763

Total current liabilities

1,767,186


1,926,597

Deferred revenue, non-current

49,353


47,167

Deferred tax liabilities

67,981


245,162

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

278,083


266,464

Total liabilities

2,162,603


2,485,390





Equity




Class A common shares

156


141

Class B common shares

49

49

Treasury stock

(20)

(6)

Additional paid-in capital

3,694,418

3,679,256

Statutory reserve

216,638

212,517

(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings

(130,428)

234,262

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(6,376)

47,044

Total TAL Education Group's equity

3,774,437

4,173,263

Non-controlling interests

(751)

(929)

Total equity

3,773,686

4,172,334

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,936,289

$ 6,657,724

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

August 31,

For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2025


2026


2025


2026

Net revenues

$ 861,353


$ 994,648


$ 1,436,352


$ 1,753,025

Cost of revenues (note 1)

370,340


400,005


629,911


720,183

Gross profit

491,013


594,643


806,441


1,032,842

Operating expenses (note 1)








Selling and marketing

267,286


226,407


448,059


398,434

General and administrative (note 2)

127,630


132,375


247,939


261,343

Total operating expenses

394,916


358,782


695,998


659,777

Income from operations

96,097


235,861


110,443


373,065

Interest income, net

14,161


8,156


32,883


18,061

Other income/(expense)

67,076


(189,683)


76,548


215,530

Impairment loss on long-term

investments

(1,410)


-


(1,410)


-

Income before income tax expense and

(loss)/income from equity method

investments

175,924


54,334


218,464


606,656

Income tax expense

(51,080)


(135,895)


(62,158)


(279,553)

(Loss)/income from equity method

investments

(819)


34,026


(1,074)


33,287

Net income/(loss)

124,025


(47,535)


155,232


360,390

Add: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests

59


97


134


179

Total net income/(loss) attributable to

TAL Education Group

$ 124,084


$ (47,438)


$ 155,366


$ 360,569

Net income/(loss) per common share








Basic

$ 0.65


$ (0.26)


$ 0.79


$ 1.96

Diluted

0.64


(0.26)


0.78


1.94

Net income/(loss) per ADS (note 3)








Basic

$ 0.22


$ (0.09)


$ 0.26


$ 0.65

Diluted

0.21


(0.09)


0.26


0.65

Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income/(loss) per

common share








Basic

189,830,408


183,951,220


195,905,541


184,173,570

Diluted

192,494,611


183,951,220


198,687,649


186,010,217


Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


August 31,

August 31,


2025


2026


2025


2026

Cost of revenues

$ 503


$ 512


$ 1,125


$ 1,012

Selling and marketing expenses

2,905


3,150


5,976


5,877

General and administrative expenses

8,344


8,169


15,414


16,480

Total

$ 11,752


$ 11,831


$ 22,515


$ 23,369


Note 2: GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses include government subsidies, which

were separately presented in our historical financial statements. This reclassification has been made to

conform to the presentation for the current period, and such reclassification had no impact on the Group's

previously reported income from operations, net income/(loss), shareholders' equity, or cash flows.


Note 3: Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2025


2026


2025


2026

Net income/(loss)

$ 124,025


$ (47,535)


$ 155,232


$ 360,390

Other comprehensive income,

net of tax

11,355


27,141


27,342


53,421

Comprehensive income/(loss)

135,380


(20,394)


182,574


413,811

Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to non-

controlling interests

53


97


120


178

Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group

$ 135,433


$ (20,297)


$ 182,694


$ 413,989

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2025


2026


2025


2026

Net cash (used in)/provided by

operating activities

$ (58,095)


$ (179,068)


$ 289,690


$ 299,168

Net cash provided by investing

activities

563,331


306,192


36,022


122,083

Net cash (used in)/provided by

financing activities

(281,885)


131,895


(535,989)


(8,769)

Effect of exchange rate

changes

(328)


(275)


(45)


7,879

Net increase/(decrease) in

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

223,023


258,744


(210,322)


420,361

Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the

beginning of period

$ 1,558,386


$ 1,947,655


$ 1,991,731


$ 1,786,038

Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end

of period

$ 1,781,409


$ 2,206,399


$ 1,781,409


$ 2,206,399

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

August 31,


For the Six Months Ended

August 31,


2025


2026


2025


2026









Cost of revenues

$ 370,340


$ 400,005


$ 629,911


$ 720,183

Share-based compensation expenses in

cost of revenues

503


512


1,125


1,012

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

369,837


399,493


628,786


719,171









Selling and marketing expenses

267,286


226,407


448,059


398,434

Share-based compensation expenses in

selling and marketing expenses

2,905


3,150


5,976


5,877

Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses

264,381


223,257


442,083


392,557









General and administrative expenses

(note 2)

127,630


132,375


247,939


261,343

Share-based compensation expenses in

general and administrative expenses

8,344


8,169


15,414


16,480

Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses (note 2)

119,286


124,206


232,525


244,863









Operating costs and expenses

765,256


758,787


1,325,909


1,379,960

Share-based compensation expenses in

operating costs and expenses

11,752


11,831


22,515


23,369

Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses

753,504


746,956


1,303,394


1,356,591









Income from operations

96,097


235,861


110,443


373,065

Share based compensation expenses

11,752


11,831


22,515


23,369

Non-GAAP income from operations

107,849


247,692


132,958


396,434









Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL

Education Group

124,084


(47,438)


155,366


360,569

Share based compensation expenses

11,752


11,831


22,515


23,369

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL Education Group

(note 4)

$ 135,836


$ (35,607)


$ 177,881


$ 383,938









Net income/(loss) per ADS







Basic

$ 0.22


$ (0.09)


$ 0.26

$ 0.65

Diluted

0.21


(0.09)


0.26

0.65

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per

ADS







Basic

$ 0.24


$ (0.06)


$ 0.30

$ 0.69

Diluted

0.24


(0.06)


0.30

0.69

ADSs used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ADS







Basic

569,491,224


551,853,660


587,716,623

552,520,710

Diluted

577,483,833


551,853,660


596,062,947

558,030,651

ADSs used in calculating Non-

GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS







Basic

569,491,224


551,853,660


587,716,623

552,520,710

Diluted

577,483,833


551,853,660


596,062,947

558,030,651


Note 4: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the second quarter and in the first

six months of fiscal year 2027.

SOURCE TAL Education Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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