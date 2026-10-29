BorgWarner Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results, Increases 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance, Announces 9 Awards Across Portfolio to Support Long-Term Profitable Growth

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported third quarter results for 2026.

Third Quarter Results and Business Highlights

BorgWarner (the "Company") achieved a U.S. GAAP operating margin of 8.7% during the third quarter of 2026, or an increase of 180 basis points, compared with the third quarter of 2025. The Company achieved an adjusted operating margin of 10.9%, or an increase of 20 basis points, compared with the third quarter of 2025. The Company's continued focus on cost controls allowed it to deliver strong performance despite a lower industry production environment.

The Company successfully executed a debt tender and make-whole redemption to reduce its gross debt balance by $864 million during the third quarter of 2026.

The Company repurchased approximately $175 million of its outstanding shares and paid a $35 million cash dividend to its shareholders during the third quarter of 2026.

The Company continued to make progress in its product readiness across its portfolio offerings for the data center and industrial markets. Additionally, the Company has accelerated its quoting activity for its industrial solutions.

New Business Awards Across Portfolio

The Company secured multiple new business awards that are expected to support its long-term profitable growth, including the following:

Foundational Awards

Engine control module award with a global OEM for a new internal combustion engine pickup truck platform. Production is expected to begin in 2029.

Three conquest turbocharger awards with a global powertrain leader for light vehicle gasoline platforms in South America and Europe. Production is expected to begin in 2027.

eProduct Awards

First aluminum-wire eMotor program award with a major Chinese OEM for hybrid vehicles, including generator and traction motors for auxiliary drive applications. Production is expected to begin in 2026.

Three eMotor awards with leading OEMs in China for range-extended, battery-electric and hybrid vehicle applications. Production is expected to begin between 2027 and 2028.

High-voltage inverter award with a global OEM for its next-generation battery-electric vehicle programs. This award builds on an established customer relationship.

Third Quarter Summary:

U.S. GAAP net sales of $3,487 million, a decrease of approximately 2.9% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies, organic net sales decreased 3.1% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

U.S. GAAP net earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, an increase of 47.9% compared with the third quarter of 2025. Excluding $0.31 of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.39 per diluted share, an increase of 12.1% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

U.S. GAAP operating income of $302 million, or 8.7% of net sales. Excluding $79 million of pretax expenses related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $381 million, or 10.9% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $320 million. Free cash flow of $195 million.



Financial Results:

The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The non-comparable items presented below are calculated after tax using the corresponding effective tax rate discrete to each item and the weighted average number of diluted shares for the periods presented. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.08

$ 0.73

$ 3.59

$ 2.48















Non-comparable items:













Restructuring expense 0.20

0.10

0.32

0.26 Accelerated depreciation 0.04

0.19

0.07

0.28 U.S. pension plan settlement loss 0.04

-

0.04

- Loss on debt extinguishment 0.02

-

0.02

- Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances -

0.04

0.01

0.03 Impairment charges -

-

-

0.16 Write-off of customer incentive asset -

-

-

0.03 Costs to exit charging business -

-

-

0.14 Legal settlement -

0.18

-

0.18 Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition

compensation -

0.02

-

0.05 Loss on sale of assets -

0.01

-

0.02 Loss on sale of businesses -

0.01

-

0.01 Insurance recovery -

(0.07)

-

(0.07) Merger and acquisition (income) expense, net -

-

(0.01)

0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01) Tax adjustments 0.02

-

0.02

(0.06) Other non-comparable items 0.01

0.04

0.02

0.05 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.39

$ 1.24

$ 4.05

$ 3.57

Net sales were $3,487 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of approximately 2.9% compared with the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by declining market production volumes and lower Battery Energy Systems segment sales. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2026 were $221 million, compared with net earnings of $158 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026 were $1.08, up 47.9% from $0.73 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026 were $1.39, up 12.1% from adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.24 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2026 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.31) per diluted share, while adjusted net earnings for the third quarter of 2025 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.51) per diluted share. These and other non-comparable items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in adjusted net earnings per diluted share was primarily due to a lower full year effective tax rate and the impact of a lower share count resulting from share repurchases in 2025 and 2026.

Full Year 2026 Guidance Update: The Company increased its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance due to the expected impacts of the Company's share repurchases and a decline in its full year effective tax rate.

At the midpoint of its 2026 guidance, the Company expects to deliver another year of adjusted operating margin expansion and adjusted earnings per share growth despite the Company's expectation that its weighted light vehicle market will be down 2% to down 1% and a $10 million to $15 million industrial R&D investment to support long-term profitable growth. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $14.0 billion to $14.2 billion in 2026, compared with 2025 net sales of approximately $14.3 billion. The Company's net sales guidance range has been narrowed from its previous forecast of $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion due to lower industry production expectations at the high-end of the Company's previous guidance. The Company's net sales guidance implies a year-over-year change in organic net sales of down 4% to down 2.5%. The Company's net sales guidance includes an expected year-over-year sales decline of approximately $250 million in the Company's Battery Energy Systems segment, which represents approximately a 1.7% headwind to organic net sales growth in 2026. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year increase in sales of approximately $250 million primarily due to the strengthening of the Euro and Chinese Renminbi against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.3% to 9.6% in 2026. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items and the add-back of intangible asset amortization expense, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.7% to 10.9%. U.S. GAAP net earnings are expected to be within the range of $4.65 to $4.84 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be in the range of $5.20 to $5.35 per diluted share, compared with the Company's previous adjusted net earnings guidance range of $5.05 to $5.30 per diluted share. This increase is due to the expected impacts of the Company's share repurchases and a decline in its full year effective tax rate. Full year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,600 million to $1,700 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $900 million to $1,100 million, consistent with the Company's previous guidance.

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, a brief conference call concerning third quarter 2026 results and full year guidance will be webcast at: https://www.borgwarner.com/investors. Additionally, an earnings call presentation will be available at https://www.borgwarner.com/investors.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, including our guidance for full year 2026, our business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and profitable growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success, including the anticipated benefits of cost control and restructuring initiatives, our new business awards and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the success of our portfolio strategy; supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing and an inability to achieve expected levels of recoverability in commercial negotiations with customers concerning these costs; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis; the possibility that our 2023 tax-free spin-off of our former Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate publicly traded company will not achieve its intended tax benefits; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; impacts of our exit of the charging business; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs (and any potential refund recovery of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act) and export restrictions and their impact on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, including related litigation; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

BorgWarner Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales $ 3,487

$ 3,591

$ 10,668

$ 10,744 Cost of sales 2,825

2,927

8,608

8,801 Gross profit 662

664

2,060

1,943 Gross margin 19.0 %

18.5 %

19.3 %

18.1 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 310

341

969

973 Restructuring expense 50

23

89

71 Other operating expense (income), net -

52

(6)

83 Impairment charges -

-

-

42 Operating income 302

248

1,008

774















Equity in affiliates' (earnings) loss, net of tax (10)

(11)

(26)

(29) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (4)

(1)

(7)

(2) Interest expense (income), net 6

9

27

33 Other postretirement expense (income) 12

3

16

8 Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 298

248

998

764















Provision for income taxes 65

75

219

188 Net earnings 233

173

779

576 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 12

15

39

37 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 221

$ 158

$ 740

$ 539















Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. -

basic $ 1.10

$ 0.74

$ 3.64

$ 2.50















Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. -

diluted $ 1.08

$ 0.73

$ 3.59

$ 2.48















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 201.4

213.7

203.2

215.7 Diluted 204.6

216.5

206.4

217.6

BorgWarner Inc.













Net Sales by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)











(in millions)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 1,372

$ 1,437

$ 4,247

$ 4,372 Drivetrain & Morse Systems 1,346

1,452

4,223

4,242 PowerDrive Systems 705

582

1,957

1,724 Battery Energy Systems 78

132

280

441 Inter-segment eliminations (14)

(12)

(39)

(35) Net sales $ 3,487

$ 3,591

$ 10,668

$ 10,744















Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)







(in millions)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 201

$ 219

$ 640

$ 681 Drivetrain & Morse Systems 250

267

787

770 PowerDrive Systems (5)

(35)

(70)

(111) Battery Energy Systems (3)

(7)

(7)

(41) Segment Adjusted Operating Income 443

444

1,350

1,299 Corporate, including stock-based compensation 62

59

184

189 Restructuring expense 50

23

89

71 Intangible asset amortization expense 13

16

43

49 Accelerated depreciation 11

60

20

81 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances -

8

1

7 Legal settlement -

38

-

38 Impairment charges -

-

-

42 Write-off of customer incentive asset -

-

-

7 Costs to exit charging business -

-

-

32 Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition compensation -

5

-

11 Loss on sale of assets -

1

-

6 Loss on sale of businesses -

1

-

2 Insurance recovery -

(21)

-

(21) Merger and acquisition expense (income), net 1

2

(1)

4 Other non-comparable items 4

4

6

7 Equity in affiliates' (earnings) loss, net of tax (10)

(11)

(26)

(29) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (4)

(1)

(7)

(2) Interest expense (income), net 6

9

27

33 Other postretirement expense (income) 12

3

16

8 Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 298

248

998

764 Provision for income taxes 65

75

219

188 Net earnings 233

173

779

576 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 12

15

39

37 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 221

$ 158

$ 740

$ 539

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)















September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,583

$ 2,313 Receivables, net 3,075

2,962 Inventories 1,299

1,207 Prepayments and other current assets 390

313 Total current assets 6,347

6,795







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,229

3,330 Other non-current assets 3,640

3,644 Total assets $ 13,216

$ 13,769







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Short-term debt $ 1,106

$ 5 Accounts payable 2,137

1,996 Other current liabilities 1,255

1,281 Total current liabilities 4,498

3,282







Long-term debt 1,901

3,894 Other non-current liabilities: 951

979 Total liabilities 7,350

8,155







Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity 5,671

5,442 Noncontrolling interest 195

172 Total equity 5,866

5,614 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,216

$ 13,769

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,058

$ 1,029 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (364)

(307) Customer advances related to capital expenditures 6

16 Insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment -

4 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net 18

18 Payments for investments in equity securities (2)

- Proceeds from the sale of business, net -

7 Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net 2

16 Net cash used in investing activities (340)

(246) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Payments of notes payable -

(5) Additions to debt 3

- Repayments of debt, including current portion (864)

(406) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (425)

(210) Payments for excise tax on purchase of treasury stock (5)

- Payments for stock-based compensation items (34)

(22) Payment for business acquired, net of cash acquired (3)

- Payments for contingent consideration (1)

(4) Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders (104)

(84) Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders (13)

(22) Net cash used in financing activities (1,446)

(753) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2)

48 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (730)

78 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,313

2,094 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,583

$ 2,172







Supplemental Information (Unaudited)





(in millions)







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Depreciation and tooling amortization $ 404

$ 504 Intangible asset amortization $ 43

$ 49

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about the Company's financial results that is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest U.S. GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for 2026 is not intended to indicate that the Company is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those U.S. GAAP financial measures and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors and banking institutions in their analyses of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any U.S. GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings

The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to the Company, adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures, net of customer advances related to capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

Organic Net Sales Change

The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year-over-year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange ("FX") and net mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales $ 3,487

$ 3,591

$ 10,668

$ 10,744















Operating income $ 302

$ 248

$ 1,008

$ 774 Operating margin 8.7 %

6.9 %

9.4 %

7.2 %















Non-comparable items:













Restructuring expense $ 50

$ 23

$ 89

$ 71 Intangible asset amortization expense 13

16

43

49 Accelerated depreciation 11

60

20

81 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances -

8

1

7 Legal settlement -

38

-

38 Impairment charges -

-

-

42 Costs to exit charging business -

-

-

32 Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition

compensation -

5

-

11 Write-off of customer incentive asset -

-

-

7 Loss on sale of assets -

1

-

6 Loss on sale of businesses -

1

-

2 Insurance recovery -

(21)

-

(21) Merger and acquisition expense (income), net 1

2

(1)

4 Other non-comparable items 4

4

6

7 Adjusted operating income $ 381

$ 385

$ 1,166

$ 1,110 Adjusted operating margin 10.9 %

10.7 %

10.9 %

10.3 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 320

$ 368

$ 1,058

$ 1,029 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (125)

(111)

(364)

(307) Customer advances related to capital expenditures -

9

6

16 Free cash flow $ 195

$ 266

$ 700

$ 738

Third Quarter 2026 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q3 2025

Net Sales

FX

Organic

Net Sales

Change

Q3 2026

Net Sales

Organic

Net Sales

Change % Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 1,437

$ (2)

$ (63)

$ 1,372

(4.4) % Drivetrain & Morse Systems 1,452

1

(107)

1,346

(7.4) % PowerDrive Systems 582

9

114

705

19.6 % Battery Energy Systems 132

-

(54)

78

(40.9) % Inter-segment eliminations (12)

-

(2)

(14)

16.7 % Net sales $ 3,591

$ 8

$ (112)

$ 3,487

(3.1) %

Year to Date 2026 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q3 2025

YTD Net

Sales

FX

Organic

Net Sales

Change

Q3 2026

YTD Net

Sales

Organic

Net Sales

Change % Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 4,372

$ 103

$ (228)

$ 4,247

(5.2) % Drivetrain & Morse Systems 4,242

61

(80)

4,223

(1.9) % PowerDrive Systems 1,724

56

177

1,957

10.3 % Battery Energy Systems 441

9

(170)

280

(38.5) % Inter-segment eliminations (35)

-

(4)

(39)

11.4 % Total $ 10,744

$ 229

$ (305)

$ 10,668

(2.8) %

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full Year 2026 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net sales $ 14,000

$ 14,200







Operating income $ 1,308

$ 1,363 Operating margin 9.3 %

9.6 %







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense $ 110

$ 100 Intangible asset amortization 56

56 Accelerated depreciation 20

20 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances 1

1 Merger and acquisition (income) expense, net (1)

(1) Other non-comparable items 6

6 Adjusted operating income $ 1,500

$ 1,545 Adjusted operating margin 10.7 %

10.9 %

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low

High Earnings per Diluted Share $ 4.65

$ 4.84







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense $ 0.41

$ 0.37 Accelerated depreciation 0.07

0.07 U.S. pension plan settlement loss 0.04

0.04 Loss on debt extinguishment 0.02

0.02 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances 0.01

0.01 Merger and acquisition (income) expense, net (0.01)

(0.01) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.03)

(0.03) Tax adjustments 0.02

0.02 Other non-comparable items 0.02

0.02 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 5.20

$ 5.35

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full Year 2026 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,600

$ 1,700 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (700)

(600) Free cash flow $ 900

$ 1,100

Full Year 2026 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)































(in millions) FY 2025 Net

Sales

FX

Battery

Energy

Systems

("BES")

Sales

Change

Organic Net

Sales

Change

FY 2026 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change

Excluding

BES %

Organic Net

Sales

Change

Including

BES %

BorgWarner

LV

Weighted

Market % Low $ 14,316

$ 250

$ (250)

$ (316)

$ 14,000

(2.2) %

(4.0) %

(2.0) % High $ 14,316

$ 250

$ (250)

$ (116)

$ 14,200

(0.8) %

(2.6) %

(1.0) %

Full Year 2026 Estimated Year-Over-Year Change in Production (Unaudited)





























North America

Europe

China

Total

BorgWarner

Weighted Total Light vehicle

(2.5)% to (1.5)%

0.5% to 1%

(8)% to (6)%

(2.5)% to (1.5)%

(2)% to (1)%

SOURCE BorgWarner