Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

- Third-quarter 2026 sales and revenues increased 17% to $20.7 billion
- Third-quarter 2026 profit per share of $7.13; adjusted profit per share of $7.20
- Deployed $2.0 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter
Third Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2026
2025
Sales and Revenues
$20.7
$17.6
Profit Per Share
$7.13
$4.88
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$7.20
$4.95
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2026 results.
"Our third-quarter results reflect the durability of our end markets, with strong order rates and a record backlog," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "Our team continues to execute our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment, positioning us for a strong year while delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.7 billion, a 17% increase compared with $17.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million.
Operating profit margin was 20.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.3% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.6% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.5% for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter 2026 profit per share was $7.13, compared with third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2026 was $7.20, compared with third-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of $4.95. For the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.
For the third quarter of 2026, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $7.9 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.
Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.682 billion, an increase of $3.044 billion, or 17%, compared with $17.638 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Power & Energy
$ 7,463
$ 879
$ 216
$ 12
$ 214
$ 8,784
$ 1,321
18 %
Construction Industries
6,760
874
349
2
(2)
7,983
1,223
18 %
Resource Industries
3,999
478
96
40
2
4,615
616
15 %
All Other Segment
73
5
-
-
(6)
72
(1)
(1 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,569)
(29)
2
4
(208)
(1,800)
(231)
Machinery, Power & Energy
16,726
2,207
663
58
-
19,654
2,928
18 %
Financial Products Segment
1,076
-
-
-
101
1,177
101
9 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(164)
-
-
-
15
(149)
15
Financial Products Revenues
912
-
-
-
116
1,028
116
13 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 17,638
$ 2,207
$ 663
$ 58
$ 116
$ 20,682
$ 3,044
17 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Third Quarter 2026
Power & Energy
$ 4,395
26 %
$ 435
(12 %)
$ 1,580
22 %
$ 878
(4 %)
$ 7,288
18 %
$ 1,496
17 %
$ 8,784
18 %
Construction Industries
4,796
23 %
825
26 %
1,366
12 %
925
2 %
7,912
18 %
71
(3 %)
7,983
18 %
Resource Industries
2,180
27 %
759
25 %
674
10 %
916
(6 %)
4,529
16 %
86
2 %
4,615
15 %
All Other Segment
9
80 %
-
- %
3
50 %
3
- %
15
50 %
57
(10 %)
72
(1 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(81)
2
(4)
(7)
(90)
(1,710)
(1,800)
Machinery, Power & Energy
11,299
25 %
2,021
15 %
3,619
16 %
2,715
(3 %)
19,654
18 %
-
- %
19,654
18 %
Financial Products Segment
780
8 %
132
12 %
142
9 %
123
16 %
1,177
9 %
-
- %
1,177
9 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(62)
(29)
(33)
(25)
(149)
-
(149)
Financial Products Revenues
718
15 %
103
12 %
109
2 %
98
13 %
1,028
13 %
-
- %
1,028
13 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 12,017
24 %
$ 2,124
15 %
$ 3,728
15 %
$ 2,813
(2 %)
$ 20,682
17 %
$ -
- %
$ 20,682
17 %
Third Quarter 2025
Power & Energy
$ 3,478
$ 496
$ 1,296
$ 911
$ 6,181
$ 1,282
$ 7,463
Construction Industries
3,912
654
1,217
904
6,687
73
6,760
Resource Industries
1,721
605
612
977
3,915
84
3,999
All Other Segment
5
-
2
3
10
63
73
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(61)
3
(3)
(6)
(67)
(1,502)
(1,569)
Machinery, Power & Energy
9,055
1,758
3,124
2,789
16,726
-
16,726
Financial Products Segment
722
118
130
106
1,076
-
1,076
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(96)
(26)
(23)
(19)
(164)
-
(164)
Financial Products Revenues
626
92
107
87
912
-
912
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 9,681
$ 1,850
$ 3,231
$ 2,876
$ 17,638
$ -
$ 17,638
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.214 billion, an increase of $1.162 billion, or 38%, compared with $3.052 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.
Operating profit in the third quarter of 2026 included $128 million of International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff recoveries.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Power & Energy
$ 2,143
$ 1,633
$ 510
31 %
Construction Industries
1,831
1,377
454
33 %
Resource Industries
622
544
78
14 %
All Other Segment
(2)
(6)
4
67 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(450)
(546)
96
Machinery, Power & Energy
4,144
3,002
1,142
38 %
Financial Products Segment
264
241
23
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(3)
(38)
35
Financial Products
261
203
58
29 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(191)
(153)
(38)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 4,214
$ 3,052
$ 1,162
38 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2026 was income of $135 million, compared with income of $208 million in the third quarter of 2025. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by favorable impacts from commodity hedges.
- The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 22.9% compared to 26.7% for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 24.0% for the third quarter of 2025.
A discrete tax benefit of $3 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a $10 million benefit in the third quarter of 2025, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
In the third quarter of 2025, the company also recorded a $54 million charge for an increase in the global estimated annual effective tax rate through the first six months and a discrete tax charge of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years.
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
POWER & ENERGY
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 7,463
$ 879
$ 216
$ 12
$ 214
$ 8,784
$ 1,321
18 %
Sales by Application
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Power Generation
$ 3,421
$ 2,634
$ 787
30 %
Oil and Gas
2,236
1,979
257
13 %
Industrial
1,631
1,568
63
4 %
External Sales
7,288
6,181
1,107
18 %
Inter-segment
1,496
1,282
214
17 %
Total Sales
$ 8,784
$ 7,463
$ 1,321
18 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 2,143
$ 1,633
$ 510
31 %
Segment Profit Margin
24.4 %
21.9 %
2.5 pts
Power & Energy's total sales were $8.784 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.321 billion, or 18%, compared with $7.463 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $879 million and favorable price realization of $216 million.
- Power Generation - Sales increased mainly in turbines and turbine-related services and in large reciprocating engines, primarily in data center applications.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased primarily in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications. Sales also increased in turbines and turbine-related services.
- Industrial - Sales increased mainly in North America.
Power & Energy's segment profit was $2.143 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $510 million, or 31%, compared with $1.633 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,760
$ 874
$ 349
$ 2
$ (2)
$ 7,983
$ 1,223
18 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 4,796
$ 3,912
$ 884
23 %
Latin America
825
654
171
26 %
EAME
1,366
1,217
149
12 %
Asia/Pacific
925
904
21
2 %
External Sales
7,912
6,687
1,225
18 %
Inter-segment
71
73
(2)
(3 %)
Total Sales
$ 7,983
$ 6,760
$ 1,223
18 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,831
$ 1,377
$ 454
33 %
Segment Profit Margin
22.9 %
20.4 %
2.5 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $7.983 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.223 billion, or 18%, compared with $6.760 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $874 million and favorable price realization of $349 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
- In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales increased in Asia/Pacific due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.831 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $454 million, or 33%, compared with $1.377 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $356 million and favorable price realization of $349 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $252 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs included the impact of higher freight.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 3,999
$ 478
$ 96
$ 40
$ 2
$ 4,615
$ 616
15 %
Sales by Industry
Third
Quarter 2026
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Mining, HC and Q&A*
$ 3,697
$ 3,036
$ 661
22 %
Rail
832
879
(47)
(5 %)
External Sales
4,529
3,915
614
16 %
Inter-segment
86
84
2
2 %
Total Sales
$ 4,615
$ 3,999
$ 616
15 %
*Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates (HC and Q&A)
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 622
$ 544
$ 78
14 %
Segment Profit Margin
13.5 %
13.6 %
(0.1 pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $4.615 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $616 million, or 15%, compared with $3.999 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $478 million and favorable price realization of $96 million.
- Mining, Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates - Sales increased primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
- Rail - Sales decreased primarily due to lower international locomotive deliveries, partially offset by an increase in rail services.
Resource Industries' segment profit was $622 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $78 million, or 14%, compared with $544 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $181 million and favorable price realization of $96 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $208 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher material costs, including tariffs.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 780
$ 722
$ 58
8 %
Latin America
132
118
14
12 %
EAME
142
130
12
9 %
Asia/Pacific
123
106
17
16 %
Total Revenues
$ 1,177
$ 1,076
$ 101
9 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 264
$ 241
$ 23
10 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.177 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $101 million, or 9%, compared with $1.076 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $125 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $38 million across all regions except Asia/Pacific.
Financial Products' segment profit was $264 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $23 million, or 10%, compared with $241 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $52 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $34 million.
At the end of the third quarter of 2026, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.31%, compared with 1.47% at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $28 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $40 million for the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $332 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, compared with $294 million, or 0.84% of finance receivables at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2025 was $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $453 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $131 million from the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
Notes
i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, to discuss its 2026 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.
About Caterpillar
For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at caterpillar.com.
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx
https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti- corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit Before
Provision
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP
$ 4,214
20.4 %
$ 4,220
$ 968
$ 3,287
$ 7.13
Restructuring costs
41
0.2 %
41
9
32
0.07
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted
$ 4,255
20.6 %
$ 4,261
$ 977
$ 3,319
$ 7.20
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,052
17.3 %
$ 3,127
$ 836
$ 2,300
$ 4.88
Restructuring costs
37
0.2 %
37
9
28
0.07
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted
$ 3,089
17.5 %
$ 3,164
$ 845
$ 2,328
$ 4.95
The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (ii) the increase in the annual effective tax rate in 2025 and (iii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2025. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:
(Dollars in millions)
Profit Before
Provision
Effective Tax
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP
$ 4,220
968
22.9 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
3
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 4,220
$ 971
23.0 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(3)
Restructuring costs
41
9
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted
$ 4,261
$ 977
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,127
$ 836
26.7 %
Increase in annual effective tax rate
-
(54)
Changes in estimates related to prior years
-
(41)
Excess stock-based compensation
-
10
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 3,127
$ 751
24.0 %
Increase in annual effective tax rate
-
54
Changes in estimates related to prior years
-
41
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(10)
Restructuring costs
37
9
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted
$ 3,164
$ 845
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.
The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 15 to 25 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 19,654
$ 16,726
$ 55,708
$ 45,778
Revenues of Financial Products
1,028
912
2,932
2,678
Total sales and revenues
20,682
17,638
58,640
48,456
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
13,332
11,673
37,419
31,445
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,797
1,822
5,631
5,109
Research and development expenses
596
555
1,749
1,586
Interest expense of Financial Products
384
346
1,091
1,008
Other operating (income) expenses
359
190
1,156
817
Total operating costs
16,468
14,586
47,046
39,965
Operating profit
4,214
3,052
11,594
8,491
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
133
398
375
Other income (expense)
135
208
793
399
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,220
3,127
11,989
8,515
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
968
836
2,693
2,056
Profit of consolidated companies
3,252
2,291
9,296
6,459
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
34
8
131
22
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,286
2,299
9,427
6,481
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
Profit 1
$ 3,287
$ 2,300
$ 9,429
$ 6,482
Profit per common share
$ 7.16
$ 4.91
$ 20.45
$ 13.76
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 7.13
$ 4.88
$ 20.36
$ 13.69
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
459.1
468.6
461.0
471.3
- Diluted 2
460.9
470.8
463.2
473.4
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,929
$ 9,980
Receivables - trade and other
13,440
10,920
Receivables - finance
11,051
10,649
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,200
2,801
Inventories
22,214
18,135
Total current assets
57,834
52,485
Property, plant and equipment - net
16,011
15,140
Long-term receivables - trade and other
3,348
2,142
Long-term receivables - finance
14,402
14,272
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,235
2,882
Intangible assets
409
241
Goodwill
5,905
5,321
Other assets
6,699
6,102
Total assets
$ 106,843
$ 98,585
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Financial Products
$ 4,855
$ 5,514
Accounts payable
10,573
8,968
Accrued expenses
6,038
5,587
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,663
2,554
Customer advances
5,329
3,314
Dividends payable
-
703
Other current liabilities
3,028
2,798
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
36
35
-- Financial Products
8,144
7,085
Total current liabilities
40,666
36,558
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
10,614
10,678
-- Financial Products
21,552
20,018
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,610
3,838
Other liabilities
8,919
6,175
Total liabilities
85,361
77,267
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,658
7,181
Treasury stock
(56,702)
(49,539)
Profit employed in the business
73,428
65,448
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,901)
(1,772)
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
-
Total shareholders' equity
21,482
21,318
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 106,843
$ 98,585
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 9,427
$ 6,481
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,826
1,664
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
630
300
(Gain) loss on divestiture
139
-
Other
249
509
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(3,761)
(788)
Inventories
(4,118)
(2,015)
Accounts payable
1,752
1,086
Accrued expenses
354
51
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
107
(296)
Customer advances
4,002
1,649
Other assets - net
(251)
(138)
Other liabilities - net
237
(355)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
10,593
8,148
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(2,012)
(1,923)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,214)
(1,021)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
773
544
Additions to finance receivables
(13,123)
(10,964)
Collections of finance receivables
12,149
9,890
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
56
26
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(893)
(26)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(92)
12
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,303
1,945
Investments in securities
(1,872)
(1,291)
Other - net
170
(19)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(4,755)
(2,827)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,148)
(2,043)
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(131)
(39)
Payments to purchase common stock
(7,745)
(4,850)
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(49)
(73)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
10,490
8,454
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(7,495)
(6,205)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(748)
106
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,826)
(4,650)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(63)
(23)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,051)
648
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,986
6,896
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,935
$ 7,544
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 19,654
$ 19,654
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
1,028
-
1,261
(233)
1
Total sales and revenues
20,682
19,654
1,261
(233)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
13,332
13,332
-
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,797
1,571
245
(19)
2
Research and development expenses
596
596
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
384
-
397
(13)
2
Other operating (income) expenses
359
11
358
(10)
2
Total operating costs
16,468
15,510
1,000
(42)
Operating profit
4,214
4,144
261
(191)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
135
-
(6)
3
Other income (expense)
135
(77)
27
185
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,220
3,932
288
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
968
899
69
-
Profit of consolidated companies
3,252
3,033
219
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
34
34
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,286
3,067
219
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
-
-
Profit 5
$ 3,287
$ 3,068
$ 219
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
5
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 16,726
$ 16,726
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
912
-
1,115
(203)
1
Total sales and revenues
17,638
16,726
1,115
(203)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
11,673
11,675
-
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,822
1,608
218
(4)
2
Research and development expenses
555
555
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
346
-
358
(12)
Other operating (income) expenses
190
(114)
336
(32)
2
Total operating costs
14,586
13,724
912
(50)
Operating profit
3,052
3,002
203
(153)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
133
136
-
(3)
Other income (expense)
208
25
33
150
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,127
2,891
236
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
836
773
63
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,291
2,118
173
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
8
8
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,299
2,126
173
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
-
-
Profit 4
$ 2,300
$ 2,127
$ 173
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by MP&E paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 55,708
$ 55,708
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,932
-
3,592
(660)
1
Total sales and revenues
58,640
55,708
3,592
(660)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
37,419
37,423
-
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,631
4,980
690
(39)
2
Research and development expenses
1,749
1,749
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
1,091
-
1,127
(36)
2
Other operating (income) expenses
1,156
199
1,014
(57)
2
Total operating costs
47,046
44,351
2,831
(136)
Operating profit
11,594
11,357
761
(524)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
398
416
-
(18)
3
Other income (expense)
793
185
102
506
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
11,989
11,126
863
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,693
2,469
224
-
Profit of consolidated companies
9,296
8,657
639
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
131
131
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
9,427
8,788
639
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(2)
-
-
Profit 5
$ 9,429
$ 8,790
$ 639
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
5
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 45,778
$ 45,778
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,678
-
3,244
(566)
1
Total sales and revenues
48,456
45,778
3,244
(566)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
31,445
31,451
-
(6)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,109
4,513
623
(27)
2
Research and development expenses
1,586
1,586
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
1,008
-
1,026
(18)
Other operating (income) expenses
817
(84)
979
(78)
2
Total operating costs
39,965
37,466
2,628
(129)
Operating profit
8,491
8,312
616
(437)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
375
385
-
(10)
Other income (expense)
399
(121)
93
427
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
8,515
7,806
709
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,056
1,878
178
-
Profit of consolidated companies
6,459
5,928
531
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
22
22
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,481
5,950
531
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(2)
1
-
Profit 4
$ 6,482
$ 5,952
$ 530
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,929
$ 7,102
$ 827
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
13,440
5,001
497
7,942
1,2
Receivables - finance
11,051
-
19,679
(8,628)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,200
2,866
405
(71)
3
Inventories
22,214
22,214
-
-
Total current assets
57,834
37,183
21,408
(757)
Property, plant and equipment - net
16,011
11,728
4,237
46
4
Long-term receivables - trade and other
3,348
2,612
95
641
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
14,402
-
16,338
(1,936)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,235
2,512
139
(416)
5
Intangible assets
409
409
-
-
Goodwill
5,905
5,905
-
-
Other assets
6,699
4,975
2,812
(1,088)
6
Total assets
$ 106,843
$ 65,324
$ 45,029
$ (3,510)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,855
$ -
$ 4,855
$ -
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies
-
-
500
(500)
9
Accounts payable
10,573
10,489
266
(182)
7
Accrued expenses
6,038
5,322
716
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,663
2,598
65
-
Customer advances
5,329
5,326
3
-
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
3,028
2,315
803
(90)
5,8,9
Long-term debt due within one year
8,180
36
8,144
Total current liabilities
40,666
26,086
15,352
(772)
Long-term debt due after one year
32,166
10,913
22,552
(1,299)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,610
3,609
1
-
Other liabilities
8,919
7,722
1,693
(496)
5
Total liabilities
85,361
48,330
39,598
(2,567)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,658
6,658
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(56,702)
(56,702)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
73,428
67,958
5,438
32
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,901)
(921)
(980)
-
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
1
68
(70)
10
Total shareholders' equity
21,482
16,994
5,431
(943)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 106,843
$ 65,324
$ 45,029
$ (3,510)
1
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.
5
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
6
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,980
$ 9,333
$ 647
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
10,920
3,883
657
6,380
1,2
Receivables - finance
10,649
-
17,325
(6,676)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,801
2,448
441
(88)
3
Inventories
18,135
18,135
-
-
Total current assets
52,485
33,799
19,070
(384)
Property, plant and equipment - net
15,140
10,985
4,106
49
4
Long-term receivables - trade and other
2,142
1,982
163
(3)
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
14,272
-
15,538
(1,266)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,882
3,208
133
(459)
5
Intangible assets
241
241
-
-
Goodwill
5,321
5,321
-
-
Other assets
6,102
4,525
2,651
(1,074)
6
Total assets
$ 98,585
$ 60,061
$ 41,661
$ (3,137)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,514
$ -
$ 5,514
$ -
Accounts payable
8,968
8,988
268
(288)
7
Accrued expenses
5,587
4,877
710
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,554
2,494
60
-
Customer advances
3,314
3,311
3
-
Dividends payable
703
703
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,798
2,259
645
(106)
5,8
Long-term debt due within one year
7,120
35
7,085
-
Total current liabilities
36,558
22,667
14,285
(394)
Long-term debt due after one year
30,696
10,955
21,018
(1,277)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,838
3,837
1
-
Other liabilities
6,175
5,162
1,516
(503)
5
Total liabilities
77,267
42,621
36,820
(2,174)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
7,181
7,181
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(49,539)
(49,539)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
65,448
60,639
4,799
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,772)
(843)
(929)
-
Noncontrolling interests
-
2
66
(68)
10
Total shareholders' equity
21,318
17,440
4,841
(963)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 98,585
$ 60,061
$ 41,661
$ (3,137)
1
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.
5
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
6
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 9,427
$ 8,788
$ 639
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,826
1,225
601
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
630
684
(54)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
139
139
-
-
Other
249
158
(429)
520
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(3,761)
(1,146)
113
(2,728)
1,2
Inventories
(4,118)
(4,114)
-
(4)
1
Accounts payable
1,752
1,635
11
106
1
Accrued expenses
354
412
(58)
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
107
101
6
-
Customer advances
4,002
4,002
-
-
Other assets - net
(251)
(317)
32
34
1
Other liabilities - net
237
(33)
276
(6)
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
10,593
11,534
1,137
(2,078)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(2,012)
(1,993)
(22)
3
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,214)
(16)
(1,207)
9
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
773
55
725
(7)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(13,123)
-
(16,089)
2,966
2
Collections of finance receivables
12,149
-
13,841
(1,692)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(799)
799
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
56
-
56
-
Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
68
(68)
3
Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
-
(500)
-
500
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(893)
(893)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(92)
(92)
-
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,303
590
713
-
Investments in securities
(1,872)
(915)
(957)
-
Other - net
170
242
(72)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(4,755)
(3,522)
(3,743)
2,510
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,148)
(2,148)
-
-
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(131)
(131)
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(7,745)
(7,745)
-
-
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(49)
(49)
-
-
Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(68)
-
68
3
Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less)
-
-
500
(500)
3
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
10,490
-
10,490
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(7,495)
(30)
(7,465)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(748)
-
(748)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(7,826)
(10,171)
2,777
(432)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(63)
(71)
8
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,051)
(2,230)
179
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,986
9,336
650
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,935
$ 7,106
$ 829
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,481
$ 5,950
$ 531
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,664
1,096
568
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
300
308
(8)
-
Other
509
431
(412)
490
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(788)
89
102
(979)
1,2
Inventories
(2,015)
(2,012)
-
(3)
1
Accounts payable
1,086
1,051
44
(9)
1
Accrued expenses
51
161
(110)
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(296)
(284)
(12)
-
Customer advances
1,649
1,649
-
-
Other assets - net
(138)
(219)
15
66
1
Other liabilities - net
(355)
(475)
176
(56)
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
8,148
7,745
894
(491)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,923)
(1,920)
(33)
30
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,021)
(24)
(1,004)
7
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
544
54
524
(34)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(10,964)
-
(12,668)
1,704
2
Collections of finance receivables
9,890
-
11,347
(1,457)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(241)
241
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
26
-
26
-
Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(1,000)
-
1,000
3
Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
56
(56)
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(26)
(26)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
12
12
-
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,945
1,259
686
-
Investments in securities
(1,291)
(510)
(781)
-
Other - net
(19)
43
(62)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,827)
(2,112)
(2,150)
1,435
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,043)
(2,043)
-
-
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(39)
(39)
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(4,850)
(4,850)
-
-
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(73)
(73)
-
-
Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
1,000
(1,000)
3
Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(56)
-
56
3
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
8,454
1,976
6,478
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(6,205)
(43)
(6,162)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
106
-
106
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,650)
(5,128)
1,422
(944)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(23)
(39)
16
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
648
466
182
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,896
6,170
726
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 7,544
$ 6,636
$ 908
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.
SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.