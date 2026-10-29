Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

Third-quarter 2026 sales and revenues increased 17% to $20.7 billion

Third-quarter 2026 profit per share of $7.13; adjusted profit per share of $7.20

Deployed $2.0 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter





Third Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2026 2025 Sales and Revenues

$20.7 $17.6 Profit Per Share

$7.13 $4.88 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$7.20 $4.95







Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2026 results.

"Our third-quarter results reflect the durability of our end markets, with strong order rates and a record backlog," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "Our team continues to execute our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment, positioning us for a strong year while delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.7 billion, a 17% increase compared with $17.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million.

Operating profit margin was 20.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.3% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.6% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.5% for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter 2026 profit per share was $7.13, compared with third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2026 was $7.20, compared with third-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of $4.95. For the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the third quarter of 2026, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $7.9 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.682 billion, an increase of $3.044 billion, or 17%, compared with $17.638 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third

Quarter

2025

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2026

$ Change

% Change































Power & Energy $ 7,463

$ 879

$ 216

$ 12

$ 214

$ 8,784

$ 1,321

18 % Construction Industries 6,760

874

349

2

(2)

7,983

1,223

18 % Resource Industries 3,999

478

96

40

2

4,615

616

15 % All Other Segment 73

5

-

-

(6)

72

(1)

(1 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,569)

(29)

2

4

(208)

(1,800)

(231)



Machinery, Power & Energy 16,726

2,207

663

58

-

19,654

2,928

18 %































Financial Products Segment 1,076

-

-

-

101

1,177

101

9 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (164)

-

-

-

15

(149)

15



Financial Products Revenues 912

-

-

-

116

1,028

116

13 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 17,638

$ 2,207

$ 663

$ 58

$ 116

$ 20,682

$ 3,044

17 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2026





















































Power & Energy $ 4,395

26 %

$ 435

(12 %)

$ 1,580

22 %

$ 878

(4 %)

$ 7,288

18 %

$ 1,496

17 %

$ 8,784

18 % Construction Industries 4,796

23 %

825

26 %

1,366

12 %

925

2 %

7,912

18 %

71

(3 %)

7,983

18 % Resource Industries 2,180

27 %

759

25 %

674

10 %

916

(6 %)

4,529

16 %

86

2 %

4,615

15 % All Other Segment 9

80 %

-

- %

3

50 %

3

- %

15

50 %

57

(10 %)

72

(1 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (81)





2





(4)





(7)





(90)





(1,710)





(1,800)



Machinery, Power & Energy 11,299

25 %

2,021

15 %

3,619

16 %

2,715

(3 %)

19,654

18 %

-

- %

19,654

18 %























































Financial Products Segment 780

8 %

132

12 %

142

9 %

123

16 %

1,177

9 %

-

- %

1,177

9 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (62)





(29)





(33)





(25)





(149)





-





(149)



Financial Products Revenues 718

15 %

103

12 %

109

2 %

98

13 %

1,028

13 %

-

- %

1,028

13 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 12,017

24 %

$ 2,124

15 %

$ 3,728

15 %

$ 2,813

(2 %)

$ 20,682

17 %

$ -

- %

$ 20,682

17 %























































Third Quarter 2025





















































Power & Energy $ 3,478





$ 496





$ 1,296





$ 911





$ 6,181





$ 1,282





$ 7,463



Construction Industries 3,912





654





1,217





904





6,687





73





6,760



Resource Industries 1,721





605





612





977





3,915





84





3,999



All Other Segment 5





-





2





3





10





63





73



Corporate Items and Eliminations (61)





3





(3)





(6)





(67)





(1,502)





(1,569)



Machinery, Power & Energy 9,055





1,758





3,124





2,789





16,726





-





16,726



























































Financial Products Segment 722





118





130





106





1,076





-





1,076



Corporate Items and Eliminations (96)





(26)





(23)





(19)





(164)





-





(164)



Financial Products Revenues 626





92





107





87





912





-





912



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 9,681





$ 1,850





$ 3,231





$ 2,876





$ 17,638





$ -





$ 17,638





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.214 billion, an increase of $1.162 billion, or 38%, compared with $3.052 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

Operating profit in the third quarter of 2026 included $128 million of International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff recoveries.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third Quarter

2026

Third Quarter

2025

$ Change

% Change Power & Energy $ 2,143

$ 1,633

$ 510

31 % Construction Industries 1,831

1,377

454

33 % Resource Industries 622

544

78

14 % All Other Segment (2)

(6)

4

67 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (450)

(546)

96



Machinery, Power & Energy 4,144

3,002

1,142

38 %















Financial Products Segment 264

241

23

10 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (3)

(38)

35



Financial Products 261

203

58

29 %















Consolidating Adjustments (191)

(153)

(38)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 4,214

$ 3,052

$ 1,162

38 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2026 was income of $135 million, compared with income of $208 million in the third quarter of 2025. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by favorable impacts from commodity hedges.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 22.9% compared to 26.7% for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 24.0% for the third quarter of 2025.



A discrete tax benefit of $3 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a $10 million benefit in the third quarter of 2025, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.



In the third quarter of 2025, the company also recorded a $54 million charge for an increase in the global estimated annual effective tax rate through the first six months and a discrete tax charge of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years.



Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

POWER & ENERGY (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2025

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2026

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 7,463

$ 879

$ 216

$ 12

$ 214

$ 8,784

$ 1,321

18 %

































Sales by Application



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change















Power Generation

$ 3,421

$ 2,634

$ 787

30 %















Oil and Gas

2,236

1,979

257

13 %















Industrial

1,631

1,568

63

4 %















External Sales

7,288

6,181

1,107

18 %















Inter-segment

1,496

1,282

214

17 %















Total Sales

$ 8,784

$ 7,463

$ 1,321

18 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 2,143

$ 1,633

$ 510

31 %















Segment Profit Margin

24.4 %

21.9 %

2.5 pts























































Power & Energy's total sales were $8.784 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.321 billion, or 18%, compared with $7.463 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $879 million and favorable price realization of $216 million.

Power Generation - Sales increased mainly in turbines and turbine-related services and in large reciprocating engines, primarily in data center applications.

Oil and Gas - Sales increased primarily in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications. Sales also increased in turbines and turbine-related services.

Industrial - Sales increased mainly in North America.

Power & Energy's segment profit was $2.143 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $510 million, or 31%, compared with $1.633 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2025

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2026

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,760

$ 874

$ 349

$ 2

$ (2)

$ 7,983

$ 1,223

18 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 4,796

$ 3,912

$ 884

23 %















Latin America

825

654

171

26 %















EAME

1,366

1,217

149

12 %















Asia/Pacific

925

904

21

2 %















External Sales

7,912

6,687

1,225

18 %















Inter-segment

71

73

(2)

(3 %)















Total Sales

$ 7,983

$ 6,760

$ 1,223

18 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,831

$ 1,377

$ 454

33 %















Segment Profit Margin

22.9 %

20.4 %

2.5 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $7.983 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.223 billion, or 18%, compared with $6.760 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $874 million and favorable price realization of $349 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales increased in Asia/Pacific due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.831 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $454 million, or 33%, compared with $1.377 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $356 million and favorable price realization of $349 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $252 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs included the impact of higher freight.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2025

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2026

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,999

$ 478

$ 96

$ 40

$ 2

$ 4,615

$ 616

15 %

































Sales by Industry



















Third Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change















Mining, HC and Q&A*

$ 3,697

$ 3,036

$ 661

22 %















Rail

832

879

(47)

(5 %)















External Sales

4,529

3,915

614

16 %















Inter-segment

86

84

2

2 %















Total Sales

$ 4,615

$ 3,999

$ 616

15 %















*Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates (HC and Q&A)















Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 622

$ 544

$ 78

14 %















Segment Profit Margin

13.5 %

13.6 %

(0.1 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $4.615 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $616 million, or 15%, compared with $3.999 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $478 million and favorable price realization of $96 million.

Mining, Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates - Sales increased primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Rail - Sales decreased primarily due to lower international locomotive deliveries, partially offset by an increase in rail services.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $622 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $78 million, or 14%, compared with $544 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $181 million and favorable price realization of $96 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $208 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher material costs, including tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 780

$ 722

$ 58

8 %















Latin America

132

118

14

12 %















EAME

142

130

12

9 %















Asia/Pacific

123

106

17

16 %















Total Revenues

$ 1,177

$ 1,076

$ 101

9 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2026

Third

Quarter 2025

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 264

$ 241

$ 23

10 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.177 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $101 million, or 9%, compared with $1.076 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $125 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $38 million across all regions except Asia/Pacific.

Financial Products' segment profit was $264 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $23 million, or 10%, compared with $241 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $52 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $34 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.31%, compared with 1.47% at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $28 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $40 million for the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $332 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, compared with $294 million, or 0.84% of finance receivables at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2025 was $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $453 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $131 million from the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, to discuss its 2026 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at caterpillar.com .

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti- corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit Margin

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes



Profit

Profit per

Share



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP

$ 4,214

20.4 %

$ 4,220

$ 968



$ 3,287

$ 7.13 Restructuring costs

41

0.2 %

41

9



32

0.07 Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted

$ 4,255

20.6 %

$ 4,261

$ 977



$ 3,319

$ 7.20



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,052

17.3 %

$ 3,127

$ 836



$ 2,300

$ 4.88 Restructuring costs

37

0.2 %

37

9



28

0.07 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 3,089

17.5 %

$ 3,164

$ 845



$ 2,328

$ 4.95





























The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (ii) the increase in the annual effective tax rate in 2025 and (iii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2025. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP

$ 4,220

968

22.9 % Excess stock-based compensation

-

3



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 4,220

$ 971

23.0 % Excess stock-based compensation

-

(3)



Restructuring costs

41

9

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted

$ 4,261

$ 977

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,127

$ 836

26.7 % Increase in annual effective tax rate

-

(54)



Changes in estimates related to prior years

-

(41)



Excess stock-based compensation

-

10



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,127

$ 751

24.0 %













Increase in annual effective tax rate

-

54



Changes in estimates related to prior years

-

41



Excess stock-based compensation

-

(10)



Restructuring costs

37

9

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted

$ 3,164

$ 845





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.

The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 19,654

$ 16,726

$ 55,708

$ 45,778 Revenues of Financial Products 1,028

912

2,932

2,678 Total sales and revenues 20,682

17,638

58,640

48,456















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 13,332

11,673

37,419

31,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,797

1,822

5,631

5,109 Research and development expenses 596

555

1,749

1,586 Interest expense of Financial Products 384

346

1,091

1,008 Other operating (income) expenses 359

190

1,156

817 Total operating costs 16,468

14,586

47,046

39,965















Operating profit 4,214

3,052

11,594

8,491















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

133

398

375 Other income (expense) 135

208

793

399















Consolidated profit before taxes 4,220

3,127

11,989

8,515















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 968

836

2,693

2,056 Profit of consolidated companies 3,252

2,291

9,296

6,459















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 34

8

131

22















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,286

2,299

9,427

6,481















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

(2)

(1)















Profit 1 $ 3,287

$ 2,300

$ 9,429

$ 6,482































Profit per common share $ 7.16

$ 4.91

$ 20.45

$ 13.76 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 7.13

$ 4.88

$ 20.36

$ 13.69















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













- Basic 459.1

468.6

461.0

471.3 - Diluted 2 460.9

470.8

463.2

473.4

















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,929

$ 9,980 Receivables - trade and other 13,440

10,920 Receivables - finance 11,051

10,649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,200

2,801 Inventories 22,214

18,135 Total current assets 57,834

52,485







Property, plant and equipment - net 16,011

15,140 Long-term receivables - trade and other 3,348

2,142 Long-term receivables - finance 14,402

14,272 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,235

2,882 Intangible assets 409

241 Goodwill 5,905

5,321 Other assets 6,699

6,102 Total assets $ 106,843

$ 98,585







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $ 4,855

$ 5,514 Accounts payable 10,573

8,968 Accrued expenses 6,038

5,587 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,663

2,554 Customer advances 5,329

3,314 Dividends payable -

703 Other current liabilities 3,028

2,798 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Power & Energy 36

35 -- Financial Products 8,144

7,085 Total current liabilities 40,666

36,558







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Power & Energy 10,614

10,678 -- Financial Products 21,552

20,018 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,610

3,838 Other liabilities 8,919

6,175 Total liabilities 85,361

77,267







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,658

7,181 Treasury stock (56,702)

(49,539) Profit employed in the business 73,428

65,448 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,901)

(1,772) Noncontrolling interests (1)

- Total shareholders' equity 21,482

21,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 106,843

$ 98,585

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 9,427

$ 6,481 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,826

1,664 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 630

300 (Gain) loss on divestiture 139

- Other 249

509 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables - trade and other (3,761)

(788) Inventories (4,118)

(2,015) Accounts payable 1,752

1,086 Accrued expenses 354

51 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 107

(296) Customer advances 4,002

1,649 Other assets - net (251)

(138) Other liabilities - net 237

(355) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 10,593

8,148 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (2,012)

(1,923) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,214)

(1,021) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 773

544 Additions to finance receivables (13,123)

(10,964) Collections of finance receivables 12,149

9,890 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 56

26 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (893)

(26) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (92)

12 Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,303

1,945 Investments in securities (1,872)

(1,291) Other - net 170

(19) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,755)

(2,827) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,148)

(2,043) Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (131)

(39) Payments to purchase common stock (7,745)

(4,850) Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (49)

(73) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,490

8,454 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (7,495)

(6,205) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (748)

106 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (7,826)

(4,650) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (63)

(23) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,051)

648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,986

6,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,935

$ 7,544

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 19,654

$ 19,654

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 1,028

-

1,261

(233) 1 Total sales and revenues 20,682

19,654

1,261

(233)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 13,332

13,332

-

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,797

1,571

245

(19) 2 Research and development expenses 596

596

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 384

-

397

(13) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 359

11

358

(10) 2 Total operating costs 16,468

15,510

1,000

(42)



















Operating profit 4,214

4,144

261

(191)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

135

-

(6) 3 Other income (expense) 135

(77)

27

185 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 4,220

3,932

288

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 968

899

69

-

Profit of consolidated companies 3,252

3,033

219

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 34

34

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,286

3,067

219

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

-



















Profit 5 $ 3,287

$ 3,068

$ 219

$ -



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 16,726

$ 16,726

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 912

-

1,115

(203) 1 Total sales and revenues 17,638

16,726

1,115

(203)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,673

11,675

-

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,822

1,608

218

(4) 2 Research and development expenses 555

555

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 346

-

358

(12)

Other operating (income) expenses 190

(114)

336

(32) 2 Total operating costs 14,586

13,724

912

(50)



















Operating profit 3,052

3,002

203

(153)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 133

136

-

(3)

Other income (expense) 208

25

33

150 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,127

2,891

236

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 836

773

63

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,291

2,118

173

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 8

8

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,299

2,126

173

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

-



















Profit 4 $ 2,300

$ 2,127

$ 173

$ -



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by MP&E paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 55,708

$ 55,708

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 2,932

-

3,592

(660) 1 Total sales and revenues 58,640

55,708

3,592

(660)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 37,419

37,423

-

(4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,631

4,980

690

(39) 2 Research and development expenses 1,749

1,749

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,091

-

1,127

(36) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 1,156

199

1,014

(57) 2 Total operating costs 47,046

44,351

2,831

(136)



















Operating profit 11,594

11,357

761

(524)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 398

416

-

(18) 3 Other income (expense) 793

185

102

506 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 11,989

11,126

863

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,693

2,469

224

-

Profit of consolidated companies 9,296

8,657

639

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 131

131

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 9,427

8,788

639

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(2)

-

-



















Profit 5 $ 9,429

$ 8,790

$ 639

$ -



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy $ 45,778

$ 45,778

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 2,678

-

3,244

(566) 1 Total sales and revenues 48,456

45,778

3,244

(566)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 31,445

31,451

-

(6) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,109

4,513

623

(27) 2 Research and development expenses 1,586

1,586

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,008

-

1,026

(18)

Other operating (income) expenses 817

(84)

979

(78) 2 Total operating costs 39,965

37,466

2,628

(129)



















Operating profit 8,491

8,312

616

(437)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 375

385

-

(10)

Other income (expense) 399

(121)

93

427 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 8,515

7,806

709

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,056

1,878

178

-

Profit of consolidated companies 6,459

5,928

531

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 22

22

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 6,481

5,950

531

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(2)

1

-



















Profit 4 $ 6,482

$ 5,952

$ 530

$ -



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,929

$ 7,102

$ 827

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 13,440

5,001

497

7,942 1,2 Receivables - finance 11,051

-

19,679

(8,628) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,200

2,866

405

(71) 3 Inventories 22,214

22,214

-

-

Total current assets 57,834

37,183

21,408

(757)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 16,011

11,728

4,237

46 4 Long-term receivables - trade and other 3,348

2,612

95

641 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 14,402

-

16,338

(1,936) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,235

2,512

139

(416) 5 Intangible assets 409

409

-

-

Goodwill 5,905

5,905

-

-

Other assets 6,699

4,975

2,812

(1,088) 6 Total assets $ 106,843

$ 65,324

$ 45,029

$ (3,510)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,855

$ -

$ 4,855

$ -

Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies -

-

500

(500) 9 Accounts payable 10,573

10,489

266

(182) 7 Accrued expenses 6,038

5,322

716

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,663

2,598

65

-

Customer advances 5,329

5,326

3

-

Dividends payable -

-

-

-

Other current liabilities 3,028

2,315

803

(90) 5,8,9 Long-term debt due within one year 8,180

36

8,144





Total current liabilities 40,666

26,086

15,352

(772)



















Long-term debt due after one year 32,166

10,913

22,552

(1,299) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,610

3,609

1

-

Other liabilities 8,919

7,722

1,693

(496) 5 Total liabilities 85,361

48,330

39,598

(2,567)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,658

6,658

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (56,702)

(56,702)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 73,428

67,958

5,438

32 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,901)

(921)

(980)

-

Noncontrolling interests (1)

1

68

(70) 10 Total shareholders' equity 21,482

16,994

5,431

(943)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 106,843

$ 65,324

$ 45,029

$ (3,510)



1 Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment. 5 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 6 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,980

$ 9,333

$ 647

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 10,920

3,883

657

6,380 1,2 Receivables - finance 10,649

-

17,325

(6,676) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,801

2,448

441

(88) 3 Inventories 18,135

18,135

-

-

Total current assets 52,485

33,799

19,070

(384)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 15,140

10,985

4,106

49 4 Long-term receivables - trade and other 2,142

1,982

163

(3) 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 14,272

-

15,538

(1,266) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,882

3,208

133

(459) 5 Intangible assets 241

241

-

-

Goodwill 5,321

5,321

-

-

Other assets 6,102

4,525

2,651

(1,074) 6 Total assets $ 98,585

$ 60,061

$ 41,661

$ (3,137)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,514

$ -

$ 5,514

$ -

Accounts payable 8,968

8,988

268

(288) 7 Accrued expenses 5,587

4,877

710

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,554

2,494

60

-

Customer advances 3,314

3,311

3

-

Dividends payable 703

703

-

-

Other current liabilities 2,798

2,259

645

(106) 5,8 Long-term debt due within one year 7,120

35

7,085

-

Total current liabilities 36,558

22,667

14,285

(394)



















Long-term debt due after one year 30,696

10,955

21,018

(1,277) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,838

3,837

1

-

Other liabilities 6,175

5,162

1,516

(503) 5 Total liabilities 77,267

42,621

36,820

(2,174)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 7,181

7,181

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (49,539)

(49,539)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 65,448

60,639

4,799

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,772)

(843)

(929)

-

Noncontrolling interests -

2

66

(68) 10 Total shareholders' equity 21,318

17,440

4,841

(963)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 98,585

$ 60,061

$ 41,661

$ (3,137)



1 Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment. 5 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 6 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 9,427

$ 8,788

$ 639

$ -

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,826

1,225

601

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 630

684

(54)

-

(Gain) loss on divestiture 139

139

-

-

Other 249

158

(429)

520 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (3,761)

(1,146)

113

(2,728) 1,2 Inventories (4,118)

(4,114)

-

(4) 1 Accounts payable 1,752

1,635

11

106 1 Accrued expenses 354

412

(58)

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 107

101

6

-

Customer advances 4,002

4,002

-

-

Other assets - net (251)

(317)

32

34 1 Other liabilities - net 237

(33)

276

(6) 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 10,593

11,534

1,137

(2,078)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (2,012)

(1,993)

(22)

3 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,214)

(16)

(1,207)

9 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 773

55

725

(7) 1 Additions to finance receivables (13,123)

-

(16,089)

2,966 2 Collections of finance receivables 12,149

-

13,841

(1,692) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(799)

799 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 56

-

56

-

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) -

-

68

(68) 3 Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less) -

(500)

-

500 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (893)

(893)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (92)

(92)

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,303

590

713

-

Investments in securities (1,872)

(915)

(957)

-

Other - net 170

242

(72)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,755)

(3,522)

(3,743)

2,510

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,148)

(2,148)

-

-

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (131)

(131)

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (7,745)

(7,745)

-

-

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (49)

(49)

-

-

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) -

(68)

-

68 3 Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less) -

-

500

(500) 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,490

-

10,490

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (7,495)

(30)

(7,465)

-

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (748)

-

(748)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (7,826)

(10,171)

2,777

(432)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (63)

(71)

8

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,051)

(2,230)

179

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,986

9,336

650

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,935

$ 7,106

$ 829

$ -



1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Power

& Energy

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,481

$ 5,950

$ 531

$ -

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,664

1,096

568

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 300

308

(8)

-

Other 509

431

(412)

490 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (788)

89

102

(979) 1,2 Inventories (2,015)

(2,012)

-

(3) 1 Accounts payable 1,086

1,051

44

(9) 1 Accrued expenses 51

161

(110)

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (296)

(284)

(12)

-

Customer advances 1,649

1,649

-

-

Other assets - net (138)

(219)

15

66 1 Other liabilities - net (355)

(475)

176

(56) 1 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,148

7,745

894

(491)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,923)

(1,920)

(33)

30 1 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,021)

(24)

(1,004)

7 1 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 544

54

524

(34) 1 Additions to finance receivables (10,964)

-

(12,668)

1,704 2 Collections of finance receivables 9,890

-

11,347

(1,457) 2 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(241)

241 2 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 26

-

26

-

Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) -

(1,000)

-

1,000 3 Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months) -

-

56

(56) 3 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (26)

(26)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12

12

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,945

1,259

686

-

Investments in securities (1,291)

(510)

(781)

-

Other - net (19)

43

(62)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,827)

(2,112)

(2,150)

1,435

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,043)

(2,043)

-

-

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net (39)

(39)

-

-

Payments to purchase common stock (4,850)

(4,850)

-

-

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (73)

(73)

-

-

Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) -

-

1,000

(1,000) 3 Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months) -

(56)

-

56 3 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 8,454

1,976

6,478

-

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,205)

(43)

(6,162)

-

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) 106

-

106

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,650)

(5,128)

1,422

(944)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23)

(39)

16

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 648

466

182

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,896

6,170

726

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,544

$ 6,636

$ 908

$ -



1 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 2 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 3 Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.