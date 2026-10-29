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WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 12:49
581,00 Euro
-9,53 % -61,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
580,00580,8012:50
580,00581,0012:50
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

  • Third-quarter 2026 sales and revenues increased 17% to $20.7 billion
  • Third-quarter 2026 profit per share of $7.13; adjusted profit per share of $7.20
  • Deployed $2.0 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter


Third Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2026

2025

Sales and Revenues


$20.7

$17.6

Profit Per Share


$7.13

$4.88

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$7.20

$4.95





Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2026 results.

"Our third-quarter results reflect the durability of our end markets, with strong order rates and a record backlog," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "Our team continues to execute our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment, positioning us for a strong year while delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.7 billion, a 17% increase compared with $17.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million.

Operating profit margin was 20.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.3% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.6% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17.5% for the third quarter of 2025. Third-quarter 2026 profit per share was $7.13, compared with third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2026 was $7.20, compared with third-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of $4.95. For the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the third quarter of 2026, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $7.9 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.2 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.682 billion, an increase of $3.044 billion, or 17%, compared with $17.638 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $2.2 billion and favorable price realization of $663 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third
Quarter
2025


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Third
Quarter
2026


$

Change


%

Change

















Power & Energy

$ 7,463


$ 879


$ 216


$ 12


$ 214


$ 8,784


$ 1,321


18 %

Construction Industries

6,760


874


349


2


(2)


7,983


1,223


18 %

Resource Industries

3,999


478


96


40


2


4,615


616


15 %

All Other Segment

73


5


-


-


(6)


72


(1)


(1 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,569)


(29)


2


4


(208)


(1,800)


(231)



Machinery, Power & Energy

16,726


2,207


663


58


-


19,654


2,928


18 %

















Financial Products Segment

1,076


-


-


-


101


1,177


101


9 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(164)


-


-


-


15


(149)


15



Financial Products Revenues

912


-


-


-


116


1,028


116


13 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 17,638


$ 2,207


$ 663


$ 58


$ 116


$ 20,682


$ 3,044


17 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Third Quarter 2026




























Power & Energy

$ 4,395


26 %


$ 435


(12 %)


$ 1,580


22 %


$ 878


(4 %)


$ 7,288


18 %


$ 1,496


17 %


$ 8,784


18 %

Construction Industries

4,796


23 %


825


26 %


1,366


12 %


925


2 %


7,912


18 %


71


(3 %)


7,983


18 %

Resource Industries

2,180


27 %


759


25 %


674


10 %


916


(6 %)


4,529


16 %


86


2 %


4,615


15 %

All Other Segment

9


80 %


-


- %


3


50 %


3


- %


15


50 %


57


(10 %)


72


(1 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(81)




2




(4)




(7)




(90)




(1,710)




(1,800)



Machinery, Power & Energy

11,299


25 %


2,021


15 %


3,619


16 %


2,715


(3 %)


19,654


18 %


-


- %


19,654


18 %





























Financial Products Segment

780


8 %


132


12 %


142


9 %


123


16 %


1,177


9 %


-


- %


1,177


9 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(62)




(29)




(33)




(25)




(149)




-




(149)



Financial Products Revenues

718


15 %


103


12 %


109


2 %


98


13 %


1,028


13 %


-


- %


1,028


13 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 12,017


24 %


$ 2,124


15 %


$ 3,728


15 %


$ 2,813


(2 %)


$ 20,682


17 %


$ -


- %


$ 20,682


17 %





























Third Quarter 2025




























Power & Energy

$ 3,478




$ 496




$ 1,296




$ 911




$ 6,181




$ 1,282




$ 7,463



Construction Industries

3,912




654




1,217




904




6,687




73




6,760



Resource Industries

1,721




605




612




977




3,915




84




3,999



All Other Segment

5




-




2




3




10




63




73



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(61)




3




(3)




(6)




(67)




(1,502)




(1,569)



Machinery, Power & Energy

9,055




1,758




3,124




2,789




16,726




-




16,726































Financial Products Segment

722




118




130




106




1,076




-




1,076



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(96)




(26)




(23)




(19)




(164)




-




(164)



Financial Products Revenues

626




92




107




87




912




-




912































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 9,681




$ 1,850




$ 3,231




$ 2,876




$ 17,638




$ -




$ 17,638































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2026 vs. Third Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2026 earnings.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.214 billion, an increase of $1.162 billion, or 38%, compared with $3.052 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

Operating profit in the third quarter of 2026 included $128 million of International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff recoveries.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third Quarter
2026


Third Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

Power & Energy

$ 2,143


$ 1,633


$ 510


31 %

Construction Industries

1,831


1,377


454


33 %

Resource Industries

622


544


78


14 %

All Other Segment

(2)


(6)


4


67 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(450)


(546)


96



Machinery, Power & Energy

4,144


3,002


1,142


38 %









Financial Products Segment

264


241


23


10 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(3)


(38)


35



Financial Products

261


203


58


29 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(191)


(153)


(38)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 4,214


$ 3,052


$ 1,162


38 %









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2026 was income of $135 million, compared with income of $208 million in the third quarter of 2025. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from total return swap contracts, partially offset by favorable impacts from commodity hedges.
  • The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 22.9% compared to 26.7% for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared with 24.0% for the third quarter of 2025.

    A discrete tax benefit of $3 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a $10 million benefit in the third quarter of 2025, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

    In the third quarter of 2025, the company also recorded a $54 million charge for an increase in the global estimated annual effective tax rate through the first six months and a discrete tax charge of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

POWER & ENERGY

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,463


$ 879


$ 216


$ 12


$ 214


$ 8,784


$ 1,321


18 %


















Sales by Application











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









Power Generation


$ 3,421


$ 2,634


$ 787


30 %









Oil and Gas


2,236


1,979


257


13 %









Industrial


1,631


1,568


63


4 %









External Sales


7,288


6,181


1,107


18 %









Inter-segment


1,496


1,282


214


17 %









Total Sales


$ 8,784


$ 7,463


$ 1,321


18 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 2,143


$ 1,633


$ 510


31 %









Segment Profit Margin


24.4 %


21.9 %


2.5 pts




























Power & Energy's total sales were $8.784 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.321 billion, or 18%, compared with $7.463 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $879 million and favorable price realization of $216 million.

  • Power Generation - Sales increased mainly in turbines and turbine-related services and in large reciprocating engines, primarily in data center applications.
  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased primarily in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications. Sales also increased in turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Industrial - Sales increased mainly in North America.

Power & Energy's segment profit was $2.143 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $510 million, or 31%, compared with $1.633 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,760


$ 874


$ 349


$ 2


$ (2)


$ 7,983


$ 1,223


18 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 4,796


$ 3,912


$ 884


23 %









Latin America


825


654


171


26 %









EAME


1,366


1,217


149


12 %









Asia/Pacific


925


904


21


2 %









External Sales


7,912


6,687


1,225


18 %









Inter-segment


71


73


(2)


(3 %)









Total Sales


$ 7,983


$ 6,760


$ 1,223


18 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,831


$ 1,377


$ 454


33 %









Segment Profit Margin


22.9 %


20.4 %


2.5 pts




























Construction Industries' total sales were $7.983 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.223 billion, or 18%, compared with $6.760 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $874 million and favorable price realization of $349 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
  • In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.831 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $454 million, or 33%, compared with $1.377 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $356 million and favorable price realization of $349 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $252 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs included the impact of higher freight.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,999


$ 478


$ 96


$ 40


$ 2


$ 4,615


$ 616


15 %


















Sales by Industry











Third

Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









Mining, HC and Q&A*


$ 3,697


$ 3,036


$ 661


22 %









Rail


832


879


(47)


(5 %)









External Sales


4,529


3,915


614


16 %









Inter-segment


86


84


2


2 %









Total Sales


$ 4,615


$ 3,999


$ 616


15 %









*Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates (HC and Q&A)









Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 622


$ 544


$ 78


14 %









Segment Profit Margin


13.5 %


13.6 %


(0.1 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $4.615 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $616 million, or 15%, compared with $3.999 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $478 million and favorable price realization of $96 million.

  • Mining, Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates - Sales increased primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
  • Rail - Sales decreased primarily due to lower international locomotive deliveries, partially offset by an increase in rail services.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $622 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $78 million, or 14%, compared with $544 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $181 million and favorable price realization of $96 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $208 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher material costs, including tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 780


$ 722


$ 58


8 %









Latin America


132


118


14


12 %









EAME


142


130


12


9 %









Asia/Pacific


123


106


17


16 %









Total Revenues


$ 1,177


$ 1,076


$ 101


9 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2026


Third
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 264


$ 241


$ 23


10 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.177 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $101 million, or 9%, compared with $1.076 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $125 million across all regions, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $38 million across all regions except Asia/Pacific.

Financial Products' segment profit was $264 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $23 million, or 10%, compared with $241 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $52 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $34 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.31%, compared with 1.47% at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $28 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $40 million for the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $332 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, compared with $294 million, or 0.84% of finance receivables at June 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2025 was $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $453 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $131 million from the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, to discuss its 2026 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar
For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at caterpillar.com.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti- corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit Margin


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes



Profit


Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP


$ 4,214


20.4 %


$ 4,220


$ 968



$ 3,287


$ 7.13

Restructuring costs


41


0.2 %


41


9



32


0.07

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted


$ 4,255


20.6 %


$ 4,261


$ 977



$ 3,319


$ 7.20















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,052


17.3 %


$ 3,127


$ 836



$ 2,300


$ 4.88

Restructuring costs


37


0.2 %


37


9



28


0.07

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 3,089


17.5 %


$ 3,164


$ 845



$ 2,328


$ 4.95















The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, these items consist of (i) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (ii) the increase in the annual effective tax rate in 2025 and (iii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2025. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP


$ 4,220


968


22.9 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


3



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 4,220


$ 971


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(3)



Restructuring costs


41


9










Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 - Adjusted


$ 4,261


$ 977










Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,127


$ 836


26.7 %

Increase in annual effective tax rate


-


(54)



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(41)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


10



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,127


$ 751


24.0 %








Increase in annual effective tax rate


-


54



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


41



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(10)



Restructuring costs


37


9










Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 3,164


$ 845



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.

The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 19,654


$ 16,726


$ 55,708


$ 45,778

Revenues of Financial Products

1,028


912


2,932


2,678

Total sales and revenues

20,682


17,638


58,640


48,456









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

13,332


11,673


37,419


31,445

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,797


1,822


5,631


5,109

Research and development expenses

596


555


1,749


1,586

Interest expense of Financial Products

384


346


1,091


1,008

Other operating (income) expenses

359


190


1,156


817

Total operating costs

16,468


14,586


47,046


39,965









Operating profit

4,214


3,052


11,594


8,491









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

129


133


398


375

Other income (expense)

135


208


793


399









Consolidated profit before taxes

4,220


3,127


11,989


8,515









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

968


836


2,693


2,056

Profit of consolidated companies

3,252


2,291


9,296


6,459









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

34


8


131


22









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,286


2,299


9,427


6,481









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


(2)


(1)









Profit 1

$ 3,287


$ 2,300


$ 9,429


$ 6,482

















Profit per common share

$ 7.16


$ 4.91


$ 20.45


$ 13.76

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 7.13


$ 4.88


$ 20.36


$ 13.69









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

459.1


468.6


461.0


471.3

- Diluted 2

460.9


470.8


463.2


473.4









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,929


$ 9,980

Receivables - trade and other

13,440


10,920

Receivables - finance

11,051


10,649

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,200


2,801

Inventories

22,214


18,135

Total current assets

57,834


52,485





Property, plant and equipment - net

16,011


15,140

Long-term receivables - trade and other

3,348


2,142

Long-term receivables - finance

14,402


14,272

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,235


2,882

Intangible assets

409


241

Goodwill

5,905


5,321

Other assets

6,699


6,102

Total assets

$ 106,843


$ 98,585





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 4,855


$ 5,514

Accounts payable

10,573


8,968

Accrued expenses

6,038


5,587

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,663


2,554

Customer advances

5,329


3,314

Dividends payable

-


703

Other current liabilities

3,028


2,798

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

36


35

-- Financial Products

8,144


7,085

Total current liabilities

40,666


36,558





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

10,614


10,678

-- Financial Products

21,552


20,018

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,610


3,838

Other liabilities

8,919


6,175

Total liabilities

85,361


77,267





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,658


7,181

Treasury stock

(56,702)


(49,539)

Profit employed in the business

73,428


65,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,901)


(1,772)

Noncontrolling interests

(1)


-

Total shareholders' equity

21,482


21,318

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 106,843


$ 98,585

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 9,427


$ 6,481

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,826


1,664

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

630


300

(Gain) loss on divestiture

139


-

Other

249


509

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(3,761)


(788)

Inventories

(4,118)


(2,015)

Accounts payable

1,752


1,086

Accrued expenses

354


51

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

107


(296)

Customer advances

4,002


1,649

Other assets - net

(251)


(138)

Other liabilities - net

237


(355)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

10,593


8,148

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(2,012)


(1,923)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,214)


(1,021)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

773


544

Additions to finance receivables

(13,123)


(10,964)

Collections of finance receivables

12,149


9,890

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

56


26

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(893)


(26)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(92)


12

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,303


1,945

Investments in securities

(1,872)


(1,291)

Other - net

170


(19)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(4,755)


(2,827)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(2,148)


(2,043)

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(131)


(39)

Payments to purchase common stock

(7,745)


(4,850)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(49)


(73)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,490


8,454

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(7,495)


(6,205)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(748)


106

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,826)


(4,650)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(63)


(23)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,051)


648

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,986


6,896

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,935


$ 7,544

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 19,654


$ 19,654


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

1,028


-


1,261


(233)

1

Total sales and revenues

20,682


19,654


1,261


(233)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

13,332


13,332


-


-


Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,797


1,571


245


(19)

2

Research and development expenses

596


596


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

384


-


397


(13)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

359


11


358


(10)

2

Total operating costs

16,468


15,510


1,000


(42)











Operating profit

4,214


4,144


261


(191)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

129


135


-


(6)

3

Other income (expense)

135


(77)


27


185

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

4,220


3,932


288


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

968


899


69


-


Profit of consolidated companies

3,252


3,033


219


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

34


34


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,286


3,067


219


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 3,287


$ 3,068


$ 219


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 16,726


$ 16,726


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

912


-


1,115


(203)

1

Total sales and revenues

17,638


16,726


1,115


(203)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

11,673


11,675


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,822


1,608


218


(4)

2

Research and development expenses

555


555


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

346


-


358


(12)


Other operating (income) expenses

190


(114)


336


(32)

2

Total operating costs

14,586


13,724


912


(50)











Operating profit

3,052


3,002


203


(153)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

133


136


-


(3)


Other income (expense)

208


25


33


150

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,127


2,891


236


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

836


773


63


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,291


2,118


173


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8


8


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,299


2,126


173


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 4

$ 2,300


$ 2,127


$ 173


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by MP&E paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 55,708


$ 55,708


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

2,932


-


3,592


(660)

1

Total sales and revenues

58,640


55,708


3,592


(660)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

37,419


37,423


-


(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,631


4,980


690


(39)

2

Research and development expenses

1,749


1,749


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,091


-


1,127


(36)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

1,156


199


1,014


(57)

2

Total operating costs

47,046


44,351


2,831


(136)











Operating profit

11,594


11,357


761


(524)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

398


416


-


(18)

3

Other income (expense)

793


185


102


506

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

11,989


11,126


863


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,693


2,469


224


-


Profit of consolidated companies

9,296


8,657


639


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

131


131


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

9,427


8,788


639


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(2)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 9,429


$ 8,790


$ 639


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 45,778


$ 45,778


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

2,678


-


3,244


(566)

1

Total sales and revenues

48,456


45,778


3,244


(566)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

31,445


31,451


-


(6)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,109


4,513


623


(27)

2

Research and development expenses

1,586


1,586


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,008


-


1,026


(18)


Other operating (income) expenses

817


(84)


979


(78)

2

Total operating costs

39,965


37,466


2,628


(129)











Operating profit

8,491


8,312


616


(437)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

375


385


-


(10)


Other income (expense)

399


(121)


93


427

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

8,515


7,806


709


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,056


1,878


178


-


Profit of consolidated companies

6,459


5,928


531


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

22


22


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,481


5,950


531


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(2)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 6,482


$ 5,952


$ 530


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At September 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,929


$ 7,102


$ 827


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

13,440


5,001


497


7,942

1,2

Receivables - finance

11,051


-


19,679


(8,628)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,200


2,866


405


(71)

3

Inventories

22,214


22,214


-


-


Total current assets

57,834


37,183


21,408


(757)











Property, plant and equipment - net

16,011


11,728


4,237


46

4

Long-term receivables - trade and other

3,348


2,612


95


641

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

14,402


-


16,338


(1,936)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,235


2,512


139


(416)

5

Intangible assets

409


409


-


-


Goodwill

5,905


5,905


-


-


Other assets

6,699


4,975


2,812


(1,088)

6

Total assets

$ 106,843


$ 65,324


$ 45,029


$ (3,510)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,855


$ -


$ 4,855


$ -


Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies

-


-


500


(500)

9

Accounts payable

10,573


10,489


266


(182)

7

Accrued expenses

6,038


5,322


716


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,663


2,598


65


-


Customer advances

5,329


5,326


3


-


Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


Other current liabilities

3,028


2,315


803


(90)

5,8,9

Long-term debt due within one year

8,180


36


8,144




Total current liabilities

40,666


26,086


15,352


(772)











Long-term debt due after one year

32,166


10,913


22,552


(1,299)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,610


3,609


1


-


Other liabilities

8,919


7,722


1,693


(496)

5

Total liabilities

85,361


48,330


39,598


(2,567)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,658


6,658


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(56,702)


(56,702)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

73,428


67,958


5,438


32

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,901)


(921)


(980)


-


Noncontrolling interests

(1)


1


68


(70)

10

Total shareholders' equity

21,482


16,994


5,431


(943)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 106,843


$ 65,324


$ 45,029


$ (3,510)


1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.

5

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

6

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,980


$ 9,333


$ 647


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

10,920


3,883


657


6,380

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,649


-


17,325


(6,676)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,801


2,448


441


(88)

3

Inventories

18,135


18,135


-


-


Total current assets

52,485


33,799


19,070


(384)











Property, plant and equipment - net

15,140


10,985


4,106


49

4

Long-term receivables - trade and other

2,142


1,982


163


(3)

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

14,272


-


15,538


(1,266)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,882


3,208


133


(459)

5

Intangible assets

241


241


-


-


Goodwill

5,321


5,321


-


-


Other assets

6,102


4,525


2,651


(1,074)

6

Total assets

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,514


$ -


$ 5,514


$ -


Accounts payable

8,968


8,988


268


(288)

7

Accrued expenses

5,587


4,877


710


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,554


2,494


60


-


Customer advances

3,314


3,311


3


-


Dividends payable

703


703


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,798


2,259


645


(106)

5,8

Long-term debt due within one year

7,120


35


7,085


-


Total current liabilities

36,558


22,667


14,285


(394)











Long-term debt due after one year

30,696


10,955


21,018


(1,277)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,838


3,837


1


-


Other liabilities

6,175


5,162


1,516


(503)

5

Total liabilities

77,267


42,621


36,820


(2,174)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

7,181


7,181


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(49,539)


(49,539)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

65,448


60,639


4,799


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,772)


(843)


(929)


-


Noncontrolling interests

-


2


66


(68)

10

Total shareholders' equity

21,318


17,440


4,841


(963)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)


1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.

5

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

6

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 9,427


$ 8,788


$ 639


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,826


1,225


601


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

630


684


(54)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

139


139


-


-


Other

249


158


(429)


520

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(3,761)


(1,146)


113


(2,728)

1,2

Inventories

(4,118)


(4,114)


-


(4)

1

Accounts payable

1,752


1,635


11


106

1

Accrued expenses

354


412


(58)


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

107


101


6


-


Customer advances

4,002


4,002


-


-


Other assets - net

(251)


(317)


32


34

1

Other liabilities - net

237


(33)


276


(6)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

10,593


11,534


1,137


(2,078)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(2,012)


(1,993)


(22)


3

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,214)


(16)


(1,207)


9

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

773


55


725


(7)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(13,123)


-


(16,089)


2,966

2

Collections of finance receivables

12,149


-


13,841


(1,692)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(799)


799

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

56


-


56


-


Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


68


(68)

3

Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

-


(500)


-


500

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(893)


(893)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(92)


(92)


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,303


590


713


-


Investments in securities

(1,872)


(915)


(957)


-


Other - net

170


242


(72)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(4,755)


(3,522)


(3,743)


2,510


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,148)


(2,148)


-


-


Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(131)


(131)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(7,745)


(7,745)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(49)


(49)


-


-


Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(68)


-


68

3

Net intercompany borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

-


-


500


(500)

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

10,490


-


10,490


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(7,495)


(30)


(7,465)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(748)


-


(748)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,826)


(10,171)


2,777


(432)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(63)


(71)


8


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,051)


(2,230)


179


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,986


9,336


650


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,935


$ 7,106


$ 829


$ -


1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,481


$ 5,950


$ 531


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,664


1,096


568


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

300


308


(8)


-


Other

509


431


(412)


490

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(788)


89


102


(979)

1,2

Inventories

(2,015)


(2,012)


-


(3)

1

Accounts payable

1,086


1,051


44


(9)

1

Accrued expenses

51


161


(110)


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(296)


(284)


(12)


-


Customer advances

1,649


1,649


-


-


Other assets - net

(138)


(219)


15


66

1

Other liabilities - net

(355)


(475)


176


(56)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

8,148


7,745


894


(491)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,923)


(1,920)


(33)


30

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,021)


(24)


(1,004)


7

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

544


54


524


(34)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(10,964)


-


(12,668)


1,704

2

Collections of finance receivables

9,890


-


11,347


(1,457)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(241)


241

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

26


-


26


-


Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(1,000)


-


1,000

3

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


56


(56)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(26)


(26)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


12


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,945


1,259


686


-


Investments in securities

(1,291)


(510)


(781)


-


Other - net

(19)


43


(62)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,827)


(2,112)


(2,150)


1,435


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,043)


(2,043)


-


-


Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(39)


(39)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,850)


(4,850)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(73)


-


-


Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


1,000


(1,000)

3

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(56)


-


56

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,454


1,976


6,478


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,205)


(43)


(6,162)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

106


-


106


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,650)


(5,128)


1,422


(944)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(23)


(39)


16


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

648


466


182


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,544


$ 6,636


$ 908


$ -


1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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