Expanded intraday and options trading capability, combined with lower options and equities commissions across the Netherlands and the EEA

TradeStation Europe B.V. ("TradeStation Europe"), the recently licensed European brokerage subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), today announced a round of product updates, including extended-hours options trading, along with reduced options and equities pricing, new single-stock option spreads and expanded intraday trading to enhance the offering for retail and institutional traders across the Netherlands and the European Economic Area (EEA).

Extended-hours options trading is now live. Clients can trade eligible equity options during a pre-market session from 7:30 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET and an extended curb session from 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET.

The launch follows Cboe Global Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe: CBOE) introduction of extended trading hours for options on 24 individual stocks and five ETFs, expanding access to some of the most actively traded and liquid single-stock options outside of the regular U.S. trading session.

The enhancement expands access beyond traditional market hours, giving active traders more freedom to respond to pre-market earnings announcements, economic data releases, overnight geopolitical developments, and other events that may influence market sentiment before and after the regular trading session. The additional trading windows also provide clients with more opportunities to manage risk, hedge positions, and adjust their strategies as market conditions evolve.

The update also includes:

Single-stock option spreads clients in Europe can now build multi-leg option spread strategies on individual equities, in addition to existing single-leg options access

clients in Europe can now build multi-leg option spread strategies on individual equities, in addition to existing single-leg options access Expanded intraday access active traders have wider intraday trading capabilities across equities, options and futures, alongside reduced intraday futures margin* requirements

active traders have wider intraday trading capabilities across equities, options and futures, alongside reduced intraday futures margin* requirements Reduced options commissions options are now priced at $0.60 per contract

options are now priced at $0.60 per contract Reduced equities commissions equities pricing is now $0.005 per share

"These updates extend a run of product enhancements since TradeStation Europe began operating in June 2026 as a fully licensed MiFID investment firm regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)," said Peter Comstock, President of TradeStation Europe. "We moved quickly to bring extended-hours options trading to clients once Cboe made it available. Traders in Europe deserve the most comprehensive access to U.S. markets and our clients now have more flexibility to respond, manage risk and trade earlier in their day. This continues TradeStation Europe's mission of being the ideal gateway to U.S. listed markets for European institutions and sophisticated traders."

TradeStation Europe provides access to U.S. equities, options, futures and futures options markets backed by local support, compliance and multilingual teams. For more information on TradeStation Europe and how to open an account, visit tradestation.eu.

*Futures trading is not suitable for all investors. See the futures risk disclosures included in the Futures Customer Agreement on TradeStation.eu/important-information/. Margin trading involves risks, and it is important that you fully understand those risks before trading on margin. The Margin Disclosure Statement outlines many of those risks, including that you can lose more funds than you deposit in your margin account; your brokerage firm can force the sale of securities in your account; your brokerage firm can sell your securities without contacting you; and you are not entitled to an extension of time on a margin call. Review the Margin Disclosure Statement at TradeStation.eu/MarginDisclosure/.

Options trading is not suitable for all investors. Your TradeStation Europe Securities' account application to trade options will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your trading experience. See the options risk disclosures included in the Equities Customer Agreement on TradeStation.eu/important-information/. Fees and charges may apply. Visit TradeStation.eu/Pricing for full details on the costs and fees associated with options and equities trading.

Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options or futures); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Online trading is not suitable for all investors. Before trading any asset class, customers must read the relevant risk disclosure statements included in the Customer Agreements on TradeStation.eu/important-information/. System access and trade placement and execution may be delayed or fail due to market volatility and volume, quote delays, system and software errors, Internet traffic, outages and other factors.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Europe B.V., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms through its affiliates TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Europe B.V., which provide online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to their brokerage services through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies' institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

Visit TradeStation.eu/awards/ to learn more.

About TradeStation Europe B.V.

TradeStation Europe B.V. (TradeStation Europe) is the European brokerage arm of TradeStation Group, Inc. From its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, TradeStation Europe services institutional and retail clients in the European Economic Area, offering direct connectivity to U.S. markets. TradeStation Europe is a licensed MiFID Investment Firm registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (no. 89426657) and regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets in the Netherlands, with execution, clearing, and custody arrangements through TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA CME), which is registered as a broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a futures commission merchant with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation delivers institutional-grade tools and concierge services designed for those who are Born to Trade. Learn more about TradeStation Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028548763/en/

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