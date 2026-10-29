NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Reports Average Lithium Concentration of 651 Milligrams Per Litre at a Drilled Well at Rio Grande

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to report laboratory results averaging 651 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium from 8 samples of brine pumped during tests at well RT-RG26-PW002 (the "Well") at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina.

The 8 pumped-brine samples were submitted to Alex Stewart International, Argentina, an independent certified laboratory in Salta. The average lithium concentration of 651 mg/L provides new chemical data to complement the hydraulic performance reported in the Company's news release dated September 24, 2026.

Samples were obtained during pumping tests on the Well in accordance with the Company's sampling protocols and specifically collected during the step-drawdown test and constant-rate test. As part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program, a blank and duplicate sample was included in the batch. Alex Stewart analyzed the samples for lithium, boron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, sodium, barium, iron, manganese and strontium using inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). The analytical program also included testing for chloride, sulphate, alkalinity (carbonates and bicarbonates), total dissolved and suspended solids, hardness, density, pH and specific conductivity.

The Well was drilled to a depth of approximately 404 metres and the laboratory results of the samples characterize the brine pumped from the Well during testing.

Along the Wells 404 meter depth, it was completed with the insertion of 142 metres of screened casing distributed across the brine-bearing levels identified as potentially productive. Samples collected during pumping reflect the combined inflow from the screened intervals contributing to the Well during testing. The reported average of 651 mg/L therefore reflects the lithium concentration of the sampled pumped brine under these test conditions.

As reported on September 24, 2026, initial hydraulic testing achieved pumping rates of up to approximately 25 litres per second ("L/s"), with a recommended operating rate of approximately 20 L/s, compared with the 15 L/s rate considered in the Project's Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer of NOA, stated: "We are very encouraged by the average lithium concentration of 651 mg/L in the brine pumped during testing at Rio Grande. These results have confirmed our positive initial assessment made during the diamond drill well completed close to this well. Together with the strong well performance reported in September 2026, these current brine results reinforce our confidence in the potential of this area of the Project, and having laboratory results from pumped brine is an important step as we build the technical foundation for the next stage of studies."

The Company's 2026 exploration program is designed to support the evaluation of deep brine-bearing aquifers and refinement of the Project's hydrogeological and resource models as NOA advances Rio Grande toward further technical and economic studies.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he is independent of the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-reports-average-lithium-concentration-of-651-milligrams-per-litre-at-1243441