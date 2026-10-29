Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration program at its 100%-owned Newmont Lake Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, following completion of field activities at the end of September. Following the Andrei drilling update announced on August 24, 2026, the Company extended induced polarization ("IP") survey coverage northeast of the drilling area and completed additional IP surveys at Southmore and Camp. Surface mapping at FK identified quartz-vein stockworks and observed chalcopyrite within monzonite intrusions, providing evidence of porphyry-style mineralization. Additional work focused on the 72 Zone within the Burgundy porphyry system.

2026 Exploration Highlights

Completed the first drill test at the Andrei porphyry with seven holes totalling 2,700 metres across two principal chargeability anomalies within the southwestern four kilometres of a broader 14-kilometre prospective corridor.

Extended IP coverage to the northeast of the Andrei drilling area to follow up porphyry-style alteration and veining encountered in drill hole AD-03 and epithermal-style veining and brecciation in drill holes AD-04 and AD-06.

Geological mapping and surface sampling at FK identified quartz-vein stockworks, locally accompanied by chalcopyrite, within monzonite intrusions, providing evidence of porphyry-style mineralization.

Completed a 3-line IP survey at Southmore, a target farther northeast along the broader 14-kilometre Andrei trend.

Completed mapping, sampling and three IP lines at the Camp Zone, to cover a large phyllic alteration zone, northeast of historic, shallow drilling that has never been drill tested

Undertook further work at the 72 Zone within the Burgundy system to assess geological controls and opportunities for follow-up exploration.

Assay results from the Andrei drill program and surface sampling programs remain pending and will be released once received in their entirety and following compilation and QA/QC evaluation.

Robert Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Enduro, commented:

"Our 2026 field program at the large Newmont Lake property covered a wide range of porphyry and epithermal targets in this largely underexplored region of the Golden Triangle. We successfully completed our inaugural drill test of the Andrei target and identified a new porphyry-style occurrence at the nearby FK target. Our geological understanding of the 14-kilometre Andrei porphyry trend continues to improve following our inaugural drill test where observations from holes AD-03, AD-04 and AD-06 gave us a clear reason to extend our IP coverage northeast of the Andrei drilling area and conduct an IP survey covering a portion of the Southmore target. At FK, a new porphyry copper occurrence was outlined where mapping identified quartz-vein stockworks with chalcopyrite within monzonite intrusions, while work at Camp examined an undrilled alteration target beyond the historic shallow gold-vein drilling."



Figure 1: Location Map

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Andrei Trend Program

The large Andrei Trend was identified in 2025 via an airborne magnetic survey, mapping and sampling, with the southwestern 4km of the trend also covered by an IP survey. The inaugural 2026 Andrei drill program tested coincident chargeability and magnetic anomalies associated with potassic altered monzonite intrusions within the area covered by the IP. As reported on August 24, 2026, holes AD-03, AD-04 and AD-06 tested the northeastern portion of the anomaly, close to the limit of the 2025 IP survey.

AD-03 intersected porphyry-style alteration (potassic and phyllic) with quartz-sulphide veining that increased in abundance downhole. The alteration and veining towards the end of the hole are interpreted as representing a peripheral portion of a porphyry system that remains open to the northeast and southeast.

AD-04 intersected alteration and veining characteristic of a low-sulphidation epithermal system, including intense vuggy and banded quartz-carbonate-pyrite veining, stockworks and breccias between 63 metres and 92 metres downhole. AD-06 encountered a further interval of low-sulphidation-style quartz-carbonate-sulphide veining and brecciation between 436 metres and 444 metres downhole. These are core intervals and true widths are unknown.

IP coverage was expanded to the northeast of these holes to define the extent and geometry of the geophysical response beyond the initial drilling area. Integration of the survey data with geological logging, magnetic data and assay results when received will be important in assessing the relationship between the porphyry-style and epithermal-style features encountered in drilling.

A separate 3-line IP survey was also completed at Southmore, farther northeast along the broader 14 kilometre Andrei corridor. The survey is intended to help assess chargeability responses beneath the target identified by the magnetic survey and proximal to surface samples with elevated copper from the 2025 program.





Figure 2: Andrei, FK and Southmore targets along the Andrei magnetic corridor, showing drill-hole locations and IP survey coverage.

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Surface work at the newly acquired FK target, part of the broader Andrei trend, has identified a new porphyry copper occurrence comprised of quartz-vein stockworks within monzonite intrusions, locally accompanied by chalcopyrite. The FK target was part of the license package acquired from Oreterra Metals Corp announced on November 10, 2025. The target is associated with a 2.5 kilometre magnetic high that occurs on a flat plateau. Mapping over the central portion of the anomaly has identified monzonite dykes and intrusions with variable quartz vein stockworks locally accompanied by observed chalcopyrite over a 500 by 800 metre area. The target was covered by soil sampling, and permitting is underway to incorporate this target within the company's existing work permit to allow IP geophysics and drilling in 2027.





Figure 3: FK geological observations and historical rock-sample results, with photographs of exposed intrusions and quartz-vein stockworks.

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Camp Target

The Camp target, the focus of early exploration at Newmont Lake prior to the discovery of the NW Zone, was a focus for 2026 following 2025 sampling which returned high-grade gold from grab samples of narrow sub-metre quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with 142 g/t Ag (see news release dated Jan. 8, 2026, for detailed QA/QC).

The area is characterized by an abundance of QSP or Fe-carbonate veins with anomalous gold in soil readings as set out in Figure 4 below.

Historic drilling at the Camp target tested high-grade gold bearing quartz veins comprised of 24 shallow holes completed in 1987 and 1988, averaging less than 70 metres per hole. Reported intercepts included 43.9 g/t Au over 2.7 metres of core length. These historical holes were only selectively analyzed for gold and silver, and the results have not been verified by Enduro. These veins are interpreted to form part of a broader en-echelon system of veining that may support a larger gold footprint.

An extensive high pyrite-silica-sericite alteration zone with a strong gold and copper soil geochemical signature, adjacent to the gold veins, provides a separate possible porphyry copper related target that has never been drill- tested.

Work in 2026 included mapping, rock sampling and 3 lines of IP surveying over the exposed quartz veins and the phyllic alteration system.





Figure 4: Camp Zone historical drilling, soil and rock geochemistry, alteration and 2026 IP survey lines.

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Burgundy Target

The Burgundy target comprises the partially drilled Ridge, Talena and 72 Zones, as well as several undrilled copper-bearing exposures, and was last drill tested in 2022. Burgundy is an alkalic-style porphyry system of similar age and style as the Galore Creek deposit located approximately 40 km to the northwest. Mineralization at nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Newmont Lake Project.

The Burgundy system is a complex intrusive centre comprised of monzonite, syenite and pseudoleucite syenite phases within a massive intrusion breccia complex intruding a volcanic and limestone host sequence. Drilling has returned significant mineralised intervals (example 331 m @ 0.29% Cu and 0.29 g/t gold in hole 21-001 starting from surface, see news release dated October 18, 2021, for detailed QA/QC).

Work in 2026 concentrated on the 72 Zone, where limited historical drilling intersected several significant intervals of copper-gold mineralization that remains open in multiple directions. Key controls on mineralization appear to be proximity to limestone contacts, often accompanied by narrow pseudo-leucite syenite dykes and along intrusion breccia contacts. Significant scope remains to expand the current mineralization footprint.





Figure 5: Geology, historical drilling and rock geochemistry at the 72 Zone, showing interpreted directions for follow-up exploration.

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About the Newmont Lake Project

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 square km) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck Resources) and KSM (Seabridge Gold), as well as past-producing high grade gold mines at Snip and Eskay Creek (currently being put back into production by Skeena Resources Ltd.).

The project encompasses five large target areas that include the Andrei porphyry copper-gold target; the partially drill-tested Burgundy Ridge and 72 Zone alkalic-style porphyry copper-gold system (331 m @ 0.29% Cu and 0.29 g/t gold in hole 21-001, see news release dated October 18, 2021 for detailed QA/QC); and the McLymont gold target, a 20 km2 area that includes the NW Zone and Camp Zone where Enduro sampling in 2025 returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-metre quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with 142 g/t Ag (see news release dated January 8, 2026 for detailed QA/QC).

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's Chief Executive Officer, who is not independent of the Company, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. For additional details on data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025, as posted on SEDAR+ and the Company's website and press releases dated October 6, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Samples collected in 2025 and 2026 were primarily grab samples. Such samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralized system but are effective in identifying areas of potential mineralization. Referenced drill intervals are core lengths as true thickness' are not known. Mr. Cameron has verified the 2026 geological observations by site visits and review of drill core and field data during the 2026 season. Historical drilling at the Camp target and historical rock sampling at FK are derived from publicly available BC assessment reports but the QP has not verified these data because original samples and core are unavailable, and they should not be relied upon but are deemed suitable for exploration purposes. Observations of sulphide minerals are visual only. They are not a substitute for laboratory analysis and may not be representative of grade.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

endurometals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

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