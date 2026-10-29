Secures provisional dual-use license for an eighth Ohio dispensary, in Amelia, targeted to open by the end of Q3 2027, subject to regulatory approvals

Brings Vext to eight, the most Ohio allows a single operator; with the second Columbus store opening in Q1 2027, all eight are expected to be open in 2027

Full build-out puts more volume through Vext's own Jackson cultivation and manufacturing, which is expected to support operating leverage and cash flow

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty retailer operating in the regulated cannabis markets of Ohio and Arizona, today announced that it has been granted a dual-use provisional license by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC") for its eighth Ohio cannabis dispensary, to be located in Amelia, Ohio (the "Dispensary").

The Dispensary will be located in Amelia, in Clermont County on the east side of Greater Cincinnati, along one of the area's primary commercial corridors. The corridor is an established retail destination, home to national grocery, restaurant and entertainment tenants, a short drive from I-275, with significant new residential development planned nearby. Together with the Company's Fairfield dispensary, which opened in June 2026 north of Cincinnati, the Dispensary will give Vext two locations serving the Greater Cincinnati market, one of the largest population centers in Ohio.

The Dispensary is the third and final location approved for Vext under the DCC's 10(B) license program, following Fairfield and the Company's second Columbus location at 4410 Roberts Road. The provisional license authorizes the Company to begin construction of the facility. The Company intends to obtain construction permits and commence the project immediately, with a goal to open the Dispensary by the end of the third quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext commented, "Amelia is our eighth Ohio dispensary, the most the state allows a single operator, and together with Fairfield it gives us two stores serving Greater Cincinnati. With our second Columbus store opening in the first quarter of 2027 and Amelia by the end of the third quarter, we expect to have our full Ohio network open in 2027. That's when we expect the model to really pay off: eight stores selling the products we grow and make in Jackson, more volume running through facilities we've already built, and more of every sales dollar turning into cash. Every store we've added in Ohio has come from the same discipline of putting our capital where it earns the best return, and Amelia completes that footprint."

Vext currently operates six dispensaries in Ohio, supported by its Tier 1 cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Jackson, Ohio.

Vext's Current Footprint in Ohio:

Facility1 Status Tier 1 Cultivation Facility - 25,000 square feet (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Ability to expand to 50,000 square feet. Certificate of Operation received for adult-use. Manufacturing Facility (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Herbal Wellness Center (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Columbus, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Athens, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Jeffersonville, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Portsmouth, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Fairfield, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Opened June 2026. Dispensary 7 (Columbus, Ohio) Provisional dual-use license received and construction under way. Expected to be operational in Q1 2027. Dispensary 8 (Amelia, Ohio) Provisional dual-use license received October 2026. Expected to be operational by the end of Q3 2027, bringing Vext to the state cap of eight dispensaries.



For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a specialty retailer operating in the regulated cannabis markets of Ohio and Arizona. The Company owns its dispensaries and the majority of its real estate, supplying its shelves from its own cultivation and manufacturing where integration improves retail economics, and through third-party sourcing where it does not. Vext generates among the highest free cash flow margins in the U.S. retail cannabis industry2 and applies a disciplined capital allocation framework, directing capital to its highest-returning uses while building long-term shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "positioned", and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including but not limited to: the Company's expansion in Ohio and the anticipated results therefrom; the construction, development and opening of the Dispensary and the Company's second Columbus dispensary, and the expected timing thereof; the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the Company's expectation to operate the state maximum of eight dispensaries in Ohio; and the anticipated operating leverage, margin and cash flow benefits of the Company's Ohio footprint, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; delays in construction, permitting or the receipt of local approvals; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

1 As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext received approval under the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control's (DCC) 10(B) license program to develop three additional dual-use dispensaries: Fairfield, Columbus and Amelia. Together with its five original dispensaries, these bring Vext to the state license cap of eight dispensaries.

2 Source: Public company filings, FY2025. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is a non-IFRS ratio defined as free cash flow divided by sales.

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