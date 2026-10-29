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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 12:26
276,90 Euro
-1,63 % -4,60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,10279,7013:00
276,40278,3013:00
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 12:06 Uhr
108 Leser
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Veeva Systems: Veeva Summit Showcases AI and Data Innovations Advancing Agentic Commercial

Veeva Summit Showcases AI and Data Innovations Advancing Agentic Commercial

AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Grünenthal, Novo, Roche, UCB and more to showcase new approaches for connected customer engagement, agentic MLR, and medical impact

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Grünenthal, Novo, Roche, and UCB are among those who will share strategies for driving commercial and medical excellence at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, 18-19 November in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Attendees will hear how industry-specific AI is enabling sales, marketing, and medical teams to improve customer engagement, uncover valuable insights, and accelerate compliant content delivery. Veeva will showcase how field and digital interactions can become Commercial Evidence, helping biopharmas better understand HCP and patient needs and improve treatment outcomes.

As one of Europe's largest gatherings of life sciences leaders, Veeva Commercial Summit brings together 1,200+ industry experts. More than 100 sessions will highlight customer success and AI innovations with Commercial Cloud and Data Cloud, including:

Unlocking new capabilities with Agentic Commercial

  • Grünenthal and Roche scaling agentic customer engagement to deliver connected HCP journeys across field, digital, and events
  • GSK and other leading biopharmas enabling a more intelligent, personalized HCP experience with agentic CRM
  • BeOne Medicines using insights from conversational AI on brand sites to identify and address treatment barriers for HCPs and patients
  • Bristol Myers Squibb speeding promotional content approvals and increasing productivity with agentic MLR

Building the data foundation for AI

  • AstraZeneca leveraging HCP access data to improve field targeting for sales growth
  • Bayer and Servier building a trusted global data foundation to scale AI and enable better decision-making across markets

Delivering greater medical impact to improve patient outcomes

  • Biogen, UCB, and another leading biopharma turning medical insights into action to improve decision-making and patient outcomes
  • Bayer, Novo, and One MSL exploring how rising HCP use of AI is reshaping scientific engagement strategies

"The pace of innovation across life sciences is accelerating, with AI creating new opportunities for more meaningful, timely engagement with HCPs and patients," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "Veeva Summit brings together a community of leaders to share learnings and ideas as the industry advances toward an Agentic Commercial model."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals, who can register at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Systems
meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-summit-showcases-ai-and-data-innovations-advancing-agentic-commercial-302923449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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