Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: Monday, November 16 & Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 16, 2026 from 4:00 - 4:25 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your respective Jefferies representative.

The live webcast can be accessed in the events section of the Minerva Neurosciences website HERE. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is conducting a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Contacts:

Frederick Ahlholm

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com