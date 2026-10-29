Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will report on November 13, 2026, its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 ended September 30, 2026.

Alithya will host a conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.

Conference call Date: Friday, November 13, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Dial-in number: +1 438-803-5592

Conference call ID: 712256823# Live webcast: Access the live webcast here

Conference replay

A replay of the conference call will be made available on Alithya's website until November 20, 2026.

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321476