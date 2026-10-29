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BT

WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.26 | 19:56
71,71 US-Dollar
-0,48 % -0,35
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the third quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026, prior to the call on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 855460. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2208/54679

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Thursday, November 26, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54679 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 handheld multiband radio and next generation BKR9500 in-vehicle multiband radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Office: 646-536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-host-third-quarter-2026-results-conference-cal-1243355

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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