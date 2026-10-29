PrivateJet.com Brings World's First AI Private Jet Broker Assistant, Wilbur, to Instagram for Charter Pricing Requests via DM

Users can now explore flight options, compare aircraft and receive real-time charter estimates through a simple Instagram direct message.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / PrivateJet.com, the leading domain in private aviation, is expanding access to Wilbur, the world's first AI private jet broker assistant. Users can now send a direct message to PrivateJet.com (@PrivateJet) on Instagram to explore flight options, compare aircraft, estimate charter costs and get answers to private aviation questions in real time.

Travelers can tell Wilbur where they want to go, how many people are flying and what they need from the trip. Wilbur can recommend and compare aircraft, show photos, evaluate routes and provide estimated charter rates. Users can also ask general aviation questions, from understanding aircraft capabilities to learning more about the charter process. In addition to Instagram, Wilbur is also available on PrivateJet.com.

Traditionally, travelers interested in private aviation have relied on a broker to answer initial questions about aircraft, routes and pricing. By bringing Wilbur to a platform where people already communicate every day, PrivateJet.com is giving users immediate access to that information.

"People want to understand what aircraft is right for their trip and what it's going to cost, without having to wait to speak with someone," said Michael Loff, Director of Charter Sales for PrivateJet.com. "Wilbur gives them that information immediately, so they can start making informed decisions on their own time."

Wilbur draws on more than one million charter quotes from PrivateJet.com's internal data to generate estimates grounded in real-world charter activity. Named after aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright, the system was developed to support the early stages of the charter process, with PrivateJet.com's aviation advisors available when a traveler is ready to move forward with a flight.

About PrivateJet.com

PrivateJet.com, the leading domain in private aviation, is a private aviation platform and aircraft marketplace providing on-demand charter, aircraft acquisition and management solutions worldwide. A WYVERN Registered Broker, PrivateJet.com combines personalized aviation expertise with proprietary technology, including Wilbur, the world's first AI private jet broker assistant.

Contact: Charter@privatejet.com

SOURCE: Privatejet.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/privatejet.com-brings-worlds-first-ai-private-jet-broker-assistant-wilbur-to-1243405