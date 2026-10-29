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ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, of $3,208,598, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $2,959,053, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year and $2,935,412, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, totaled $3,427,398, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported net income of $9,412,711, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7,852,054, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the same period ended September 30, 2025. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, totaled $10,045,421, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Merger Completion

On October 1, 2026, CCNB announced the completion of its merger of equals with Beacon Holding Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BCON), the parent company of Beacon Community Bank. At the effective time of the merger, Beacon merged with and into Coastal, with Coastal continuing as the surviving corporation.

Following the merger, Beacon branch locations will now operate as "Beacon Community Bank, a division of Coastal Carolina National Bank." In early 2027, the core systems and operations of Beacon are scheduled to be converted into those of Coastal Carolina National Bank, at which time the bank will be rebranded as Beacon Bank, N.A. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. will continue trading under the ticker symbol "CCNB". The merger expands the combined company's footprint to sixteen branches and one loan production office serving attractive markets across the coastal Carolinas, from Charleston, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina, and inland to the Upstate of South Carolina. On a pro forma basis, the combined organization has approximately $2.3 billion in total assets, $2.0 billion in total deposits, and $1.8 billion in total loans.

Because the merger was completed after September 30, 2026, the Company's reported financial results and financial position as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2026 do not include the operations or financial position of Beacon.

  • Third Quarter Financial Highlights
  • Quarterly net income of $3.2 million ($3.4 million excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses), an increase of 8% (16% excluding merger expenses) over the third quarter of 2025
  • Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 20% (28% excluding merger expenses) when compared to the same period in 2025.
  • Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.42 ($0.45 per share excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses)
  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 11.61% and Return on Average Equity excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses of 12.41%
  • Bank-level Net Interest Margin of 3.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025
  • Tangible book value per share increased 9% year-over-year and 7% year-to-date to $14.20
  • Total assets increased $76 million or 6% (8% annualized) compared to December 31, 2025 to $1.355 billion.
  • Year-to-date deposit growth of $67 million or 6% (8% annualized) from $1.147 billion at December 31, 2025 to $1.214 billion at September 30, 2026
  • Quarterly loan growth of $17 million or 2% (7% annualized) during the third quarter, and $60 million or 6% (8% annualized) year-to-date, to $1.004 billion at September 30, 2026

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "The third quarter marked an important period for our Company. We generated solid earnings, continued to expand the loan portfolio, and maintained the deposit growth achieved during the first half of the year, while preparing for the completion of our merger with Beacon Holding Company, Inc. With the transaction now complete, we are focused on executing a thoughtful integration, supporting our customers and employees through the transition, and realizing the long-term opportunities of the combined organization."

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025
Balance Sheet (In Thousands)




Total Assets
 $1,355,366 $1,351,107 $1,278,045 $1,279,007 $1,209,800
Investment Securities
 73,234 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226
Loans, excluding loans HFS
 1,004,523 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160
Deposits
 1,213,777 1,212,353 1,142,317 1,147,072 1,096,364
Shareholders' Equity
 111,739 109,283 106,099 103,032 85,191
Total Shares Outstanding (1)
 7,651,731 7,537,553 7,506,222 7,503,722 6,303,722
Book Value per Share
 $14.60 $14.50 $14.13 $13.73 $13.51
Tangible Book Value Per Share
 $14.20 $14.09 $13.72 $13.32 $13.02
Selected % Increases
 3rd Qtr 2026 2nd Qtr 2026 1st Qtr 2026 4th Qtr 2025 3rd Qtr 2025
Total Assets
 0 6 0 6 2%
Total Loans
 2 2 2 4 4%
Total Deposits
 0 6 0 5 2%
Selected Ratios
Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans
 1.02 1.12 1.11 1.08 1.07%
Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets
 0.09 0.26 0.02 0.00 0.00%
Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans
 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00%
For the For the For the For the For the
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30,
2026		 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)
Total Interest Income
 $18,515 $17,755 $16,468 $52,899 $45,944
Total Interest Expense
 7,315 6,670 6,620 19,949 17,803
Net Interest Income
 11,200 11,085 9,848 32,950 28,141
Total Noninterest Income
 739 603 657 1,951 1,869
Total Noninterest Expense
 7,463 7,507 6,345 21,577 18,850
Provision for Loan Losses
 680 390 430 1,530 1,245
Income Before Taxes
 3,796 3,791 3,730 11,794 9,915
Taxes
 588 856 771 2,381 2,063
Net Income
 $3,208 $2,935 $2,959 $9,413 $7,852
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 220 413 633 -
Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP)
 $3,428 $3,348 $10,046 $7,852
Basic Earnings Per Share
 $0.42 $0.39 $0.47 $1.25 $1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Share
 $0.42 $0.39 $0.47 $1.24 $1.24
Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs)
 $0.45 $0.44 $1.33 $1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs)
 $0.45 $0.44 $1.32 $1.24
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
 7,575,659 7,524,613 6,302,787 7,535,551 6,279,477
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
 7,648,127 7,622,927 6,362,799 7,594,400 6,329,909
Selected Ratios
Return On Average Assets
 0.95 0.89 0.99 0.95 0.91%
Return On Average Equity
 11.61 10.90 14.27 11.67 13.11%
Efficiency Ratio
 62.45 64.17 60.32 61.77 62.76%
Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs)
 1.01 1.02 0.99 1.02 0.91%
Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs)
 12.41 12.44 14.27 12.45 13.11%
Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs)
 60.61 60.63 60.32 59.95 62.76%
Net Interest Margin *Bank Level*
 3.50 3.59 3.46 3.56 3.53%
(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At September 30, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under applicable regulatory capital requirements with leverage, tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios of 9.28%, 13.12%, and 14.24%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' Equity totaled $111.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million from June 30, 2026, and an increase of $8.7 million year-to-date.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2026 of $14.60 and $14.20, respectively, compared to $14.50 and $14.09 at June 30, 2026. Increased book value per share during the quarter resulted from retained earnings accumulation, partially offset by changes in investment market valuations during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased by $4 million during the quarter to $1.355 billion at September 30, 2026, and increased $76 million or 6% (8% annualized) from $1.279 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits remained stable during the quarter, with the Company reporting $1.214 billion in total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.212 billion at June 30, 2026. Year-to-date, total deposits increased $67 million or 6% from $1.147 billion at December 31, 2025. At quarter end, checking and savings accounts represented approximately 34% of the Bank's total deposit balances while money market accounts and time deposits represented approximately 48% and 18% of total deposits, respectively.

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., commented:

"Retaining the substantial deposit inflows generated during the second quarter provided a stable funding base for continued loan growth. Deposit levels remained essentially unchanged during the quarter and increased $67 million year-to-date, while the mix of balances reflected continued progress in interest checking relationships. We believe this performance demonstrates the value of a relationship-based funding strategy and the consistent execution of our teams across the Bank."

Net loans increased $17 million or 2% during the third quarter, and $60 million or 6% year-to-date, to $1.004 billion at September 30, 2026. Year-to-date loan growth was led by owner-occupied commercial real estate, other construction and land development, and one-to-four family residential loans, which increased $20 million, $15 million, and $12 million, respectively. Growth was partially offset by a $15 million decline in non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

The Company continues to report sound asset quality metrics. Net charge-offs totaled approximately $1.46 million during the quarter, related to one loan relationship, and there was no outstanding OREO property at September 30, 2026. At quarter end the Bank had $1.2 million in non-accrual loans, representing 0.13% of total loans. Additionally, the Bank's past due loans (30-89 days) totaled $0.2 million at quarter end. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $10.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans outstanding.

Mr. Bolchoz commented:

"Net charge-offs during the quarter were concentrated in a single loan relationship with reserves established to cover the charge-off amount. We do not believe this isolated matter is indicative of broad-based deterioration within the portfolio. At quarter end, past-due loans remained limited, and the Bank held no OREO. We continue to monitor borrower performance closely and maintain a measured approach to credit administration."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.1 million or 1% to $11.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $11.1 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 14% when compared to prior year's third quarter net interest income of $9.8 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.46% during the third quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.49% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.35% during the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income growth during the third quarter of 2026 was driven by continued loan growth and growth in average earning assets, which increased $50 million from the linked quarter. Net interest margin declined from the linked quarter primarily due to higher deposit costs and a higher average balance of lower-yielding interest-bearing deposits held at other institutions. The Company's yield on earning assets decreased to 5.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 5.59% during the most recent linked quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased from 2.59% to 2.71%. The Company's loan yields were 6.21% during the third quarter of 2026 compared to 6.22% during the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Bolchoz said:

"Third-quarter results demonstrate the underlying earnings capacity of the Bank. Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses increased 16% from the prior-year quarter, supported by higher average earning assets, continued loan growth, and increased net interest income. Although funding costs placed pressure on the net interest margin, growth in earning assets allowed us to increase net interest income and maintain solid operating performance."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $739 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $604 thousand earned during the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2026 and $657 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily attributable to higher other noninterest income and service charge revenue. Noninterest income consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7.5 million for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026, and $6.3 million for the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior year was primarily attributable to merger-related expenses as well as investments in personnel, technology and infrastructure to support the Company's continued growth.

Noninterest expense during the quarter included approximately $0.2 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Company's merger transaction. Additionally, data processing costs decreased $82 thousand from the linked quarter, which included one-time implementation costs associated with the Bank's online banking upgrades.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $680 thousand, bringing the Bank's year-to-date provision to $1.5 million. At quarter end, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $10.3 million, equating to 1.02% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2026. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $472 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $10.7 million. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from June 30, 2026 primarily reflected the third quarter loan charge-off, partially offset by the provision recorded during the quarter.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2026		 June 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025
Cash and Equivalents
 $243,823 $253,437 $194,821 $216,063 $177,859
Securities
 73,234 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226
Loans
Loans Held for Sale
 - - 528 381 966
Loans Held for Investment
 1,004,402 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
 (10,274) (11,065) (10,718) (10,238) (9,727)
Net Loans
 $994,128 $976,710 $958,102 $934,986 $902,399
Premises & Equipment
 16,149 15,509 14,976 14,763 14,522
OREO
 - - - - -
Goodwill
 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992
Core Deposit Intangible
 93 99 106 112 119
Bank Owned Life Insurance
 12,272 12,172 12,073 11,972 11,872
Other Assets
 12,676 12,285 12,106 12,199 11,811
Total Assets
 $1,355,366 $1,351,107 $1,278,045 $1,279,007 $1,209,800
Deposits
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
 $189,220 $194,400 $180,269 $204,083 $165,538
Interest Checking
 209,279 185,332 179,422 187,892 184,463
Savings
 18,302 18,047 17,737 17,285 17,999
Money Markets
 579,145 589,896 557,260 543,678 539,993
Certificates of Deposit
 217,830 224,678 207,629 194,134 188,371
Total Deposits
 $1,213,777 $1,212,353 $1,142,317 $1,147,072 $1,096,364
Subordinated Debentures
 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 20,000
Borrowings
 - - - - -
Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities
 7,850 7,471 7,628 6,902 8,244
Total Liabilities
 $1,243,627 $1,241,824 $1,171,945 $1,175,974 $1,124,609
Common Stock and Surplus
 $63,609 $62,442 $62,316 $62,224 $48,090
Retained Earnings
 54,372 51,163 48,228 44,959 41,876
AOCI
 (6,243) (4,322) (4,444) (4,150) (4,774)
Total Shareholders' Equity
 $111,739 $109,283 $106,099 $103,032 $85,191
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
 $1,355,366 $1,351,107 $1,278,045 $1,279,007 $1,209,800

Income Statement Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended
Sep 30,
2026		 Jun 30,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Sep 30,
2026		 Sep 30,
2025
Interest Income





Loans
$15,537 $15,219 $14,411 $14,194 $13,803 $45,167 $39,592
Securities
 2,978 2,536 2,217 2,377 2,665 7,731 6,351
Total Interest Income
$18,515 $17,755 $16,629 $16,571 $16,468 $52,899 $45,944
Interest Expense
Deposits
$6,986 $6,341 $5,636 $5,960 $6,269 $18,963 $16,890
Borrowings
 329 329 329 346 350 986 913
Total Interest Expense
$7,315 $6,670 $5,965 $6,305 $6,620 $19,949 $17,803
Net Interest Income
$11,200 $11,085 $10,664 $10,265 $9,848 $32,949 $28,140
Provision for Credit Losses
$680 $390 $460 $485 $430 $1,530 $1,245
Noninterest Income
Bank Owned Life Insurance
$100 $99 $100 $100 $99 $300 $295
ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees
 269 268 226 234 240 763 672
Service Charge Revenue
 167 139 153 158 166 459 507
Gain on Sale of Loans
 68 70 75 101 100 214 238
Other
 135 27 54 51 51 216 157
Total Noninterest Income
$739 $604 $608 $645 $657 $1,951 $1,869
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$4,472 $4,420 $4,207 $4,128 $4,082 $13,099 $12,026
Occupancy & Equipment
 633 638 639 610 574 1,910 1,759
Data Processing
 823 905 738 724 687 2,466 2,082
Other
 1,536 1,544 1,022 1,000 1,002 4,102 2,983
Total Noninterest Expense
$7,463 $7,507 $6,606 $6,462 $6,345 $21,577 $18,850
Income Before Taxes
$3,796 $3,791 $4,206 $3,964 $3,730 $11,793 $9,915
Income Tax Expense
$588 $856 $937 $880 $771 $2,381 $2,063
Net Income (GAAP)
$3,208 $2,935 $3,269 $3,083 $2,959 $9,413 $7,852
Adjustment for the after-tax effect of merger expenses
$220 $413 $- $- $- $633 $-
Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses (non-GAAP)
$3,427 $3,348 $3,269 $3,083 $2,959 $10,045 $7,852

Yield Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/Paid		 Yield/
Rate
Assets








Earning Assets








Interest Bearing Deposits
 $251,196 $2,359 3.73% $207,959 $1,901 3.67% $178,039 $1,965 4.38%
Securities
 80,128 619 3.09% 85,449 635 2.97% 93,438 700 3.00%
Loans, incl. fees
 993,053 15,537 6.21% 980,852 15,219 6.22% 896,842 13,803 6.11%
Total Earning Assets
 $1,324,377 $18,515 5.55% $1,274,260 $17,755 5.59% $1,168,319 $16,468 5.59%
Cash and Due From Banks
 17,479 8,644 9,038
Other Assets
 26,622 25,086 22,874
Total assets
 $1,368,478 $1,307,990 $1,200,231
Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Deposits
 $1,022,454 $6,986 2.71% $980,532 6,341 2.59% $921,923 $6,269 2.70%
Borrowings
 - - - - - - - - -
Subordinated Debentures
 22,000 329 5.93% 22,000 329 6.00% 20,000 350 6.94%
Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities
 $1,044,454 $7,315 2.78% $1,002,532 $6,670 2.67% $941,923 $6,619 2.79%
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
 204,201 189,528 167,234
Other Liabilities
 8,177 7,302 7,910
Shareholders' Equity
 111,646 108,628 83,164
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
 $1,368,478 $1,307,990 $1,200,231
Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits
 2.26% 2.17% 2.28%
Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits
 2.32% 2.24% 2.37%
Net Interest Margin
 3.36% 3.49% 3.35%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and financial condition. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operating performance and tangible capital position. The tables below provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the For the For the For the For the
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30,
2026		 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Reconciliation for Adjustments to Exclude the After-Tax
Effect of Merger Expenses




Net Income (GAAP)
 $3,208 $2,935 $2,959 $9,413 $7,852
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 220 413 - 633 -
Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP)
 $3,428 $3,348 $2,959 $10,046 $7,852
Basic Earnings Per Share (GAAP)
 $0.42 $0.39 $0.47 $1.25 $1.25
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 0.03 0.05 - 0.08 -
Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP)
 $0.45 $0.44 $0.47 $1.33 $1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP)
 $0.42 $0.39 $0.47 $1.24 $1.24
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 0.03 0.05 - 0.08 -
Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP)
 $0.45 $0.44 $0.47 $1.32 $1.24
Return On Average Assets (GAAP)
 0.95% 0.89% 0.99% 0.95% 0.91%
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 0.06% 0.13% 0.00% 0.07% 0.00%
Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP)
 1.01% 1.02% 0.99% 1.02% 0.91%
Return On Average Equity (GAAP)
 11.61% 10.90% 14.27% 11.67% 13.11%
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 0.80% 1.53% 0.00% 0.78% 0.00%
Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP)
 12.41% 12.44% 14.27% 12.45% 13.11%
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
 62.45% 64.17% 60.32% 61.77% 62.76%
Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses
 -1.84% -3.53% 0.00% -1.82% 0.00%
Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP)
 60.61% 60.63% 60.32% 59.95% 62.76%
Sept 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
Book Value per Share (GAAP)
 $14.60 $14.50 $14.13 $13.73 $13.51
Effect to adjust for intangible assets (incl. goodwill)
 (0.40) (0.41) (0.41) (0.41) (0.49)
Tangible Book Value Per Share (Non-GAAP)
 $14.20 $14.09 $13.72 $13.32 $13.02

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, Brunswick and New Hanover (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and a loan production office (LPO) in Wilmington, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security, and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-announces-third-quarter-results-1243438

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Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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