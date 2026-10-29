Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, of $3,208,598, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $2,959,053, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year and $2,935,412, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, totaled $3,427,398, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported net income of $9,412,711, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7,852,054, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the same period ended September 30, 2025. Net income, excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses, totaled $10,045,421, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Merger Completion

On October 1, 2026, CCNB announced the completion of its merger of equals with Beacon Holding Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BCON), the parent company of Beacon Community Bank. At the effective time of the merger, Beacon merged with and into Coastal, with Coastal continuing as the surviving corporation.

Following the merger, Beacon branch locations will now operate as "Beacon Community Bank, a division of Coastal Carolina National Bank." In early 2027, the core systems and operations of Beacon are scheduled to be converted into those of Coastal Carolina National Bank, at which time the bank will be rebranded as Beacon Bank, N.A. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. will continue trading under the ticker symbol "CCNB". The merger expands the combined company's footprint to sixteen branches and one loan production office serving attractive markets across the coastal Carolinas, from Charleston, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina, and inland to the Upstate of South Carolina. On a pro forma basis, the combined organization has approximately $2.3 billion in total assets, $2.0 billion in total deposits, and $1.8 billion in total loans.

Because the merger was completed after September 30, 2026, the Company's reported financial results and financial position as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2026 do not include the operations or financial position of Beacon.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Quarterly net income of $3.2 million ($3.4 million excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses), an increase of 8% (16% excluding merger expenses) over the third quarter of 2025

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 20% (28% excluding merger expenses) when compared to the same period in 2025.

Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.42 ($0.45 per share excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses)

Quarterly Return on Average Equity of 11.61% and Return on Average Equity excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses of 12.41%

Bank-level Net Interest Margin of 3.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Tangible book value per share increased 9% year-over-year and 7% year-to-date to $14.20

Total assets increased $76 million or 6% (8% annualized) compared to December 31, 2025 to $1.355 billion.

Year-to-date deposit growth of $67 million or 6% (8% annualized) from $1.147 billion at December 31, 2025 to $1.214 billion at September 30, 2026

Quarterly loan growth of $17 million or 2% (7% annualized) during the third quarter, and $60 million or 6% (8% annualized) year-to-date, to $1.004 billion at September 30, 2026

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "The third quarter marked an important period for our Company. We generated solid earnings, continued to expand the loan portfolio, and maintained the deposit growth achieved during the first half of the year, while preparing for the completion of our merger with Beacon Holding Company, Inc. With the transaction now complete, we are focused on executing a thoughtful integration, supporting our customers and employees through the transition, and realizing the long-term opportunities of the combined organization."

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 Balance Sheet (In Thousands)









Total Assets $ 1,355,366 $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 Investment Securities 73,234 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226 Loans, excluding loans HFS 1,004,523 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160 Deposits 1,213,777 1,212,353 1,142,317 1,147,072 1,096,364 Shareholders' Equity 111,739 109,283 106,099 103,032 85,191 Total Shares Outstanding (1) 7,651,731 7,537,553 7,506,222 7,503,722 6,303,722 Book Value per Share $ 14.60 $ 14.50 $ 14.13 $ 13.73 $ 13.51 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 14.20 $ 14.09 $ 13.72 $ 13.32 $ 13.02 Selected % Increases 3rd Qtr 2026 2nd Qtr 2026 1st Qtr 2026 4th Qtr 2025 3rd Qtr 2025 Total Assets 0 6 0 6 2 % Total Loans 2 2 2 4 4 % Total Deposits 0 6 0 5 2 % Selected Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 1.02 1.12 1.11 1.08 1.07 % Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets 0.09 0.26 0.02 0.00 0.00 % Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 % For the For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 18,515 $ 17,755 $ 16,468 $ 52,899 $ 45,944 Total Interest Expense 7,315 6,670 6,620 19,949 17,803 Net Interest Income 11,200 11,085 9,848 32,950 28,141 Total Noninterest Income 739 603 657 1,951 1,869 Total Noninterest Expense 7,463 7,507 6,345 21,577 18,850 Provision for Loan Losses 680 390 430 1,530 1,245 Income Before Taxes 3,796 3,791 3,730 11,794 9,915 Taxes 588 856 771 2,381 2,063 Net Income $ 3,208 $ 2,935 $ 2,959 $ 9,413 $ 7,852 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 220 413 633 - Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP) $ 3,428 $ 3,348 $ 10,046 $ 7,852 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.33 $ 1.25 Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,575,659 7,524,613 6,302,787 7,535,551 6,279,477 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,648,127 7,622,927 6,362,799 7,594,400 6,329,909 Selected Ratios Return On Average Assets 0.95 0.89 0.99 0.95 0.91 % Return On Average Equity 11.61 10.90 14.27 11.67 13.11 % Efficiency Ratio 62.45 64.17 60.32 61.77 62.76 % Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs) 1.01 1.02 0.99 1.02 0.91 % Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs) 12.41 12.44 14.27 12.45 13.11 % Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs) 60.61 60.63 60.32 59.95 62.76 % Net Interest Margin *Bank Level* 3.50 3.59 3.46 3.56 3.53 % (1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At September 30, 2026, the Bank remained well-capitalized under applicable regulatory capital requirements with leverage, tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios of 9.28%, 13.12%, and 14.24%, respectively. Consolidated Shareholders' Equity totaled $111.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million from June 30, 2026, and an increase of $8.7 million year-to-date.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at September 30, 2026 of $14.60 and $14.20, respectively, compared to $14.50 and $14.09 at June 30, 2026. Increased book value per share during the quarter resulted from retained earnings accumulation, partially offset by changes in investment market valuations during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased by $4 million during the quarter to $1.355 billion at September 30, 2026, and increased $76 million or 6% (8% annualized) from $1.279 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits remained stable during the quarter, with the Company reporting $1.214 billion in total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.212 billion at June 30, 2026. Year-to-date, total deposits increased $67 million or 6% from $1.147 billion at December 31, 2025. At quarter end, checking and savings accounts represented approximately 34% of the Bank's total deposit balances while money market accounts and time deposits represented approximately 48% and 18% of total deposits, respectively.

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., commented:

"Retaining the substantial deposit inflows generated during the second quarter provided a stable funding base for continued loan growth. Deposit levels remained essentially unchanged during the quarter and increased $67 million year-to-date, while the mix of balances reflected continued progress in interest checking relationships. We believe this performance demonstrates the value of a relationship-based funding strategy and the consistent execution of our teams across the Bank."

Net loans increased $17 million or 2% during the third quarter, and $60 million or 6% year-to-date, to $1.004 billion at September 30, 2026. Year-to-date loan growth was led by owner-occupied commercial real estate, other construction and land development, and one-to-four family residential loans, which increased $20 million, $15 million, and $12 million, respectively. Growth was partially offset by a $15 million decline in non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

The Company continues to report sound asset quality metrics. Net charge-offs totaled approximately $1.46 million during the quarter, related to one loan relationship, and there was no outstanding OREO property at September 30, 2026. At quarter end the Bank had $1.2 million in non-accrual loans, representing 0.13% of total loans. Additionally, the Bank's past due loans (30-89 days) totaled $0.2 million at quarter end. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $10.3 million, or 1.02% of total loans outstanding.

Mr. Bolchoz commented:

"Net charge-offs during the quarter were concentrated in a single loan relationship with reserves established to cover the charge-off amount. We do not believe this isolated matter is indicative of broad-based deterioration within the portfolio. At quarter end, past-due loans remained limited, and the Bank held no OREO. We continue to monitor borrower performance closely and maintain a measured approach to credit administration."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.1 million or 1% to $11.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $11.1 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 14% when compared to prior year's third quarter net interest income of $9.8 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.59% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.46% during the third quarter of 2025. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.49% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 3.35% during the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income growth during the third quarter of 2026 was driven by continued loan growth and growth in average earning assets, which increased $50 million from the linked quarter. Net interest margin declined from the linked quarter primarily due to higher deposit costs and a higher average balance of lower-yielding interest-bearing deposits held at other institutions. The Company's yield on earning assets decreased to 5.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 5.59% during the most recent linked quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased from 2.59% to 2.71%. The Company's loan yields were 6.21% during the third quarter of 2026 compared to 6.22% during the second quarter of 2026.

Mr. Bolchoz said:

"Third-quarter results demonstrate the underlying earnings capacity of the Bank. Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger-related expenses increased 16% from the prior-year quarter, supported by higher average earning assets, continued loan growth, and increased net interest income. Although funding costs placed pressure on the net interest margin, growth in earning assets allowed us to increase net interest income and maintain solid operating performance."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $739 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $604 thousand earned during the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2026 and $657 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily attributable to higher other noninterest income and service charge revenue. Noninterest income consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7.5 million for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026, and $6.3 million for the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior year was primarily attributable to merger-related expenses as well as investments in personnel, technology and infrastructure to support the Company's continued growth.

Noninterest expense during the quarter included approximately $0.2 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Company's merger transaction. Additionally, data processing costs decreased $82 thousand from the linked quarter, which included one-time implementation costs associated with the Bank's online banking upgrades.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $680 thousand, bringing the Bank's year-to-date provision to $1.5 million. At quarter end, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $10.3 million, equating to 1.02% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2026. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $472 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $10.7 million. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses from June 30, 2026 primarily reflected the third quarter loan charge-off, partially offset by the provision recorded during the quarter.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Cash and Equivalents $ 243,823 $ 253,437 $ 194,821 $ 216,063 $ 177,859 Securities 73,234 77,903 82,869 85,921 88,226 Loans Loans Held for Sale - - 528 381 966 Loans Held for Investment 1,004,402 987,775 968,292 944,842 911,160 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (10,274 ) (11,065 ) (10,718 ) (10,238 ) (9,727 ) Net Loans $ 994,128 $ 976,710 $ 958,102 $ 934,986 $ 902,399 Premises & Equipment 16,149 15,509 14,976 14,763 14,522 OREO - - - - - Goodwill 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 Core Deposit Intangible 93 99 106 112 119 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,272 12,172 12,073 11,972 11,872 Other Assets 12,676 12,285 12,106 12,199 11,811 Total Assets $ 1,355,366 $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 Deposits Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 189,220 $ 194,400 $ 180,269 $ 204,083 $ 165,538 Interest Checking 209,279 185,332 179,422 187,892 184,463 Savings 18,302 18,047 17,737 17,285 17,999 Money Markets 579,145 589,896 557,260 543,678 539,993 Certificates of Deposit 217,830 224,678 207,629 194,134 188,371 Total Deposits $ 1,213,777 $ 1,212,353 $ 1,142,317 $ 1,147,072 $ 1,096,364 Subordinated Debentures 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 20,000 Borrowings - - - - - Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities 7,850 7,471 7,628 6,902 8,244 Total Liabilities $ 1,243,627 $ 1,241,824 $ 1,171,945 $ 1,175,974 $ 1,124,609 Common Stock and Surplus $ 63,609 $ 62,442 $ 62,316 $ 62,224 $ 48,090 Retained Earnings 54,372 51,163 48,228 44,959 41,876 AOCI (6,243 ) (4,322 ) (4,444 ) (4,150 ) (4,774 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 111,739 $ 109,283 $ 106,099 $ 103,032 $ 85,191 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,355,366 $ 1,351,107 $ 1,278,045 $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800

Income Statement Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Sep 30,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Mar 31,

2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Interest Income













Loans $ 15,537 $ 15,219 $ 14,411 $ 14,194 $ 13,803 $ 45,167 $ 39,592 Securities 2,978 2,536 2,217 2,377 2,665 7,731 6,351 Total Interest Income $ 18,515 $ 17,755 $ 16,629 $ 16,571 $ 16,468 $ 52,899 $ 45,944 Interest Expense Deposits $ 6,986 $ 6,341 $ 5,636 $ 5,960 $ 6,269 $ 18,963 $ 16,890 Borrowings 329 329 329 346 350 986 913 Total Interest Expense $ 7,315 $ 6,670 $ 5,965 $ 6,305 $ 6,620 $ 19,949 $ 17,803 Net Interest Income $ 11,200 $ 11,085 $ 10,664 $ 10,265 $ 9,848 $ 32,949 $ 28,140 Provision for Credit Losses $ 680 $ 390 $ 460 $ 485 $ 430 $ 1,530 $ 1,245 Noninterest Income Bank Owned Life Insurance $ 100 $ 99 $ 100 $ 100 $ 99 $ 300 $ 295 ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees 269 268 226 234 240 763 672 Service Charge Revenue 167 139 153 158 166 459 507 Gain on Sale of Loans 68 70 75 101 100 214 238 Other 135 27 54 51 51 216 157 Total Noninterest Income $ 739 $ 604 $ 608 $ 645 $ 657 $ 1,951 $ 1,869 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 4,472 $ 4,420 $ 4,207 $ 4,128 $ 4,082 $ 13,099 $ 12,026 Occupancy & Equipment 633 638 639 610 574 1,910 1,759 Data Processing 823 905 738 724 687 2,466 2,082 Other 1,536 1,544 1,022 1,000 1,002 4,102 2,983 Total Noninterest Expense $ 7,463 $ 7,507 $ 6,606 $ 6,462 $ 6,345 $ 21,577 $ 18,850 Income Before Taxes $ 3,796 $ 3,791 $ 4,206 $ 3,964 $ 3,730 $ 11,793 $ 9,915 Income Tax Expense $ 588 $ 856 $ 937 $ 880 $ 771 $ 2,381 $ 2,063 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,208 $ 2,935 $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 9,413 $ 7,852 Adjustment for the after-tax effect of merger expenses $ 220 $ 413 $ - $ - $ - $ 633 $ - Net income excluding the after-tax effect of merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 3,427 $ 3,348 $ 3,269 $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 10,045 $ 7,852

Yield Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Assets

















Earning Assets

















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 251,196 $ 2,359 3.73 % $ 207,959 $ 1,901 3.67 % $ 178,039 $ 1,965 4.38 % Securities 80,128 619 3.09 % 85,449 635 2.97 % 93,438 700 3.00 % Loans, incl. fees 993,053 15,537 6.21 % 980,852 15,219 6.22 % 896,842 13,803 6.11 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,324,377 $ 18,515 5.55 % $ 1,274,260 $ 17,755 5.59 % $ 1,168,319 $ 16,468 5.59 % Cash and Due From Banks 17,479 8,644 9,038 Other Assets 26,622 25,086 22,874 Total assets $ 1,368,478 $ 1,307,990 $ 1,200,231 Liabilities Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 1,022,454 $ 6,986 2.71 % $ 980,532 6,341 2.59 % $ 921,923 $ 6,269 2.70 % Borrowings - - - - - - - - - Subordinated Debentures 22,000 329 5.93 % 22,000 329 6.00 % 20,000 350 6.94 % Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities $ 1,044,454 $ 7,315 2.78 % $ 1,002,532 $ 6,670 2.67 % $ 941,923 $ 6,619 2.79 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 204,201 189,528 167,234 Other Liabilities 8,177 7,302 7,910 Shareholders' Equity 111,646 108,628 83,164 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,368,478 $ 1,307,990 $ 1,200,231 Cost of Deposits, incl. noninterest deposits 2.26 % 2.17 % 2.28 % Cost of Funds, incl. noninterest deposits 2.32 % 2.24 % 2.37 % Net Interest Margin 3.36 % 3.49 % 3.35 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and financial condition. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operating performance and tangible capital position. The tables below provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30,

2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Reconciliation for Adjustments to Exclude the After-Tax

Effect of Merger Expenses









Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,208 $ 2,935 $ 2,959 $ 9,413 $ 7,852 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 220 413 - 633 - Net Income Excl. After-Tax Effect of Merger Exp. (Non-GAAP) $ 3,428 $ 3,348 $ 2,959 $ 10,046 $ 7,852 Basic Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.03 0.05 - 0.08 - Basic Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 1.33 $ 1.25 Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.03 0.05 - 0.08 - Diluted Earnings Per Share (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Return On Average Assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % Return On Average Assets (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 1.01 % 1.02 % 0.99 % 1.02 % 0.91 % Return On Average Equity (GAAP) 11.61 % 10.90 % 14.27 % 11.67 % 13.11 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses 0.80 % 1.53 % 0.00 % 0.78 % 0.00 % Return On Average Equity (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 12.41 % 12.44 % 14.27 % 12.45 % 13.11 % Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 62.45 % 64.17 % 60.32 % 61.77 % 62.76 % Adj. for After-Tax Effect of Merger Expenses -1.84 % -3.53 % 0.00 % -1.82 % 0.00 % Efficiency Ratio (excluding merger costs) (Non-GAAP) 60.61 % 60.63 % 60.32 % 59.95 % 62.76 % Sept 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share Book Value per Share (GAAP) $ 14.60 $ 14.50 $ 14.13 $ 13.73 $ 13.51 Effect to adjust for intangible assets (incl. goodwill) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.41 ) (0.41 ) (0.49 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 14.20 $ 14.09 $ 13.72 $ 13.32 $ 13.02

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, Brunswick and New Hanover (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and a loan production office (LPO) in Wilmington, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security, and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-announces-third-quarter-results-1243438