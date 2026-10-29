Bio Essence Corp.: Bio Essence Unveils Practitioner-Controlled Knowledge Vault, Tackling AI's Trust Barrier in Healthcare

First milestone in the MediFlow Practitioner AI initiative puts practitioners - not algorithms - in control of their professional knowledge.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB:BIOE) ("Bio Essence" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a Practitioner Knowledge Vault prototype that lets healthcare practitioners keep control of their professional knowledge instead of surrendering it as generic AI training data. The milestone, which includes full architecture and security/data-flow design, is the first major step in the Company's MediFlow Practitioner AI initiative.

The milestone establishes an initial foundation for practitioner-controlled knowledge management and future AI-assisted retrieval within MediFlow.

Establishing a Secure Practitioner Knowledge Foundation

Key Milestone Details:

Architecture Milestone: The project has completed its architecture and security/data-flow design and developed an initial Practitioner Knowledge Vault prototype.

The project has completed its architecture and security/data-flow design and developed an initial Practitioner Knowledge Vault prototype. Practitioner Data Control: The architecture includes knowledge ingestion and indexing, practitioner-specific data separation and access controls. Practitioner-provided proprietary materials are not to become general training data merely because they are stored or processed by the platform, and use of Bio Essence data or practitioner materials to train a general-purpose model requires Bio Essence's express prior written approval.

The architecture includes knowledge ingestion and indexing, practitioner-specific data separation and access controls. Practitioner-provided proprietary materials are not to become general training data merely because they are stored or processed by the platform, and use of Bio Essence data or practitioner materials to train a general-purpose model requires Bio Essence's express prior written approval. Next Development Phase: Bio Essence expects development to proceed to the next phase involving its RAG Engine and Practitioner AI Agent.

Market Context

Clinician adoption of AI is accelerating - 48% of clinicians report having used AI tools for work, nearly double the 26% reported a year earlier, according to Elsevier's Clinician of the Future 2025 report, which surveyed 2,206 clinicians across 109 countries.i Yet the same report found that 97% of AI-using clinicians rely on generalist tools such as ChatGPT, while only 76% have used specialized clinical AI tools - underscoring the gap between generic AI use and practitioner-controlled technology. The global AI in healthcare market is expected to reach $187.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 38.5%, according to Grand View Research.ii

Management Commentary

"Every practitioner we speak to asks the same question: 'If I use AI, who controls my knowledge?'" said Yin Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bio Essence Corporation. "Today we answered it. MediFlow is built on a simple principle - a practitioner's expertise belongs to the practitioner, not to an algorithm."

About Bio Essence Corporation

Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB: BIOE) is developing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem intended to connect practitioners, patients, laboratories, pharmacies, wellness providers and health brands. Through MediFlow and its developing AI capabilities, Bio Essence is seeking to create infrastructure that enables healthcare and wellness practitioners to integrate professional knowledge, workflow tools and AI-assisted technology within a unified platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development, functionality, integration, testing, completion, commercialization, adoption and potential benefits of MediFlow and the Practitioner AI Platform, as well as Bio Essence's business plans and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that development milestones will be completed on schedule, that anticipated functionality will be achieved, that pilot or commercial adoption will occur, or that the platform will achieve any particular commercial, financial or regulatory outcome. Bio Essence undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: William Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

ihttps://www.elsevier.com/insights/clinician-of-the-future/2025

iihttps://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-healthcare-market

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bio-essence-unveils-practitioner-controlled-knowledge-vault-tackling-ais-trust-barrie-1243448