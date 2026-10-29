Proposed acquisition of Indonesian coffee commodities advances RAPI's international expansion strategy into agricultural commodity trading and global coffee supply chains.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Lake Worth, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Rapide Group, Inc. (OTCID: RAPI) ("Rapide Group" or the "Company") https://rapidegroup.co, a USA-based holding co with interests in a MCA loan originator operations in the USA, today announced the signing of an International Letter of Intent (LOI) of a proposed acquisition of an Indonesia-based business specializing in green coffee sourcing, processing, and trading. The targeted Indonesian co enjoys top-line revenues of over $9 million USD. Supplemental filing on OTC Markets discloses further details of the upcoming transaction.

The proposed acquisition marks the 1st step of many in RAPI strategy to pursue international operating opportunities within the agricultural industry, with a particular focus on commodity markets and cross-border commercial activity.

Targeted merger candidate https://indonesiacoffeetrading.netlify.app

Under the LOI, the parties intend to close the transaction on or before the conclusion of Q4 or as soon as possible in November 2026. The management is of the opinion that this is a material event that warrants a public disclosure through both OTC filings and a news release.

Positioning Within the Global Coffee Industry

Coffee represents a major international agricultural commodity, connecting producing countries with extensive processing, trading, distribution, and consumer markets worldwide.The United States Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service identifies Indonesia as one of the world's significant coffee-producing countries, with production spanning Robusta and Arabica varieties.

Indonesia's established agricultural supply networks and geographic position within Southeast Asia provide a commercial foundation for international coffee sourcing and export activities. The International Coffee Organization maintains monthly industry statistics tracking global exports, prices, and supply-and-demand conditions, highlighting both the scale of the coffee market and its exposure to international trading dynamics.

Coffee commodity businesses operate within a market influenced by international consumer demand, crop production, weather patterns, pricing movements, and the availability of working capital.

Management believes the sector warrants consideration as part of Rapide Group's broader acquisition strategy.

Strategic Expansion into Agricultural Commodities

The proposed transaction would provide Rapide Group with an opportunity to evaluate participation in international commodity supply chains through an established Indonesian market segment. The Company's intended strategic focus includes agricultural sourcing, commodity processing, international trade, and opportunities to strengthen commercial operating infrastructure.

"The global coffee industry represents a substantial and established international market, and Indonesia plays an important role in its supply chain," said Parbind Sidhu, Executive Vice President. "Through this proposed acquisition, Rapide Group is pursuing an opportunity to expand into agricultural commodities and evaluate how an operating business in this sector could contribute to our long-term diversification strategy."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contribution of newly appointed executives, the Company's business strategy, future growth initiatives, potential investments, acquisitions, partnerships, financing activities, and future operating or corporate developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rapide Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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